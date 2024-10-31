Meet the Skoff siblings who now run Dyce’s Cloggy House cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Meet the Skoff siblings who now run Dyce’s Cloggy House cafe

Brother and sister Alex and Josh McKenzie received a few raised eyebrows when they decided to buy a burger van in their early 20s but they haven't looked back since.

Alex and Josh McKenzie in Cloggy House in Dyce
Alex and Josh McKenzie took over Cloggy House in Dyce earlier this year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Lottie Hood

Not many siblings would choose to work together let alone quit their stable jobs and buy a food van.

But it seems to have worked for brother and sister, Josh and Alex McKenzie.

Seven years after their risky purchase and sitting in the warmth of the four walls of Cloggy House in Dyce – their latest business venture – they said they have no regrets.

Josh, 30, said: “We can safely say we’ve never really had a family feud.

Alex quickly adds: “Touch wood.”

Alex and Josh McKenzie at Cloggy House in Dyce
Brother and sister, Josh and Alex McKenzie. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A laugh later, Josh continued: “I think it just works well.

“We get that question all the time, ‘How can you work with your sister?’

“I think we’re a unique family. Not only are we family, we’re genuinely very close friends.”

‘We used to fight like there was no tomorrow’

While things might seem harmonious now, when asked if they ever thought they would be running a business together it was a quick and firm ‘No’.

“We used to fight like there was no tomorrow, back then no way would I have worked with you,” said Alex looking at her brother.

“No offence.

Alex and Josh McKenzie in Cloggy House in Dyce, Aberdeen
Alex and Josh McKenzie

“And that’s funny in itself to think that we’ve come from that to working together.”

But these days, the 29-year-old said their family bond is a strength.

“If we do have an argument, I think it’s a lot easier to talk it through because we are related. We are siblings.

“And also because we’re related we tend to know when something’s wrong. We know each other inside out.”

In 2017, the former Aboyne Academy pupils decided to leave their jobs in retail and launch into the world of catering after buying a burger van.

At the time, Alex was working for Norvite Farm and Company in Aboyne while Josh was a section manager at John Lewis in Aberdeen’s City centre.

Skoff food van.
Skoff food van was based on Wellheads Crescent. Image Skoff

They said they were both grateful for their jobs but it reached a point where they needed something new.

So when their dad Steve heard about a food van on Wellheads Crescent going up for sale, knowing their love of food, he suggested they give it a go.

Alex said: “He knew that we were unhappy in our jobs.

“He came to us and said, ‘This is coming up, would you guys be interested? I think you would be great at it.

“He got in touch with her then we got in touch and it just spiralled from that.”

Why a burger van?

When asked what inspired the move into the culinary landscape, it seemed to be a mix of watching their dad with his business and music festivals.

Growing up going to gigs and festivals like T in the Park from as young as 14 years old, Alex and Josh were well-acquainted with often expensive festival scran.

The McKenzie siblings at a London festival seeing Paolo Nutini and Kings of Leon.
The McKenzie siblings left to right: Anna, Alex, Jack and Josh at a London festival seeing Paolo Nutini and Kings of Leon.

Josh said they would see food vans at the festivals and added: “We liked the idea of doing that but also we thought we could do it a lot better and there was an opportunity to do it for a more reasonable price.”

Alex added watching their dad running his business McKenzie Printing was always inspiring.

Alex McKenzie outside Skoff at Cloggy House
Alex said watching their dad with his business gave them a drive in business.

“Our dad works the other side of the airport and he’s self-employed. So we’ve always had that drive and want to be our own boss and I suppose like him.

“I was only in retail… but Josh was a manager so he had a lot more to lose. It was a big risk.”

Move from retail to a food van was ‘terrifying’

At the time, the investment caused mixed reactions.

Some of Josh’s colleagues encouraged him to go for it while others suggested caution.

“I was terrified,” said Josh. “Absolutely terrified.

“I felt like I needed a change but it was really, really scary.

Josh McKenzie inside Skoff at Cloggy House in Dyce
Josh McKenzie said it was not an easy decision to leave his job.

“A lot of people said, ‘Why would you do that?’

“There’s a slight stigma around burger vans. They’re often not great environments to work in but that spurred us on… because we want to change that.

“You just look at the beach and how much that’s growing. It’s a trendy thing now.”

Aged 21 and 23, Alex and Josh started running Amanda’s Kitchen in October 2017 before rebranding to Skoff in April 2018.

But it was not easy.

