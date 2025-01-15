5 best places to eat in Inverurie

There are so many excellent places to eat in Inverurie, whether you’re looking for a light lunch, a delicious dinner or a quick but tasty brunch.

As food and drink journalist for The Press and Journal, I have put together a guide to my personal favourite places to eat in Inverurie.

Do your favourites make the list? Let me know if you have any other recommendations in the comments below.

Spice of Life

A well-loved staple in Inverurie, I would always recommend Spice of Life.

The menu has something for everyone, including a deliciously creamy korma for spice wimps such as myself, or the venison chettinad for those with a better tolerance for heat.

The food is affordable too, with all of the starters priced under £10.

The staff at Spice of Life are friendly and accommodating, and the service is always quick.

If you’re looking for somewhere to have a birthday meal out or celebrate another special occasion, try this place out.

Address: 56 Market Pl, Inverurie AB51 3XN

Siesta Tapas

A perhaps less well-known Inverurie restaurant – but no less delicious – is Siesta Tapas.

Also on Market Place in the Aberdeenshire town, you can’t miss this place with its shiny black and yellow signage.

Siesta Tapas is run by Oscar Ortega Tajuelo and Natalia Serrano Lopez, who have been running the restaurant since December 2023.

The food here is spectacular.

There are so many tapas dishes to choose from, with choices like seafood, salads, vegetarian and meat dishes.

I would personally recommend the Carrillada iberica (pork cheek) which is melt in the mouth tender, or salty and creamy Champinon gratinado (mushroom bake).

You can also find the usual tapas dishes like patatas bravas and paella on the menu.

Address: 55-57 Market Pl, Inverurie AB51 3PY

Fennel

Another great place to eat in Inverurie, this restaurant has options for brunch, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is cosy and inviting, and they always do their best to make space for you.

The outside seating is great too – but that might need to wait until the weather improves.

You can enjoy everything from burgers, to duck, steak or haddock at Fennel.

I’m a fan of the brunch menu, which includes salmon or bacon eggs benedict.

This was the perfect breakfast at Fennel for the V8 breakfast.

There was a generous amount of salmon, and the hollandaise sauce was delicious.

Address: 10 Burn Ln, La, Inverurie AB51 4UZ

Cocoworks

Another place to eat in Inverurie that I love is Cocoworks.

The cute, quaint and altogether cosy cafe can be found a the railway station in Inverurie.

There is a lot of vintage décor, including suitcases, an old radio, signage and more, all which harken back to the past.

The menu includes a range of delicious bakes, soups, sandwiches and of course some excellent coffee.

Address: Inverurie Railway Station, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire AB51 4TN

Forsyth @ the Montgomerie

Finally, another place I enjoy for lunch in Inverurie is the restaurant at Inverurie Golf Course.

Forsyth @ the Montgomerie has a range of hearty grub on the menu, including burgers, pies and soup.

If you’re looking for simple fare done well, this place is perfect.

It’s a simple and relaxed spot, without airs and graces. Plus, you can get in a round of golf on your visit.

Address: Inverurie Golf Club, Davah Wood, Blackhall Rd, Inverurie AB51 5JB

What is your favourite place to eat in Inverurie? Let me know in the comments below.