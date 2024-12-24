Why more than 100 guests are choosing Aberdeen Indian for their Christmas dinner

Many would point to anything other than turkey and trimmings as a controversial choice for Christmas dinner.

However many in Aberdeen, and further afield are heading to Rose Street Indian restaurant, Light of Bengal.

With only a few spaces remaining, Noor Ahmed and his staff are catering for people’s Christmas meals across two time slots and offering collections on the day.

With a loyal customer base, it’s not a surprise to hear that the restaurant hasn’t been short of interest.

Just last month, Light of Bengal was named the best Asian restaurant in Scotland.

Two of his customers have shared why they’ve chosen to go with the venue for their meal.

Why Aberdeen diners are choosing Light of Bengal

Graham Batty, 68, is heading out to the Indian eatery on the 25th, to enjoy a meal with his wife Margaret.

This is the fourth year in a row that the couple will be enjoying their meal at Light of Bengal.

Company director Graham said: “We have our traditional Christmas dinner on Boxing Day with the rest of the family so we get the best of both worlds.

“I’m not sure what I’ll be having yet, as I like to vary things up a bit. Their food is brilliant, but not only that I love the ambience of the place. The staff make it too, it’s very hard to beat.

Graham, who will be making the trip from Ellon on the day, said: “It’s not like it’s stupid money we’re spending either, like what some other places charge for a Christmas Day lunch. We’re regulars so we know we’ll be getting quality food.

Kevin Condron will also be enjoying a meal with his partner, and her father on the day.

Kevin, who works as a geophysicist said: “We often get a takeaway from there, and really enjoy a sit-down meal in the restaurant too. My partner has been on Christmas Day before and said it was excellent.

“We’ve never been let down by them the food is always top quality.

“We definitely have our favourites. I tend to go for chicken madras, with some sag aloo, as I love the vegetarian food they do there too.”

What goes into making a Light of Bengal Christmas

Light of Bengal owner Noor Ahmed looks to make the day one to remember, not just for customers but for his staff as well.

Noor said: “We’re really looking forward to the day. Usually, after everyone has left, my wife cooks a meal for our staff. It’s really nice, we all sit down and have our Christmas dinner together.

“It’s a brilliant day. We have Christmas music playing, everyone is pulling Christmas crackers.”

Noor has seen the changes in attitudes towards eating out at Christmas over the years.

Noor said: “About 20 years ago, no one would ever really go for an Indian on Christmas. Now we have over 100 people coming in on the day, so it’s really changed days.”