Eight Acres: Home Office refuse to say how much public money given to Elgin hotel to house asylum seekers

The Home Office has refused to disclose how much money was spent on hiring an entire Elgin hotel to house asylum seekers.

The Eight Acres Hotel on Morriston Road was closed to the public when the first refugees arrived in May last year.

Berkshire-based owners LM Elgin 1 signed the government contract before making almost all staff redundant. They also left customers facing cancelled bookings and gym users chasing membership refunds.

At the time, the Eight Acres blamed reasons “outside of our control” after closing down to the public as part of the contract to house asylum seekers.

Home Office admission about money paid to Eight Acres

The Press and Journal lodged a Freedom of Information request to the Home Office in bid to reveal how much money was given to the hotel to house asylum seekers.

However, the Home Office said it could “neither confirm nor deny” whether the information existed.

They argued it was in the public interest not to disclose whether they hold details about the amount of public money given to the Eight Acres Hotel.

In order to protect the safety of vulnerable asylum seekers.

Officials feared answering the Press and Journal’s question in the FOI request would likely endanger the asylum seekers’ physical or mental health.

The Home Office’s contract with Eight Acres Hotel as asylum accommodation is set to end at the start of next month.

Last month, Moray Council revealed the Home Office had already relocated all asylum seekers previously housed at the Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin to other accommodation within its asylum estate.

So the hotel is currently empty and its future is unclear.

‘Appalling mismanagement of the asylum system’

Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes believes the Home Office’s refusal to reveal payments made to Eight Acres Hotel highlighted the “UK Government’s appalling mismanagement” of the asylum system.

He said: “By purposefully allowing the system to crumble, they have forced vulnerable asylum seekers into overcrowded hotels, causing unnecessary suffering.

“This lack of transparency indicates just how wasteful and cruel their approach is.”

He added: “It would definitely be cheaper for taxpayers if the UK Government provided decent housing for asylum seekers instead of negotiating likely expensive hotel contracts.

“Scotland and the UK should always welcome those fleeing war and persecution with decent, appropriate accommodations, not with the current shambles.”

What was life like at Eight Acres for refugees?

Asylum seekers received just £9.10 a week from the UK Government to live on as well as being provided with a room and meals.

There were four laptops being made available to share and the option to attend English classes organised by Moray Council at different times of the day.

Cricket coaching, boxing lessons, football training and cycling proficiency courses were being run at the hotel and elsewhere.

There were also health-checks for residents when they arrive followed by medical drop-in services being offered four or five days a week.

A dedicated welfare support officer was also on-site from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday with an out-of-hours service for emergencies.

In March, the hotel won a Scottish Government appeal to continue housing asylum seekers.

Moray Council had previously ruled planning permission was required to allow it to accommodate refugees.

