Why more than 100 guests are choosing Aberdeen Indian for their Christmas dinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Why more than 100 guests are choosing Aberdeen Indian for their Christmas dinner

Regular customers have a booked as the restaurant prepares to serve up festive fun on the 25th.

By Jamie Sinclair
Light of Bengal staff are ready for Christmas.
Light of Bengal staff are ready for Christmas.

Many would point to anything other than turkey and trimmings as a controversial choice for Christmas dinner.

However many in Aberdeen, and further afield are heading to Rose Street Indian restaurant, Light of Bengal.

With only a few spaces remaining, Noor Ahmed and his staff are catering for people’s Christmas meals across two time slots and offering collections on the day.

Owner Noor Ahmed outside Light of Bengal.

With a loyal customer base, it’s not a surprise to hear that the restaurant hasn’t been short of interest.

Just last month, Light of Bengal was named the best Asian restaurant in Scotland.

Two of his customers have shared why they’ve chosen to go with the venue for their meal.

Why Aberdeen diners are choosing Light of Bengal

Graham Batty, 68, is heading out to the Indian eatery on the 25th, to enjoy a meal with his wife Margaret.

This is the fourth year in a row that the couple will be enjoying their meal at Light of Bengal.

Company director Graham said: “We have our traditional Christmas dinner on Boxing Day with the rest of the family so we get the best of both worlds.

“I’m not sure what I’ll be having yet, as I like to vary things up a bit. Their food is brilliant, but not only that I love the ambience of the place. The staff make it too, it’s very hard to beat.

Graham, who will be making the trip from Ellon on the day, said: “It’s not like it’s stupid money we’re spending either, like what some other places charge for a Christmas Day lunch. We’re regulars so we know we’ll be getting quality food.

Santa is lighting up the bar.

Kevin Condron will also be enjoying a meal with his partner, and her father on the day.

Kevin, who works as a geophysicist said: “We often get a takeaway from there, and really enjoy a sit-down meal in the restaurant too. My partner has been on Christmas Day before and said it was excellent.

“We’ve never been let down by them the food is always top quality.

“We definitely have our favourites.  I tend to go for chicken madras, with some sag aloo, as I love the vegetarian food they do there too.”

What goes into making a Light of Bengal Christmas

Light of Bengal owner Noor Ahmed looks to make the day one to remember, not just for customers but for his staff as well.

Noor said: “We’re really looking forward to the day. Usually, after everyone has left, my wife cooks a meal for our staff. It’s really nice, we all sit down and have our Christmas dinner together.

“It’s a brilliant day. We have Christmas music playing, everyone is pulling Christmas crackers.”

The Light of Bengal tiger has his Santa hat on.

Noor has seen the changes in attitudes towards eating out at Christmas over the years.

Noor said: “About 20 years ago, no one would ever really go for an Indian on Christmas. Now we have over 100 people coming in on the day, so it’s really changed days.”

Conversation