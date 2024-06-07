Eight Acres: Home Office refuse to say how much public money given to Elgin hotel to house asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Eight Acres: Home Office refuse to say how much public money given to Elgin hotel to house asylum seekers

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin is now empty after Home Office relocated all asylum seekers previously housed there to other accommodation within its asylum estate.

By Sean McAngus
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin.
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin.

The Home Office has refused to disclose how much money was spent on hiring an entire Elgin hotel to house asylum seekers.

The Eight Acres Hotel on Morriston Road was closed to the public when the first refugees arrived in May last year.

Berkshire-based owners LM Elgin 1 signed the government contract before making almost all staff redundant. They also left customers facing cancelled bookings and gym users chasing membership refunds.

At the time, the Eight Acres blamed reasons “outside of our control” after closing down to the public as part of the contract to house asylum seekers.

Home Office admission about money paid to Eight Acres

View up entrance road leading to Eight Acres hotel.
The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Press and Journal lodged a Freedom of Information request to the Home Office in bid to reveal how much money was given to the hotel to house asylum seekers.

However, the Home Office said it could “neither confirm nor deny” whether the information existed.

They argued it was in the public interest not to disclose whether they hold details about the amount of public money given to the Eight Acres Hotel.

In order to protect the safety of vulnerable asylum seekers.

Officials feared answering the Press and Journal’s question in the FOI request would likely endanger the asylum seekers’ physical or mental health.

Entrance door to Eight Acres hotel.
Up to 50 asylum seekers stayed at the Elgin hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eight Acres Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Home Office’s contract with Eight Acres Hotel as asylum accommodation is set to end at the start of next month.

Last month, Moray Council revealed the Home Office had already relocated all asylum seekers previously housed at the Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin to other accommodation within its asylum estate.

So the hotel is currently empty and its future is unclear.

‘Appalling mismanagement of the asylum system’

Elgin North councillor Jeremie Fernandes believes the Home Office’s refusal to reveal payments made to Eight Acres Hotel highlighted the “UK Government’s appalling mismanagement” of the asylum system.

He said: “By purposefully allowing the system to crumble, they have forced vulnerable asylum seekers into overcrowded hotels, causing unnecessary suffering.

“This lack of transparency indicates just how wasteful and cruel their approach is.”

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes
Councillor Jeremie Fernandes. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “It would definitely be cheaper for taxpayers if the UK Government provided decent housing for asylum seekers instead of negotiating likely expensive hotel contracts.

“Scotland and the UK should always welcome those fleeing war and persecution with decent, appropriate accommodations, not with the current shambles.”

What was life like at Eight Acres for refugees?

Asylum seekers received just £9.10 a week from the UK Government to live on as well as being provided with a room and meals.

There were four laptops being made available to share and the option to attend English classes organised by Moray Council at different times of the day.

Front sign of Eight Acres hotel.
The Eight Acres hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Cricket coaching, boxing lessons, football training and cycling proficiency courses were being run at the hotel and elsewhere.

There were also health-checks for residents when they arrive followed by medical drop-in services being offered four or five days a week.

A dedicated welfare support officer was also on-site from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday with an out-of-hours service for emergencies.

In March, the hotel won a Scottish Government appeal to continue housing asylum seekers.

Moray Council had previously ruled planning permission was required to allow it to accommodate refugees.

Read more about Eight Acres Hotel:

Conversation