‘Profits have nearly doubled’: 24-year-old owners of The Roost coffee truck look back over successful first year

Eve Morrison and her husband, Ewan, credit their success to serving "coffee made with love".

Eve and Ewan Morrison run The Roost coffee truck in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Husband and wife Eve and Ewan Morrison have been running Aberdeen coffee truck The Roost since the end of January.

While Eve prepares the coffees and serves the customers, Ewan is the responsible for the behind-the-scenes operation.

Customers’ passion for The Roost has only continued to grow since they opened.

“It has been better than I ever expected,” Eve tells me.

“We have got so much love from the local community, and a lot of support.

“Even now we have noticed, since the start of the year our profits have nearly doubled.”

‘It’s just little old me in a horse truck’ says The Roost boss

This isn’t Eve’s first time serving coffee, but it is her first time running her own business.

“I was a barista before, and I used to love seeing the regular customers,” she says.

“But they weren’t coming back for me and my product.

“So it’s weird now that people are coming back for me and what I’m offering.

Eve Morrison, who runs The Roost coffee truck with her partner Ewan in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s quite unbelievable sometimes.

“Because it’s just little old me in a horse truck.”

Although it was a risk starting up the Aberdeen coffee truck, Eve, originally from Dornoch, doesn’t regret it for a moment.

“I think what I’ve learned is that you’ve just got to do it,” she says.

“You’re either going to do it and it’s going to be successful, or you’ll do it and it will fail, or you won’t do it, and you’ll regret it.

The Roost coffee with a bake. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And sometimes you’ve just got to experiment.

“I’ve also learned that people are genuinely kind and caring.

“You’ll get the odd person that’s not so accepting and not so kind, but that is one person in thousands.”

There was a time, though, when Eve doubted whether The Roost, Aberdeen, would ever come to be, she says.

It required a lot of work to get the coffee truck ready to go for customers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Back in October last year when they bought the horse truck, things were a bit touch and go.

“I didn’t think we would ever be open,” Eve admits.

“It was a lot of hard work to get it up to scratch.

“But now it’s all clean, and it is my wee happy place.”

‘I couldn’t do it on my own’

At 24, it’s undeniably impressive for Eve and Ewan to have opened their own coffee truck.

And plenty of customers assume Eve and Ewan are staff at The Roost, rather than the owners.

“We get a lot of people asking if we own it,” says Eve.

Eve Morrison, barista-turned coffee truck owner. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It doesn’t feel real,” adds Eve, who only graduated last year.

“It helps that there’s two of us. I couldn’t do it on my own, it’s nice that we’re a little team.”

The Roost on a sunny day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

After the success of The Roost, Eve and Ewan have opened their own sit-in cafe in Aberdeen, Fable on Huntly Street.

Not to fear however, as the horsebox will remain in place.

“It would be heart-breaking to leave this area,” Eve says.

“We’ve created a wee community, and it would be hard to leave and go somewhere else knowing it might not be as accessible for them.”

The new cafe opened on November 30, and has since been serving up festive specials like chocolate orange hot chocolate for eager customers.

