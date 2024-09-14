Geddes family say ‘big thank you’ to customers for flocking to new Netherton Farm Shop near Aberlour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Geddes family say ‘big thank you’ to customers for flocking to new Netherton Farm Shop near Aberlour

Andrew and Claire opened their farm shop in mid-August, and it's proved a hit. Here's how it came to be...

Andrew and Claire with their daughters Hannah and Bethany (right). Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andrew and Claire with their daughters Hannah and Bethany (right). Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Netherton Farm has been Andrew Geddes’ stomping ground for more than five decades (and counting).

From a young age, the now 52-year-old worked alongside his dad Donald with cattle, crops and, more recently, sheep.

The former has “always been his main passion.”

Andrew with some of his cattle on Netherton Farm.

Andrew’s wife of 19 years, Claire, on the other hand, explained that her upbringing was quite the opposite.

“I am not from a farming background. Although, my grandad and uncle were both farm workers, so I wasn’t totally clueless about farm life,” she said.

When Claire moved to Netherton 20 years ago, little did she know that an exciting new chapter awaited for her and Andrew.

To new beginnings (and launching a business) at Netherton Farm

Claire was working in Inverness as a biomedical scientist at the time.

The 46-year-old went on to say: “Once we were married and our two girls came along, I decided to leave that and become a stay at home mum instead. My role on the farm was minimal.

“When our youngest went to school, we decided to concentrate on selling beef off the farm. So in May 2021, we launched Netherton Farm Beef.”

Netherton Farm Beef launched in 2021.

The business came about as the family-of-four ate their own beef for many years prior.

“We knew it was much better than supermarket bought stuff,” says Claire.

“We set up a small shop in our garage from which I could sell the beef and soon after took up a regular stall at Dufftown Farmers’ Market.”

From field to fork: what else do the Geddes’ breed, grow and sell?

For years, Andrew ran a predominantly Simmental cross herd but has recently been converting it to an Aberdeen Angus herd.

It currently stands at 50 cows and calves.

Some of Andrew’s herd.

The cattle are grass fed (for the most part) through outside grazing in the warmer months and silage during the winter. A small area of barley is grown for feed.

Claire said: “In the last few years we have also started rearing sheep. We have a small flock of 100 scotch mule ewes alongside texel tups rearing lambs. They are purely grass fed.

The couple recently started rearing sheep.

“Over the last three years, we have been working towards a more sustainable way of farming.

“Reducing cattle numbers as well as removing the use of artificial fertilisers and chemicals means we can farm in a way that is beneficial for the animals, the land and ourselves.

“Having worked with and been around livestock from a young age, it was almost bred into me to look after and care for animals.

Andrew and Claire also run two holiday lets.

“Cattle were the obvious choice given the nature of the landscape of the farm.”

Netherton Farm also houses hens and pigs – with plans in place to start offering pork – and grows vegetables including potatoes.

The number of animals on the farm continues to grow.

The animals are slaughtered 20 miles away in Grantown, then travel back to Aberlour where they are butchered by S. A. Mackie Butchers.

All the products are sold at Netherton Farm Shop – located 1.5 miles outside Aberlour – with some available at Thainstone Mart and Dufftown Farmers’ Market.

More on Netherton Farm Shop and what’s available…

Netherton Farm Shop opened its doors on Saturday, August 17 and is based in a renovated container on the farm. The work was done by Andrew.

Netherton Farm Shop.

It sells beef which is dry-aged for a minimum of 25 days for extra tenderness and depth of flavour.

Inside the shop.

Various cuts are available including steaks, roasts, stew cuts, everyday cuts – like mince and BBQ items such as sausages, burgers and steaks.

Claire makes Netherton Farm Pies “which sell out very quickly.” They are sold during weekends and on market days.

Netherton Farm Pies have proved particularly popular.

Lamb cuts – steaks, chops, roasts, slow cook cuts and cutlets – are also available, along with eggs, potatoes, and other homegrown vegetables (when in season).

“We always have a stock of frozen items as well as fresh. And also sell a few additional locally sourced items you’d expect to see in a farm shop.

“Personal favourites are roasting joints, in particular rump and sirloin, which are so tender and flavoursome.”

Handmade jam.
Homegrown potatoes.

The shop is open from 9am to 8pm Tuesday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays. It is mainly self-service.

Customers can also order products via Facebook or Instagram, as well as over the phone on 07887 896856.

Claire and Andrew say ‘big thank you to all the lovely customers’

Bethany, 17, and 10-year-old Hannah “help out when required,” Claire tells me.

Hannah, left, and Bethany lend a hand when required.

I asked what the main highlights have been since launching the business.

Claire said: “Meeting lots of new people and establishing ourselves in the local community.

Netherton Farm Shop plan to offer pork products, too.

“Second to that, my favourite time is lambing time when we all roll up our sleeves and get on with it.

“A big thank you to all the lovely customers that have supported us over the last few years – both through farm sales as well as at the Dufftown Farmers’ Market.”

