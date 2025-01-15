5 best places to eat in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 best places to eat in Inverurie

Where can you get the best grub in Inverurie? Check out our guide

The crispy hot garlic chicken is one of the dishes available at Spice of Life, Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

There are so many excellent places to eat in Inverurie, whether you’re looking for a light lunch, a delicious dinner or a quick but tasty brunch.

As food and drink journalist for The Press and Journal, I have put together a guide to my personal favourite places to eat in Inverurie.

Do your favourites make the list? Let me know if you have any other recommendations in the comments below.

Spice of Life

A well-loved staple in Inverurie, I would always recommend Spice of Life.

The menu has something for everyone, including a deliciously creamy korma for spice wimps such as myself, or the venison chettinad for those with a better tolerance for heat.

The food is affordable too, with all of the starters priced under £10.

A range of dishes you can enjoy on your visit to Spice of Life. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The staff at Spice of Life are friendly and accommodating, and the service is always quick.

If you’re looking for somewhere to have a birthday meal out or celebrate another special occasion, try this place out.

Address: 56 Market Pl, Inverurie AB51 3XN

Siesta Tapas

A perhaps less well-known Inverurie restaurant – but no less delicious – is Siesta Tapas.

Also on Market Place in the Aberdeenshire town, you can’t miss this place with its shiny black and yellow signage.

Siesta Tapas is run by Oscar Ortega Tajuelo and Natalia Serrano Lopez, who have been running the restaurant since December 2023.

The food here is spectacular.

The patatas bravas available at Siesta Tapas in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There are so many tapas dishes to choose from, with choices like seafood, salads, vegetarian and meat dishes.

I would personally recommend the Carrillada iberica (pork cheek) which is melt in the mouth tender, or salty and creamy Champinon gratinado (mushroom bake).

You can also find the usual tapas dishes like patatas bravas and paella on the menu.

Address: 55-57 Market Pl, Inverurie AB51 3PY

Fennel

Another great place to eat in Inverurie, this restaurant has options for brunch, lunch and dinner.

The restaurant is cosy and inviting, and they always do their best to make space for you.

The outside seating is great too – but that might need to wait until the weather improves.

You can enjoy everything from burgers, to duck, steak or haddock at Fennel.

The salmon eggs benedict from Fennel, Inverurie. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

I’m a fan of the brunch menu, which includes salmon or bacon eggs benedict.

This was the perfect breakfast at Fennel for the V8 breakfast.

There was a generous amount of salmon, and the hollandaise sauce was delicious.

Address: 10 Burn Ln, La, Inverurie AB51 4UZ

Cocoworks

Another place to eat in Inverurie that I love is Cocoworks.

The cute, quaint and altogether cosy cafe can be found a the railway station in Inverurie.

The quaint vintage interior of Cocoworks in Inverurie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

There is a lot of vintage décor, including suitcases, an old radio, signage and more, all which harken back to the past.

The menu includes a range of delicious bakes, soups, sandwiches and of course some excellent coffee.

Address: Inverurie Railway Station, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire AB51 4TN

Forsyth @ the Montgomerie

Finally, another place I enjoy for lunch in Inverurie is the restaurant at Inverurie Golf Course.

Forsyth @ the Montgomerie has a range of hearty grub on the menu, including burgers, pies and soup.

The steak and ale pie at Forysth @ the Montgomerie in Inverurie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

If you’re looking for simple fare done well, this place is perfect.

It’s a simple and relaxed spot, without airs and graces. Plus, you can get in a round of golf on your visit.

Address: Inverurie Golf Club, Davah Wood, Blackhall Rd, Inverurie AB51 5JB

What is your favourite place to eat in Inverurie? Let me know in the comments below.

