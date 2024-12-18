Keith and Fraserburgh eye Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith and Fraserburgh eye Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final spot

The Maroons face the Broch at Kynoch Park in the last eight of the competition.

By Callum Law
Keith's Michael Ironside is looking forward to facing Fraserburgh in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.
Keith's Michael Ironside is looking forward to facing Fraserburgh in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Michael Ironside believes Keith can rise to the occasion and book a place in the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Maroons face Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park tonight in the quarter-final of the Shield.

Although Keith’s four-match winning streak in the Breedon Highland League came to an end against Banks o’ Dee on Friday, midfielder Ironside reckons they can bounce back this evening.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s a big game and we’re all looking forward to it.

“Fraserburgh are a very hard team to play against, but if we play the best we can then I we believe we can beat any team in the league.

Keith's Michael Ironside, right, dribbling with the ball
Michael Ironside, right, in action for Keith.

“We’ve defeated Brora and Buckie this season which gives us confidence and we’ll give it a go against Fraserburgh.

“With our league position at the moment (13th) the cups are a big thing for us that we’d like to do well in.

“We’re not in the top half of the league table, but in every cup we try to give it our all and get to the next round because it could allow you to have a bit of success.”

The winner of this last eight tie will face Ironside’s hometown team and the club he started his Highland League career with, Turriff United, at the Haughs in the last four.

He added: “It would be good to face Turriff in the semi-final, I always like going back and playing against Turriff.

“But our focus needs to be on trying to get ourselves to that stage, if we play well then we are capable.”

Broch have cup target

Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie is in no doubt that the Shield is a crucial element of their season.

Although the Broch are unbeaten in all competitions since September 21 they are sitting 10th in the Highland League.

With hopes of challenging for the title appearing to be over, Beagrie says the Buchan club are determined to do well in this tournament and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

The 33-year-old midfielder said: “You can say we’re unbeaten in 10 games, but we’ve had too many draws for our liking.

“Where we are in the league table at the moment isn’t good enough for the club and where we want to be.

“Keith have been playing well and we know they’ll be right up for it.

Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie during a match
Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie is preparing to face Keith.

“It will be every bit as hard as it was facing Buckie on Saturday, if not harder.

“We’re not in the running to win the league so the Aberdeenshire Shield and the Highland League Cup are the two things we’re really playing for.

“So that makes it a massive game for us.

“Getting ourselves into a respectable position in the league and trying to reach the finals of the two cups is what we’ve got to aim for.

“There’s still plenty to play for this season, we’ve just been frustrated with how it’s gone for us in the league.”

Conversation