Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Students camp out on Union Street overnight to win free chicken from Aberdeen’s new Popeyes

A trio of friends waited outside the takeaway for 11 hours to clinch a year's supply of chicken sandwiches.

By Ross Hempseed
Josh Sim, Nathan Johnston and Vincent Choi - the lucky winners of free chicken sandwiches for a year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Three patient customers have won a year’s supply of chicken sandwiches after waiting 11 hours outside for the new Aberdeen Popeyes to open.

The city’s first branch on Union Street officially opened at 11am today – with dozens of people lining up for the Louisiana-style chicken joint to open its doors.

First in the queue were a trio of students who had camped out since midnight, braving the rain and cold with the thought of free sandwiches spurring them on.

Josh Sim, Nathan Johnston and Vincent Choi said they were delighted to beat the competition, and are now entitled to three sandwiches every week – or 156 meals on the house over the next 12 months.

Popeyes opens on Aberdeen's Union Street
The trio of students came equipped with camping chairs for the long wait. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘We had nothing better to do!’

Josh said they had seen a lot in their 11 hours waiting in line, from a police arrest to the disappointed faces of those they had beaten to the grand prize.

He said: “It’s been freezing – we’ve been through thick and thin. We’ve seen a lot of different things on the streets, but we’ve made it through and here we are.

“It feels amazing winning. Being a student at Aberdeen Uni it’s great we can come in here anytime to get a free chicken sandwich.”

All three students decided to camp out for fun, with Josh saying they “had nothing better to do”.

Queues of people wait along Union Street for the opening of Popeyes
By the time doors opened at 11am the queue had more than 50 eager customers in it. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Nathan added: “I wanted to do it because it’s an interesting story to tell, something years down the line I can say I won a year’s supply of free chicken sandwiches.”

When Nathan initially told his mum about his plan to camp out on Union Street, she didn’t believe him, but is now very happy that he won.

Josh, Nathan and Vincent hold up their certificates decked out in their Popeyes T-shirt.
Josh, Nathan and Vincent hold up their certificates decked out in their Popeyes T-shirt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Vincent said he couldn’t happier as he likes to eat a lot, and also rates Popeyes over other fast food takeaways such as KFC and McDonalds.

The friends were soon joined by Jack Beedie at 2am, who had been on a night out and quickly sobered up while standing in line.

All four agreed it had been a great bonding experience.

Nathan said: “It’s all about the chicken but also the friends you make along the way.”

The store employs more than 100 staff who make the food fresh to order. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

11-hour wait was worth it for first bite of Popeyes

The next 25 people in line were given a free chicken sandwich and a Popeyes T-shirt.

Upon receiving their first coveted free chicken sandwich, Josh, Vincent and Nathan all agreed it was completely worth the 11-hour wait – describing the first bite as “delicious”.

After basking in the glory of their victory, the trio said they were heading straight to bed when they got home for a well-earned sleep.

The new restaurant is the first of two Popeyes outlets in Aberdeen, with the second – a drive-thru – planned for Wellington Circle Retail Park in the autumn of 2024.

Popeyes is famous for its Louisiana-style chicken as well as American delicacies such as Cajun rice, gravy and biscuits, something not commonly seen on a British menu.

Tom Crowley, chief executive of Popeyes celebrated the opening of the new Aberdeen store.
Tom Crowley, chief executive of Popeyes celebrated the opening of the new Aberdeen store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Popeyes chief executive, Tom Crowley, said the Union Street store had cost close to £1m to refit and would give a boost to the city centre.

He said: “We’ve been trying to get here for so many years since we started on our target list for three years, and to finally be here and bring our amazing Louisiana chicken to the people of Aberdeen is fantastic.”

First look at Aberdeen Popeyes as we get hands on in Union Street’s most anticipated takeaway

Conversation