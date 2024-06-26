The Murly Tuck: Meet the Polish couple who are new owners of celebrated Tarves café

Husband and wife Lukas and Edyta Kranz immediately connected with Tarves and its beloved café The Murly Tuck.

Originally from Poland, they have spent 31 years in Scotland between them, but relocated to the Aberdeenshire village in December with their three children.

The couple are no strangers to working in hospitality.

Lukas is a chef with 20 years’ experience, having worked in various Stonehaven and Aberdeen restaurants, while Edyta was part of the Aunty Betty’s team for close to six years.

“Our passion is cooking, baking and hosting people,” says Edyta.

“We always had an idea and plan in place for our own café. When we found out that the café [The Murly Tuck] was for sale, we didn’t think twice.”

Why Tarves café The Murly Tuck? I ask Edyta

She went on to say: “Tarves is such a lovely place to live and having the place there to meet with the community is important.”

The Murly Tuck Café, located in The Old School, was originally opened by Gill and Alfie Gray – who are still regular customers – in 2017.

After a five-year stint, they hung up their aprons and Louise Warbrick took over the business.

The reins were handed over to Edyta and Lukas earlier this year with Monday, April 1 being their first day as the new owners.

Edyta said: “This place has a lovely history and soul.

“The idea of having the café in the village was the best as it is a place where people from Tarves and the surrounding areas meet up for food, cakes and hot cuppas.

“We also promote local crafters [and] most of our staff are local people.”

The Murly Tuck team comprises 13 members.

Couple redecorated in ‘only one day’ with help from friends and family

With Louise closing the doors as owner of The Murly Tuck for the final time on Sunday, March 31, Edyta and Lukas had just one day to redecorate.

“We changed the interior a bit, painting and decorating everything in only one day and one night with help from family,” Lukas said.

“We didn’t have any sleep and opened the next day.”

The couple also updated the menu and opening hours, and host burger, chef special, Polish and live music nights.

Tarves café welcomes many repeat customers after all day breakfasts, chef specials and home bakes

In terms of the food available, customers can expect soups (£5), sandwiches (£6), paninis (£7), smashed avocado toast (£9.50), homemade pancake stacks (£9.50), all day breakfasts and home bakes.

Apple crumble croissants, pomegranate, almond and chocolate scones, red velvet cake, lemon cheesecake, white chocolate and raspberry blondies, and shortbread cookies are some sweet treat examples.

There are milkshakes, teas and Bennachie Coffee, too.

“Chef specials are also available. The Murly Ben is my favorite,” adds Edyta.

The Murly Ben is a pastrami sandwich with mustard mayo, rocket and pickles.

“We have a lot of regular customers. The Wednesday group is my favorite as they are brave enough to enjoy their coffee and cake in any weather outside every week.

“We love to make people happy by serving them high-quality food. We also love that they feel a very homely and warm atmosphere, and truly enjoy The Murly experience.”

The Murly Tuck is a local favourite to many, including reality TV star Georgia Toffolo

The Murly Tuck has been an integral part of the community for many years now, and positive feedback has continued to flood in since most recently changing hands.

Reality television star Georgia Toffolo – who is in a relationship with north-east entrepreneur James Watt – is a huge fan.

In a post to her 1.8million Instagram followers last month, she called the Tarves café her “forever favourite place” for the best cakes, tea and sandwiches.

“Tarves is a hidden gem,” Edyta went on to say.

“It is a place with such a lovely soul that [the] people make special and full of life.

“The support we are getting from the locals is amazing.

“We took over the café on April 1. We enjoy every minute we are there, and are spending more time in the café than in our house…”

For more information, call 01651 851489 or visit the business’ Facebook page.