Skoff burger van
Josh and Alex rebranded the van in 2018. Image: Skoff

‘Some days we were making £7 an hour’

It was a huge lifestyle change particularly when it came to the admin side of the business and the duo would often pull in family or friends to help on the busier days.

Especially since the van was only owned by one person before but now two people had to live off the earnings.

Alex said: “So we had a massive drive and pressure to double the numbers which we did, and we succeeded.

Alex and Josh McKenzie, who run skoff in cloggy house in Aberdeen
Alex and Josh said there was a lot of pressure early on to double their earnings.

“There were some days where it was really quiet and we were like ‘What have we done? Was this right?’

“Looking back now some days we were sitting twiddling our thumbs.”

Josh said: “When you broke it down it was £7 an hour total sales and it was like how are we going to take a wage from that?”

Alex added: “We need to change that asap. That was a bit touch and go.”

The family holding a desert with chocolate lettering reading 'Skoff HQ since 2017'
Josh and Alex McKenzie with Devon Walton, Skoff’s first employee (back left) and their mum Debbie McKenzie (back right). Image: Skoff

Using their young age to their advantage, Josh and Alex used social media to widen their customer base and after the first year managed to buy a bigger van.

They started doing events in and around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire before tackling the larger ones like the Kilt Walk and Aboyne Highland Games.

Eventually quadrupling their sales within three years, they became known – as quoted by a long-term customer – for their “outstanding quality, service and value”.

Food from Skoff in Dyce
The pair have catered a range of dishes since starting Skoff. Image: Skoff

Cloggy House in Dyce, Aberdeen

Seven years after catering numerous weddings, markets and events, the chance came up to buy the Dyce stalwart Cloggy House.

The family-run “no-frills cafe” is a staple in the area and has been a much-loved part of many people’s lives, including Alex and Josh.

Alex and Josh McKenzie outside Cloggy House in Dyce, Aberdeen
Josh and Alex McKenzie outside Cloggy House in Dyce.

Their dad used to take them for lunch as a treat when they were kids when they helped out at his work.

Looking around the space, Alex said: “My highlight is taking this on.

“When we first started Skoff something like this was never on the cards so to think that we’ve managed to get from a small wee box to this, some warmth and not being battered around in the wind, it’s quite nice.”

Now having nine staff and four solid walls, the siblings said their work-life balance has definitely improved.

But they could not have done it without the support of family and friends.

The McKenzie family at the Aboyne Highland Games
Skoff catering at the Aboyne Highland Games. Left to right: Karen Craigmile, Carey Saunders, Debbie McKenzie, Alex, Josh and Rachel O’ShaunghessyImage: Skoff

From their younger brother and sister, Jack and Anna, parents Steve and Debbie, their aunty Karen Craigmile and Josh’s partner Rachel O’Shaunghessy as well as close friends, Alex said they were so grateful for their support.

Even if they are at times banned from talking about work at family get-togethers.

Being able to finally switch off a bit more when they leave for the day, looking back they said they have “no regrets”.

Alex added: “I think if anybody had the opportunity they should definitely take it. Don’t think about the what ifs, just go for it.”

More stories from our My Family series:

More from Food and Drink

Karen and JP Saint in their new food truck
Hou Hou Mei Inverness owners on restaurant's new 'little sister' food truck Mei Mei
Chef Craig Douglas has opened his own restaurant at the Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Course. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Former executive chef of Ness Walk opens new Cove Restaurant on the Black Isle
A cheese pull of pizza from The Gaff in Ellon, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
5 best places to enjoy pizza in Aberdeenshire
2
Sarah Christie and and her mum Elaine run Annie's Tearoom in Ellon together. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ellon mum and daughter on running Annie's Tearoom together with 'family feel'
Michael Dawson behind butcher counter chopping meat.
How JC Dawson butcher in Elgin continues to innovate for modern tastes after 135…
We ordered quite the spread at Newhall Mains. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Is the food worth the price at the newly renovated Newhall Mains…
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner is joined by features writer Andy Morton for a Taste Test of Sea Salt and Sole. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Katsu chicken at a chipper? We test the food at award-winning Sea Salt and…
Craig Mitchell is the manager of supposedly haunted Aberdeen pub, Ma Cameron's. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Is Aberdeen pub Ma Cameron's really haunted? Staff have their say...
3
A seafood sharing platter from The Highland Larder in Dornoch. Image: The Highland Larder.
5 best food and drink spots to try along the North Coast 500
Our trip to Spider on a Bicycle included a mouth-watering steak pie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne delivers on every front and at…

Conversation