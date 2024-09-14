Geddes family say ‘big thank you’ to customers for flocking to new Netherton Farm Shop near Aberlour

Netherton Farm has been Andrew Geddes’ stomping ground for more than five decades (and counting).

From a young age, the now 52-year-old worked alongside his dad Donald with cattle, crops and, more recently, sheep.

The former has “always been his main passion.”

Andrew’s wife of 19 years, Claire, on the other hand, explained that her upbringing was quite the opposite.

“I am not from a farming background. Although, my grandad and uncle were both farm workers, so I wasn’t totally clueless about farm life,” she said.

When Claire moved to Netherton 20 years ago, little did she know that an exciting new chapter awaited for her and Andrew.

To new beginnings (and launching a business) at Netherton Farm

Claire was working in Inverness as a biomedical scientist at the time.

The 46-year-old went on to say: “Once we were married and our two girls came along, I decided to leave that and become a stay at home mum instead. My role on the farm was minimal.

“When our youngest went to school, we decided to concentrate on selling beef off the farm. So in May 2021, we launched Netherton Farm Beef.”

The business came about as the family-of-four ate their own beef for many years prior.

“We knew it was much better than supermarket bought stuff,” says Claire.

“We set up a small shop in our garage from which I could sell the beef and soon after took up a regular stall at Dufftown Farmers’ Market.”

From field to fork: what else do the Geddes’ breed, grow and sell?

For years, Andrew ran a predominantly Simmental cross herd but has recently been converting it to an Aberdeen Angus herd.

It currently stands at 50 cows and calves.

The cattle are grass fed (for the most part) through outside grazing in the warmer months and silage during the winter. A small area of barley is grown for feed.

Claire said: “In the last few years we have also started rearing sheep. We have a small flock of 100 scotch mule ewes alongside texel tups rearing lambs. They are purely grass fed.

“Over the last three years, we have been working towards a more sustainable way of farming.

“Reducing cattle numbers as well as removing the use of artificial fertilisers and chemicals means we can farm in a way that is beneficial for the animals, the land and ourselves.

“Having worked with and been around livestock from a young age, it was almost bred into me to look after and care for animals.

“Cattle were the obvious choice given the nature of the landscape of the farm.”

Netherton Farm also houses hens and pigs – with plans in place to start offering pork – and grows vegetables including potatoes.

The animals are slaughtered 20 miles away in Grantown, then travel back to Aberlour where they are butchered by S. A. Mackie Butchers.

All the products are sold at Netherton Farm Shop – located 1.5 miles outside Aberlour – with some available at Thainstone Mart and Dufftown Farmers’ Market.

More on Netherton Farm Shop and what’s available…

Netherton Farm Shop opened its doors on Saturday, August 17 and is based in a renovated container on the farm. The work was done by Andrew.

It sells beef which is dry-aged for a minimum of 25 days for extra tenderness and depth of flavour.

Various cuts are available including steaks, roasts, stew cuts, everyday cuts – like mince and BBQ items such as sausages, burgers and steaks.

Claire makes Netherton Farm Pies “which sell out very quickly.” They are sold during weekends and on market days.

Lamb cuts – steaks, chops, roasts, slow cook cuts and cutlets – are also available, along with eggs, potatoes, and other homegrown vegetables (when in season).

“We always have a stock of frozen items as well as fresh. And also sell a few additional locally sourced items you’d expect to see in a farm shop.

“Personal favourites are roasting joints, in particular rump and sirloin, which are so tender and flavoursome.”

The shop is open from 9am to 8pm Tuesday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays. It is mainly self-service.

Customers can also order products via Facebook or Instagram, as well as over the phone on 07887 896856.

Claire and Andrew say ‘big thank you to all the lovely customers’

Bethany, 17, and 10-year-old Hannah “help out when required,” Claire tells me.

I asked what the main highlights have been since launching the business.

Claire said: “Meeting lots of new people and establishing ourselves in the local community.

“Second to that, my favourite time is lambing time when we all roll up our sleeves and get on with it.

“A big thank you to all the lovely customers that have supported us over the last few years – both through farm sales as well as at the Dufftown Farmers’ Market.”

You may also like: