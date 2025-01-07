Opening date revealed for new Popeyes drive-thru in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date revealed for new Popeyes drive-thru in Aberdeen

The chicken chain is offering a year's supply of chicken sandwiches to the first three people in line.

By Ross Hempseed
Popeyes will open a new location in Wellington Circle Retail Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Popeyes will open its second Aberdeen restaurant, this time with a drive-thru, next week.

The chain, known for its famous Louisiana chicken, already has a popular restaurant on Union Street, which opened back in April last year.

However, the plan was to open a second location within Aberdeen, with Wellington Circle Retail Park chosen for its convenient location.

Unlike the Union Street store, customers will be able to order their signature chicken products via drive-thru.

Opening to the public at 10am on Monday, January 13, it will be the first Popeyes to open in 2025 and the fifth in Scotland.

The new restaurant, built for £1m, employs around 80 staff, a boost for the local economy.

There was a lot of hype over the first Aberdeen opening with people queuing for hours to be the first in line.

Work got under way to build the new Popeye’s drive-thru last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A trio of university students were lucky enough to be first and received a year’s supply of chicken sandwiches.

A similar prize is up for grabs for the first three people on foot and the first three waiting at the drive-thru at the new restaurant on Monday.

In addition, the first 100 customers – 50 on foot and 50 in the drive-thru – will receive a free Chicken Sandwich, plus Popeyes merchandise.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK chief executive, commented: “The taste of New Orleans greeted the hungry customers of Union Street, Aberdeen last April and since then, the appetite for Popeyes has continued to grow in the north.

“After a successful year expanding in Scotland, where we saw some of our most popular openings, we’re excited to get this year off to a great start and welcome customers to our newest drive-thru in Wellington Circle, Altens.”

In addition to its signature menu, from January 14, the new location will serve up breakfast from 8am until 11am.

Last year, the Press and Journal covered the work being undertaken at Wellington Circle to build the drive-thru.

