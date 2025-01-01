7 family-run cafes in Aberdeenshire to support this year

Family businesses are some of my favourite places to go when I’m out and about. So here are some family-run cafes in Aberdeenshire to visit this year.

Cafes run by family members who have worked there for years are sometimes the best places for a chat with staff, and often offer the best service too.

Have a read of my guide to some of the best family-run cafes in Aberdeenshire, and let me know your own favourites in the comments below.

The Villa

Jeannie and Kevin Hermanns have been running The Villa Coffee Shop for nearly eleven years now, alongside their daughters Jemma and Sally.

The cafe interior resembles a cosy living room, with quaint and colourful decor.

The atmosphere inside is just as warm, and the staff are friendly, chatty and welcoming.

The Stonehaven cafe also serves up a range of hearty portions for affordable prices – I’d recommend their delicious homemade soup.

Make sure to stop here if you’re visiting Stonehaven for the day.

Address: 13 Arbuthnott Pl, Stonehaven AB39 2JA

Marshall’s Farm Shop and Kitchen

You’ll find this family-run farm shop, restaurant and butchery on the A96.

The wholesome venue is run by Kenny and Moira Marshall and their three daughters, Shona, Christine Mackintosh and Julie Stuart.

The family are dedicated to serving up many dishes made with meat from their own farm and butchery. This means the food is of the highest quality.

The menu includes extravagant burgers, tasty nachos and a range of irresistible home bakes.

They also have a drive-thru if you don’t have time to stop for lunch.

Address: Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore, Inverurie AB51 0XD

Brae

Brother and sister Dale and Jodie Barbour opened their own Chapelton cafe, Brae, back in the summer of 2022.

The duo serve a range of delicious home bakes, ciabatta sandwiches, and homemade soup.

Dale and Jodie’s mum, Julie, also helps out at the cafe sometimes, making Brae a full-on family affair.

Address: 11 Hume Square, Chapelton of Elsick, Stonehaven AB39 8AE

Trellis Coffee Shop

A bit further out from Aberdeen, you can find Trellis Coffee Shop in Newburgh.

This family-run Aberdeenshire cafe is owned by grandparents Douglas and Agnes Kinloch.

Their daughter Lorna Younge runs the cafe with her husband, Robert, and their children Amy and Callum.

The menu includes a range of home bakes, toasties, soups and other casual cafe fare.

The team are keen to offer a warm welcome to their customers, and are always up for a chat.

Make sure to visit in 2025 to support this family-run business.

Address: 50 Main St, Newburgh, Ellon AB41 6BL

The Birdhouse Cafe

This family-run cafe in Banchory is cosy, casual and offers reliably great food.

It is a favourite haunt for locals, which always bodes well.

The home bakes are particularly legendary, and owner Colin Redman is always up for a chat.

Mum Ruth does all the baking and cooking, while Charlie and Edie work front of house at the weekends and are “superstar helpers”.

Address: 74 High Street, Banchory AB31 5SS

Annie’s Tearoom

If you’re in Ellon, you simply can’t miss a visit to Annie’s Tearoom.

Mother and daughter Sarah and Elaine Christie opened the cafe two years ago, and have since captured the hearts of folk in Ellon and beyond.

The home bakes are well-loved and the pair also make sure to offer plenty of gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options so everyone can have a taste.

Add Annie’s Tearoom to your list to visit this year.

Address: 36 Market St, Ellon AB41 9JD

Spider on a Bicycle

This cafe in Aboyne is tucked inside the old Aboyne train station waiting room.

Alistair Tong runs the cafe with his son Matthew, serving up delicious food in the cosy space.

When it’s chilly, you might be lucky enough to get a seat by the fire while you enjoy your meal or cake – or both.

Address: Station Square, Aboyne AB34 5HX

Do you have a favourite family-run cafe in Aberdeenshire? Let me know in the comments below.