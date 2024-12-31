Osman’s Coffee: New ‘affordable’ Turkish-style cafe coming to Schoolhill, Aberdeen

A new Turkish-style cafe will be opening on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill in mid-January.

Business partners Eyup Simpil and Ahmed Ibrahim are working together on the new venture.

Eyup told The Press and Journal: “It’s a good opportunity, right around the corner from the school.

“It will hopefully appeal to kids and people working in the offices nearby.”

The menu will include affordable lunch deals in the hope to appeal to students.

The £5 lunch deal will include a freshly-made sandwich, drink and either a snack or dessert.

Homemade baklava, popular at Eyup’s other business, Cafe Osman, will also be available at the Schoolhill cafe.

Cheesecake and Turkish coffee will feature on the menu too.

‘Reasonable’ prices promised at Aberdeen Schoolhill cafe

The cafe name “Osman” references Eyup’s youngest son.

The new location at 34 Schoolhill in the former Flower Vogue shop required little work, says Eyup, mainly a lick of paint and some new “vibrant” decor.

He plans to keep the menu affordable for customers.

“We’re planning to keep prices as reasonable as possible,” he says.

“Things are getting expensive for people. Everyone is saying things are getting worse every year.”

His other venue, Cafe Osman, opened in February this year.

How does he feel about opening a second cafe?

“It’s both worrying and exciting,” says Eyup.

“Everything is getting more expensive – meat and everything.

“But the money you’re earning is not going up.

“We thought with another place we can give staff more shifts, which will help them as well.”

But Eyup, who currently works seven days a week at Cafe Osman, loves his job.

“I like doing new things and meeting new people,” he adds.

“Since I opened this place, I’ve met lots of people.

“The people in Aberdeen are really nice.

“And everyone that works in here, they are like family.”

Aberdeen high street: Tracking our city centre for an entire year