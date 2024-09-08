Aberdeen florist: ‘Council traffic changes killed Schoolhill and ended our 30-year-old shop’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen florist: ‘Council traffic changes killed Schoolhill and ended our 30-year-old shop’

After decades years on Schoolhill, the council's move meant Flower Vogue had to close the doors to their store... Now the owner is opening up about it for the first time.

Kirsty Thomson pictured with a bouquet.
Kirsty Thomson pictured with a bouquet. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

Arranging a beautiful bouquet at her thriving Thistle Street store, veteran Aberdeen florist Kirsty Thomson appears to have plenty reasons to be cheerful.

It’s a sunny September day when I visit, and business is going well.

What’s more, our recent study found that Thistle Street is Aberdeen’s most independent shopping area.

Traders like Kirsty account for a whopping 90% of the units in the west end lane.

Thistle Street has the highest percentage of independent businesses. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But a few months ago, things weren’t exactly a bed of roses.

And now, for the first time, she has broken her silence on her decision to shut up her Schoolhill unit in a part of the city centre decidedly less thriving.

The “sad decision” came after 30 years trading from the spot.

Why did Kirsty close Flower Vogue on Schoolhill?

Although Kirsty still has her shop on Thistle Street, she was forced to make the decision to close her one on Schoolhill at the end of April.

She explains how the pedestrianisation scheme there made it “very difficult” for her to continue business on this street.

Kirsty said: “Because of Aberdeen City Council shutting the road we had to move out…

“They just killed Schoolhill by pedestrianising it and shutting it off.

“It absolutely killed it.”

Schoolhill started to be made into a pedestrianised zone last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Last January, the street was closed off to general traffic between the junctions with Back Wynd and Flourmill Lane.

As a result, people could no longer drive their cars through this area of the city.

And that had major implications for a business like Flower Vogue.

Flower Vogue was struggling to keep going on Schoolhill when this photo was taken in March. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Kirsty added: “Aberdeen City Council had made the whole road pedestrianised and you cannot run a florist on a pedestrianised road.

“Our van needs to get in, and customers couldn’t stop and collect their bouquets any more.

“It just wasn’t working having a shop in Schoolhill, with people not being able to stop and collect… And I couldn’t even get my van to the door.”

Could business survive loss of main branch?

The decision to shutter the unit was not an easy one, though.

Kirsty explains: “It put a lot of pressure on the business having to shut Schoolhill.

“We were absolutely fine, up until last year the shop was very busy on Schoolhill, but when people order flowers they don’t want to carry them and walk with them.”

Kirsty Thomson with Jenni Williamson (left) and Archie Appeal director Sharon O’Loan at the Schoolhill store in 2001.

She adds: “They want to stop their car at the door, come in, pick them up and go.

“It was all very confusing I felt, and going downtown, people just weren’t sure how they were supposed to get past or go to places like the Marks and Spencer car collect.

“It just put people off from taking their cars and from coming into town.”

Schoolhill on a grim day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Is council to blame for Schoolhill demise?

Kirsty believes if the council hadn’t made this move Schoolhill would still be “quite a vibrant place.”

This comes as research by the Press and Journal discovered that this street has the highest vacancy rate in Aberdeen.

Of its 22 units, 10 are currently closed.

And Flower Vogue was not the only shop to call it a day…

Kirsty said: “A lot of businesses were impacted and there was a cake shop that had to close as well.”

Victoria Mutch, who runs Style for Your Shape a few doors down, previously told us of her struggles since the changes came into effect.

Victoria Mutch outside Style for your Shape on Schoolhill - as The Evening Express declares the street Aberdeen city centre's emptiest. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Victoria Mutch outside Style for your Shape on Schoolhill – as The Evening Express declares the street Aberdeen city centre’s emptiest. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

How is the Flower Vogue doing without Schoolhill site?

As Flower Vogue is well established, having traded since 1970, Kirsty found that customers did follow them to their store on Thistle Street.

Having now been at there for over 10 years, a relieved Kirsty tells me business has been good.

Outside of the Flower Vogue store on Thistle Street. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

“We are very busy, we are doing fine,” she explains as she banishes any thought of the troubled period.

And Thistle Street has provided a “nice working environment and community” for Flower Vogue to continue to flourish.

A selection of flowers inside of Flower Vogue. Image: Sophie Farquharson/DC Thomson

This location now works in favour of the florist because customers can “stop at the door to collect their bouquets”.

Kirsty concluded: “Its a very nice street to work on. Its a lovely area and everybody gets on well.”

What does the council have to say about Schoolhill?

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman stressed that there are two public car parks (at the Bon Accord Centre and Gallowgate) which people can use to visit Schoolhill.

She also pointed out: “There are double yellow lines in that area.”

Schoolhill has been turned into a shared pedestrian and cyclist zone - though buses are currently rerouted along it as Union Street central is closed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Schoolhill has been turned into a shared pedestrian and cyclist zone – though buses are currently rerouted along it as Union Street central is closed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And the spokeswoman explained that loading is permitted for local businesses after 4.30pm and before 11am each day.

And the authority has stressed that the “transport improvements” are all part of a multi-million-pound masterplan to reinvigorate the city centre.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scott and Pam travelled over 3,700 miles to enjoy the famous Braemar Gathering. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
We travelled over 3,700 miles to be at the Braemar Gathering - it was…
Stephen Fry took in this afternoon's games. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stars spotted at Braemar Gathering
The Big Belmont Bash brought the cobbles back to life, and gave independent traders a much-needed boost. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Big Belmont Bash brings historic Aberdeen quarter to life with 'absolutely buzzing' festival
Young farmer Callum Simpson.
Island-hopping Callum Simpson counts northern lights among best farming memories
A smoker outside Fierce Bar in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Should smoking be banned in pub beer gardens? Fierce Beer boss and P&J readers…
Thistle Street Aberdeen traders Rosie Strudwick, Scott Patterson and Mark Esslemont.
Thistle Street: Why is the charming Aberdeen area thriving with independent firms?
Red and yellow fire engine.
A90 at Stonehaven re-opens after collision
Jacek Dembinski died from injuries sustained during an incident at Rosehill Court in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland/Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Murder accused's second court appearance after Rosehill Court slashing
Ellon Academy pupils cook with chef Leslie Gillespie
Ellon pupils among those learning more about beef, lamb and pork
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Joseph Gannon vandalised George Mathers law offices Picture shows; Joseph Gannon vandalised George Mathers law offices. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Criminal who vandalised Aberdeen solicitor's office claimed he was opening his own law firm

Conversation