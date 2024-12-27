Does your Aberdeenshire councillor live in your area?

An investigation by The Press and Journal has found that the majority of Aberdeenshire councillors live in the area they represent.

Of the 70 councillors that currently make up Aberdeenshire Council, 70% (49) live within the ward that they were elected to represent at Woodhill House.

A further 27% (19) live in other areas across the region, with none living outside of the north-east.

Two of the councillors’ locations remain unknown after they did not respond to The Press and Journal’s requests when asked which area they live in.

In total, Aberdeenshire Council is made up of 19 wards, with six electing three councillors and 13 being represented by four.

These are split into six “area committees” – Banff and Buchan, Buchan, Formartine, Garioch, Kincardine and Mearns, and Marr respectively.

Our investigation found that seven councillors (10%) live in an area that is outwith the area committee they are a councillor for.

Councillors must either live or work in council area

Electoral rules state that councillors and election candidates must either live or work in only the local authority area, rather than an individual ward within it.

Founder of polling and election website Ballot Box Scotland, Allan Faulds said: “Non-resident representatives is pretty common at all levels and isn’t necessarily an issue if people know their patch anyway.

“Parties don’t always have enough people in specific local areas, which is a reminder to get involved either as an independent or in the party you support if that bugs you.”

He says it can be a problem in rural council areas, such as Aberdeenshire, but says it is also a lot less of an issue in smaller, urban wards.

Last year we revealed that the majority of councillors in Aberdeen do not live in the area they were elected to serve.

Where does your councillor live?

Banff and Buchan

Banff and District

All three of Banff and District’s representatives live in the local area, with former SNP councillor John Cox – now an independent – living in Banff itself.

Stewart Adams of the Conservatives also stays within the area, while the SNP’s Glen Reynolds resides in Whitehills.

Troup

Troup is nice and straight forward, as all three councillors live in the area’s main settlement of Macduff.

This includes former Conservative council leader Mark Findlater, who defected to Reform UK in October, as well as Ross Cassie of the SNP and Conservative Richard Menard.

Fraserburgh and District

Three of Fraserburgh’s four elected representatives live in the ward, with the Conservatives’ James Adams and Iain Sutherland – who was elected in a by-election last month to replace MP Seamus Logan – and independent Doreen Mair living in the town.

Liberal Democrat councillor Ann Bell lives in New Aberdour, which is located in Troup.

Buchan

Central Buchan

Like Fraserburgh and District, 75% of Central Buchan’s local politicians live in their home ward, including two that live in Mintlaw – the Conservatives’ Hannah Powell and Anne Simpson of the Liberal Democrats.

Former north-east MSP Peter Chapman – who made his council comeback at last month’s by election – lives in Strichen, while the SNP’s Geoff Crowson is based outside the area in Fraserburgh.

Peterhead North and Rattray

It is another three out of four for Peterhead North and Rattray, with independent councillors Diane Beagrie, Alan Buchan and Matthew James all staying in Peterhead, which is the only town in Aberdeenshire split by different wards.

The SNP’s Leeann McWhinnie resides in Cruden Bay, which is part of the Peterhead South and Cruden area.

Peterhead South and Cruden

Independent member George Hall lives in Cruden Bay, with the SNP’s Stephen Smith either living there or in Longhaven, both of which are in the ward, but did not say what one when asked by The P&J.

It is unclear what ward Colin Simpson of the Liberal Democrats stays in, as in his register of interests states “co-owner of property in Peterhead”, however, he did not respond to an email asking which ward it is in.

Formartine

Turriff and District

Both Liberal Democrat Anne Stirling, who lives in Fyvie, and Iain Stirling, of Turriff, live in the community they represent.

Meanwhile Alastair Forsyth of the SNP lives out of the ward and area committee in Inverurie, while Conservative Gordon Lang did not respond to an email asking if he lived in Turriff and District or not.

Mid-Formartine

Mid-Formartine is another three out of four, with independent Paul Johnston staying in Pitmedden and ward colleague Derek Ritchie, who represents the Conservatives, living in Udny.

