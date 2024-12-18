Keith and Fraserburgh eye Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final spot

Michael Ironside believes Keith can rise to the occasion and book a place in the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Maroons face Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park tonight in the quarter-final of the Shield.

Although Keith’s four-match winning streak in the Breedon Highland League came to an end against Banks o’ Dee on Friday, midfielder Ironside reckons they can bounce back this evening.

The 25-year-old said: “It’s a big game and we’re all looking forward to it.

“Fraserburgh are a very hard team to play against, but if we play the best we can then I we believe we can beat any team in the league.

“We’ve defeated Brora and Buckie this season which gives us confidence and we’ll give it a go against Fraserburgh.

“With our league position at the moment (13th) the cups are a big thing for us that we’d like to do well in.

“We’re not in the top half of the league table, but in every cup we try to give it our all and get to the next round because it could allow you to have a bit of success.”

The winner of this last eight tie will face Ironside’s hometown team and the club he started his Highland League career with, Turriff United, at the Haughs in the last four.

He added: “It would be good to face Turriff in the semi-final, I always like going back and playing against Turriff.

“But our focus needs to be on trying to get ourselves to that stage, if we play well then we are capable.”

Broch have cup target

Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie is in no doubt that the Shield is a crucial element of their season.

Although the Broch are unbeaten in all competitions since September 21 they are sitting 10th in the Highland League.

With hopes of challenging for the title appearing to be over, Beagrie says the Buchan club are determined to do well in this tournament and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

The 33-year-old midfielder said: “You can say we’re unbeaten in 10 games, but we’ve had too many draws for our liking.

“Where we are in the league table at the moment isn’t good enough for the club and where we want to be.

“Keith have been playing well and we know they’ll be right up for it.

“It will be every bit as hard as it was facing Buckie on Saturday, if not harder.

“We’re not in the running to win the league so the Aberdeenshire Shield and the Highland League Cup are the two things we’re really playing for.

“So that makes it a massive game for us.

“Getting ourselves into a respectable position in the league and trying to reach the finals of the two cups is what we’ve got to aim for.

“There’s still plenty to play for this season, we’ve just been frustrated with how it’s gone for us in the league.”