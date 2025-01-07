Opening date revealed for new Popeyes drive-thru in Aberdeen

Popeyes will open its second Aberdeen restaurant, this time with a drive-thru, next week.

The chain, known for its famous Louisiana chicken, already has a popular restaurant on Union Street, which opened back in April last year.

However, the plan was to open a second location within Aberdeen, with Wellington Circle Retail Park chosen for its convenient location.

Unlike the Union Street store, customers will be able to order their signature chicken products via drive-thru.

Opening to the public at 10am on Monday, January 13, it will be the first Popeyes to open in 2025 and the fifth in Scotland.

The new restaurant, built for £1m, employs around 80 staff, a boost for the local economy.

There was a lot of hype over the first Aberdeen opening with people queuing for hours to be the first in line.

A trio of university students were lucky enough to be first and received a year’s supply of chicken sandwiches.

A similar prize is up for grabs for the first three people on foot and the first three waiting at the drive-thru at the new restaurant on Monday.

In addition, the first 100 customers – 50 on foot and 50 in the drive-thru – will receive a free Chicken Sandwich, plus Popeyes merchandise.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK chief executive, commented: “The taste of New Orleans greeted the hungry customers of Union Street, Aberdeen last April and since then, the appetite for Popeyes has continued to grow in the north.

“After a successful year expanding in Scotland, where we saw some of our most popular openings, we’re excited to get this year off to a great start and welcome customers to our newest drive-thru in Wellington Circle, Altens.”

In addition to its signature menu, from January 14, the new location will serve up breakfast from 8am until 11am.

Last year, the Press and Journal covered the work being undertaken at Wellington Circle to build the drive-thru.