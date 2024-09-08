Family-run Buckie firm Eat Mair Fish still reeling in customers after 50 years

Eric Mair has witnessed the rise of Eat Mair Fish firsthand for many years – 34, to be exact.

The now 50-year-old officially started working in the business’ factory with his dad (and founder) Edward when he left school at the age of 16.

But even prior to this, Eric was already learning the ins and outs of the family-run firm by helping out after school and during the holidays.

“I enjoyed working in the business and dealing with the various aspects and challenges of the job. I wanted to carry on the family business,” says the Buckie local.

This is Eric’s, and Eat Mair Fish’s, story…

Eat Mair Fish is go-to plaice for many seafood fans locally (and beyond)

Eat Mair Fish – which launched in 1972 – is currently based by Buckie Harbour in Old Station Yard, on Marine Place.

The business sells fresh and frozen fish to wholesale and retail customers.

It had a team of six when Eric was learning the ropes in his teens, but it now employs 18 part and full-time staff.

He tells me: “Our most popular product is haddock. Roughly 80% of our sales [comes from it].

“We also stock salmon, lemon sole, cod, monkfish, halibut, sea bass, catfish, hake, herring, smoked fish, hot smoked salmon, hot smoked mackerel, kippers, fish cakes, fish pies, a variety of shellfish and scallops.”

The stock is sourced from fish markets in Peterhead, Shetland, Scrabster and Kinlochbervie, as well as directly from fishing vessels.

What does an average day look like for company director Eric?

Eric used to visit Peterhead Fish Market daily to buy products, whilst his dad – who sadly died in June – headed to markets in Buckie and Lossiemouth.

The latter two no longer exist.

“Now, a large portion of stock is delivered to our factory door directly from the boats so I am hardly at the market some weeks,” the director says.

“If [I’m] buying fish off the market, I need to be in Peterhead for the market starting at 7am.

“I need to ensure I have enough fish for the current day and be thinking of the next few days ahead as well, to ensure continued supply.

“This can be quite difficult as supplies are very dependent on weather conditions, vessels available and consumer demand around the country.

“I will be at the factory throughout the day, filleting fish, organising staff, arranging orders, doing deliveries, etc.”

More growth on the horizon for thriving Buckie fish firm

Eric went on to say there have been “a number of challenges” at Eat Mair Fish over the years.

However, there’s a silver lining.

He added: “I love the challenges of buying fish to ensure supply and accommodate customers needs.

“I like meeting new people in the industry and speaking to other business owners and fishermen, too.”

In terms of growth, the workforce has been expanded to cope with demand, as have the factory and retail shop to increase supply and allow for product development.

“Customers are wanting ready-to-eat products so we are trying to develop new products to accommodate this,” says Eric.

“We are hoping to be able to expand and modernise the factory and retail shop in the near future.

“We appreciate and value our loyal customers and staff and recognise that we would not be able to operate without them.”

Eat Mair Fish is open from 8.15am to 4pm Monday to Tuesday, 8.15am to 4.30pm on Wednesdays, 8.15am to 5pm Thursday to Friday, and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

For more information, visit eatmairfish.com, email debra@eatmairfish.com or call 01542 832680.