The SNP’s Jenny Nicol also resides in Mid-Formartine, staying in Potterton, while the Liberal Democrats’ Andrew Hassan is based in Insch, which is located in West Garioch.

Ellon and District

Leader of Aberdeenshire Council Gillian Owen of the Conservatives is based in Ellon, as is her party colleague John Crawley and the SNP’s Louise McAllister.

Liberal Democrat Isobel Davidson lives in Oldmeldrum, but lived in Ellon until “just under two years ago”.

Garioch

West Garioch

Both Hazel Smith of the Liberal Democrats and Conservative Sam Payne reside in Kemnay.

SNP councillor Moray Grant lives in Huntly, which is part of the Marr area committee.

Inverurie and District

Often regarded as having Aberdeenshire’s most successful and thriving town centre, all four of Inverurie’s councillors live there, including independent provost Judy Whyte.

Ms Whyte is joined by the SNP’s Neil Baillie, Marion Ewenson of the Liberal Democrats and Conservative councillor David Keating.

East Garioch

Only a quarter of East Garioch’s councillors live in the area, with that being the SNP’s Glen Reid who is based in Kintore.

Former council leader and former Mid-Formartine representative Jim Gifford, who now sits as an independent, lives in his former ward, with the Liberal Democrats’ Trevor Mason residing in Ellon and Conservative Dominic Lonchay in Insch.

Westhill and District

Aberdeenshire’s deputy provost, Conservative Ron McKail, lives in Westhill, as does his party counterpart Craig Miller and SNP councillor Faitima Joji.

The area’s other councillor Iris Walker lives in Blackburn in East Garioch, having moved there from the Westhill area in April.

Marr

Huntly, Strathbogie and Alford

Both Jeff Goodhall (Liberal Democrats) and Lauren Knight (Conservative) live out of the ward in Inverurie and Forgue, with the latter located in Turriff and District.

SNP group leader Gwyneth Petrie lives in the ward in Huntly, while Alford is the home of Conservative councillor Robbie Withey.

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside

Masterchef contestant Geva Blackett, who is an independent, lives in the ward’s Braemar, while Conservative Sarah Brown is located in Aboyne.

Former Ellon and District councillor Anouk Kloppert lives out of Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside in Alford.

Banchory and Mid-Deeside

All three of Banchory and Mid-Deeside’s representatives at Woodhill House live in the Royal Deeside town.

They are: Yi-Pei Chou Turvey (Liberal Democrat), Eileen Durno (SNP) and Ann Ross (independent).

Kincardine and Mearns

North Kincardine

Only one of North Kincardine’s councillors live in North Kincardine, with Liberal Democrat Mel Sullivan residing in Stonehaven.

The area’s three other councillors live elsewhere, with the SNP’s David Aitchison living in Westhill, while his party colleague Catherine Victor is based in Stonehaven, as is Conservative Shirley Burnett.

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside

Liberal Democrat Sarah Dickinson and Alan Turner of the Conservatives both live in Stonehaven, while SNP councillor Dawn Black resides in the ward’s Durris.

Although Conservative Wendy Agnew lives away from the area in Laurencekirk, she is the owner of an “office property” in the coastal town.

Mearns

Former Conservative and now Reform UK councillor Laurie Carnie lives in Laurencekirk, while independent Alison Evison is based in Inverbervie, with new councillor Conservative Tracey Smith being located in Fordoun.

George Carr of the Conservatives lives in Stonehaven and Lower Deeside.

Does it matter where councillors live?

Our research showed that two of the 19 wards – East Garioch and North Kincardine – are represented by a majority of councillors who do not live in it, while Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford was a 50/50 split.

But does it matter?

Council leader Ms Owen said: “When selecting candidates, being local is key, but sometimes not always practical for various reasons, i.e. working in the ward, born or bought up there or too many wanting to represent that ward.”

Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Alan Buchan added: “My view is all councillors should live in their wards and the electorate would be far better served by voting in non-political local people.”