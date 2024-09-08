Family-run Buckie firm Eat Mair Fish still reeling in customers after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run Buckie firm Eat Mair Fish still reeling in customers after 50 years

Eat Mair Fish was founded in 1972 by Edward Mair, and is now run by his son Eric.

Eric Mair. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Eric Mair. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Eric Mair has witnessed the rise of Eat Mair Fish firsthand for many years – 34, to be exact.

The now 50-year-old officially started working in the business’ factory with his dad (and founder) Edward when he left school at the age of 16.

But even prior to this, Eric was already learning the ins and outs of the family-run firm by helping out after school and during the holidays.

Eric’s dad Edward founded the company.

“I enjoyed working in the business and dealing with the various aspects and challenges of the job. I wanted to carry on the family business,” says the Buckie local.

This is Eric’s, and Eat Mair Fish’s, story…

Eat Mair Fish is go-to plaice for many seafood fans locally (and beyond)

Eat Mair Fish – which launched in 1972 – is currently based by Buckie Harbour in Old Station Yard, on Marine Place.

Buckie Harbour.

The business sells fresh and frozen fish to wholesale and retail customers.

It had a team of six when Eric was learning the ropes in his teens, but it now employs 18 part and full-time staff.

From left: shop assistants Samantha Fraser and Carol Addison with company director Eric.

He tells me: “Our most popular product is haddock. Roughly 80% of our sales [comes from it].

“We also stock salmon, lemon sole, cod, monkfish, halibut, sea bass, catfish, hake, herring, smoked fish, hot smoked salmon, hot smoked mackerel, kippers, fish cakes, fish pies, a variety of shellfish and scallops.”

Fresh salmon.
More of the seafood range that’s available in the Buckie fish shop.

The stock is sourced from fish markets in Peterhead, Shetland, Scrabster and Kinlochbervie, as well as directly from fishing vessels.

What does an average day look like for company director Eric?

Eric used to visit Peterhead Fish Market daily to buy products, whilst his dad – who sadly died in June – headed to markets in Buckie and Lossiemouth.

Inside Peterhead Fish Market in April 2022. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson`

The latter two no longer exist.

“Now, a large portion of stock is delivered to our factory door directly from the boats so I am hardly at the market some weeks,” the director says.

“If [I’m] buying fish off the market, I need to be in Peterhead for the market starting at 7am.

The business owner often frequents to the Brew Toon for supplies.

“I need to ensure I have enough fish for the current day and be thinking of the next few days ahead as well, to ensure continued supply.

“This can be quite difficult as supplies are very dependent on weather conditions, vessels available and consumer demand around the country.

“I will be at the factory throughout the day, filleting fish, organising staff, arranging orders, doing deliveries, etc.”

More growth on the horizon for thriving Buckie fish firm

Eric went on to say there have been “a number of challenges” at Eat Mair Fish over the years.

Eat Mair Fish has grown exponentially over the years.

However, there’s a silver lining.

He added: “I love the challenges of buying fish to ensure supply and accommodate customers needs.

Monkfish.

“I like meeting new people in the industry and speaking to other business owners and fishermen, too.”

In terms of growth, the workforce has been expanded to cope with demand, as have the factory and retail shop to increase supply and allow for product development.

“Customers are wanting ready-to-eat products so we are trying to develop new products to accommodate this,” says Eric.

Ready-to-eat products are in the works.
Buckie local Eric has always enjoyed working in the fish industry.

“We are hoping to be able to expand and modernise the factory and retail shop in the near future.

“We appreciate and value our loyal customers and staff and recognise that we would not be able to operate without them.”

Eat Mair Fish is open from 8.15am to 4pm Monday to Tuesday, 8.15am to 4.30pm on Wednesdays, 8.15am to 5pm Thursday to Friday, and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

Eat Mair Fish is located in Old Station Yard on Marine Place.

For more information, visit eatmairfish.com, email debra@eatmairfish.com or call 01542 832680.

