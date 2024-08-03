Aberdeen Beach food truck FOR DOGS opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Beach food truck FOR DOGS opens

I spoke to owner Michelle outside her beachfront food truck about her new quirky venture

Michelle is hoping she can get tails wagging with her new beachfront venture. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Michelle is hoping she can get tails wagging with her new beachfront venture. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

Aberdeen’s beach food trucks boom has already brought everything from Japanese cuisine to Mexican breakfasts and cheesecakes to the seafront.

But now a new truck has opened up, with serving up goose wings, cow ears and duck feet.

Most of us won’t exactly be queuing up for those unique offerings ourselves, but our furry friends might be clamouring to get their paws on the beach’s newest snacks.

No part of the animal is wasted when it comes to feeding your furry friend. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
No part of the animal is wasted when it comes to feeding your furry friend. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

And that’s exactly the customers Michelle Allison is after, as she opens up her Aberpaws food truck on the Esplanade on Saturday.

I visited her on a gorgeous evening, to find out all about her wacky new dog catering truck.

How did she come up with quirky food truck?

On a lovely sunny evening, I headed down to the beach and met up with Michelle at her Aberpaws food truck.

As I arrive, crowds are taking full advantage of the weather by taking a stroll along the seafront, many accompanied by their dogs.

Dogs definitely won't be barking up the wrong tree when the visit the Aberpaws van. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Dogs definitely won’t be barking up the wrong tree when the visit the Aberpaws van. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

The 43-year-old, helped by her mum Mary, is hard at work getting her van ready for the big opening as she begins to tell me how her quirky idea came about.

“My husband and I were chatting about how we can progress the business,” Michelle explains to me.

“It was actually him that came up with the idea, and we thought ‘there’s nothing else like this’ and so we decided to go for it.”

Michelle also runs a dog walking and training business. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

The Aberdeen mum runs her own business, Aberpaws, walking and training dogs all across the city.

She tells me the process of setting up the truck has taken five months.

And she can’t believe that it will finally be open to the “puplic” this weekend.

Aberdeen dog food truck has everything to offer

Aberpaws food truck is a totally new venture at the beach.

Michelle offers organic, unprocessed dog treats which will have queues of pups tailing back along the seafront.

From duck wings and feet, rabbit ears and beef muscle, to more human-style foods such as doggy ice cream and bakery treats, there is something for every pooch’s palate.

Michelle also offers a range of doggy bakery treats. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Michelle also offers a range of doggy bakery treats. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Handmade toys are also on offer, which even the most excitable dogs will struggle to tear apart (although this will have to be put to the test with my own Frenchie).

And the most curious product yet, bound to make ears pin back and tails wag? Dog bubbles.

These come in a multitude of flavours including roast chicken and steak, and will have canines running around the garden trying to catch them all.

‘Why not something for the dogs, they love the beach’

But despite Michelle beaming with excitement and enthusiasm as she explains the concept and products of her truck, she is still nervous about embarking upon a niche business.

Michelle has a wide variety of treats and toys on offer, which is sure to please any pooch. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Michelle has a wide variety of treats and toys on offer, which is sure to please any pooch. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

“Starting this has been a bit nerve-wracking,” The 43-year-old tells me.

“There’s nothing really like this around Aberdeen and I was thinking ‘Is this really going to work?’

“But the more we thought about it, we realised that the beach really is the place for it.

“It’s getting more popular with everything going on around it.”

Aberdeen’s seafront is becoming the place to go, as earlier this week the council ramped up its £48 million overhaul.

“Why not have something for the dogs as well? They love the beach!” Michelle laughs.

Pup community fully behind Aberdeen dog food truck

The Aberdeen mum tells me how her quirky food truck wouldn’t have been possible without the support of her day-to-day customers.

The support she has received from her dog walking clients has been a big boost in getting the van up and running. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

“My dog walking clients have supported me so much,” Michelle smiles.

“All of them have said it’s such a great idea.

“When I posted it on Facebook, there’s been so much supportive comments which is great to read.

“When you’re starting a totally new business, it can be a bit daunting but it’s great to read all the support.”

‘I’m especially looking forward to meeting all the dogs’

As we round off our discussion and turn our heads towards her big opening on Saturday, Michelle tells me she can’t wait to meet all her new customers.

Dogs across the city will be pleading with owners to visit the beach come Saturday, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dogs across the city will be pleading with owners to visit the beach come Saturday, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I’m looking forward to meeting everybody, especially the dogs,” the 43-year-old beams.

“I think it’s a great positive atmosphere when you come down to the beach.

“There’s such a great variety of people down here, it’s a great community.”

And with a sea of curious dog walkers strolling past curiously peeking at the treats and toys on offer, it’s only a matter of time before pups start dragging their owners to queue up at the Aberpaws van.

The Aberpaws dog food truck opens on Saturday August 3, at the Fittie end of the Esplanade in Aberdeen.

