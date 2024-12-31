Osman’s Coffee: New ‘affordable’ Turkish-style cafe coming to Schoolhill, Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Osman’s Coffee: New ‘affordable’ Turkish-style cafe coming to Schoolhill, Aberdeen

Eyup Simpil, who runs Cafe Osman on George Street, will be opening the new Aberdeen cafe in January.

By Joanna Bremner
Business partners Eyup Simpil and Ahmed Ibrahim are opening a new cafe on Schoolhill in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Business partners Eyup Simpil and Ahmed Ibrahim are opening a new cafe on Schoolhill in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A new Turkish-style cafe will be opening on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill in mid-January.

Business partners Eyup Simpil and Ahmed Ibrahim are working together on the new venture.

Eyup told The Press and Journal: “It’s a good opportunity, right around the corner from the school.

“It will hopefully appeal to kids and people working in the offices nearby.”

A sandwich, coffee and baklava that will be available at Osman’s Coffee. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The menu will include affordable lunch deals in the hope to appeal to students.

The £5 lunch deal will include a freshly-made sandwich, drink and either a snack or dessert.

Homemade baklava, popular at Eyup’s other business, Cafe Osman, will also be available at the Schoolhill cafe.

Cheesecake and Turkish coffee will feature on the menu too.

‘Reasonable’ prices promised at Aberdeen Schoolhill cafe

The cafe name “Osman” references Eyup’s youngest son.

The new location at 34 Schoolhill in the former Flower Vogue shop required little work, says Eyup, mainly a lick of paint and some new “vibrant” decor.

He plans to keep the menu affordable for customers.

“We’re planning to keep prices as reasonable as possible,” he says.

“Things are getting expensive for people. Everyone is saying things are getting worse every year.”

Eyeup prepares a coffee. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

His other venue, Cafe Osman, opened in February this year.

How does he feel about opening a second cafe?

“It’s both worrying and exciting,” says Eyup.

“Everything is getting more expensive – meat and everything.

“But the money you’re earning is not going up.

“We thought with another place we can give staff more shifts, which will help them as well.”

Baklava will be served at the new cafe. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But Eyup, who currently works seven days a week at Cafe Osman, loves his job.

“I like doing new things and meeting new people,” he adds.

“Since I opened this place, I’ve met lots of people.

“The people in Aberdeen are really nice.

“And everyone that works in here, they are like family.”

Aberdeen high street: Tracking our city centre for an entire year

Conversation