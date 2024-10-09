Debate: Should tipping at restaurants be compulsory?

Have you ever been annoyed to discover that a 12% service charge has been added to your bill?

Tipping has, and likely always will be, a contentious topic.

How much should you tip, and should you tip at all if the service is poor?

A new law has come into place which guarantees the tips for the workers themselves.

The Press and Journal Opinion writer Scott Begbie, has questioned whether or not to tip at all in some cases.

Are you all for tipping, should it only be reserved for exceptional circumstances, or do you not believe in leaving a tip at all?

