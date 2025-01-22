I review 5 pubs in Inverurie to find my favourite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

I review 5 pubs in Inverurie to find my favourite

Inverurie is home to several well-loved pubs - but what does our resident food and drink journalist think of them?

Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner headed to five pubs in Inverurie for a review.
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner headed to five pubs in Inverurie for a review.
By Joanna Bremner

Inverurie is packed with restaurants, takeaways and pubs. But which pub is worth a visit?

I set aside some time on a Sunday afternoon to visit a few Inverurie pubs, and find out which I like the best.

And don’t worry – I’m doing Dry January, so you can trust my scores aren’t impacted by the effects of alcohol.

Banks of Ury

The first pub on my review was the Banks of Ury, just along High Street from Market Place. 

The Inverurie Bar and Hotel has a quirky wooden side entrance, which reminded me of some sort of cabin in the woods.

The interior, too, is heavy on the wood, but being a fan of cosy, earthy décor, I was a fan.

I also enjoyed the wee “be nice or leave” sign by the bar.

Banks of Ury was first on our Inverurie pub review.

There was only one customer in here when we entered, but two more groups arrived during our visit. As a result, there wasn’t a bustling atmosphere, but it was a relaxed, friendly environment.

The customers are clearly close with the staff, catching up on each other’s news, which added to the living room atmosphere.

A friendly woman served me a non-alcoholic Guinness, and I resisted having a go on the pool table.

The TV was showing pool – or snooker, don’t ask me what the difference is – and the place was clean, if a little old-fashioned.

Address: 20 High St, Inverurie AB51 3XQ

Edwards

Next up, we made our way to Edwards.

There were more customers in here. The pretty, exposed light bulbs added a warmth to the ambience and gave the place a cosy atmosphere – at least visually.

However, I found the temperature a bit chilly.

The interior of Edwards in Inverurie.

Edwards did have more style to it, with leather patchwork seats that match the wall panelling in a dark orange hue.

I noted that the menu included a jam roly poly, and instead of snooker or darts, the television was showing what looked like an episode of Escape to the Country.

The staff here were friendly and attentive, and they had a lot of choices of drink, including Inverurie’s own Twice Buried rum.

Address: 2 W High St, Inverurie AB51 3SA

The Butchers Arms

Carrying on along the High Street, I nipped into The Butchers Arms.

I didn’t love the look of it from the outside, as the darkness through the windows made me assume that it was completely empty inside.

This place was quite unassuming from the outside, but the moment I opened the door, I could hear a roar of laughter from inside the pub.

The Butchers Arms in Inverurie.

I was served by a very friendly woman, with a fancy crystal glass for my soda water and lime. Colour me impressed!

Songs like Houdini by Eminem played, and there was a boisterous, chatty group who helped to create a fun, lively atmosphere in the place.

I felt comfortable here, and the number of customers made it clear that it is a firm favourite for Inverurie locals.

Address: 14 W High St, Inverurie AB51 3SA

The Gordon Highlander

Next I stopped for a soft drink at Wetherspoons pub The Gordon Highlander. 

This was nice and toasty inside, as most Wetherspoons are. The menu was also absurdly cheap.

The staff were friendly here too, joking with me as I ordered my drink.

The Gordon Highlander, a Wetherspoons pub in Inverurie.

There were several couples, families and groups of friends in here, but not much of an atmosphere going on.

I did spot an abandoned pancake under my table. I had to wonder how long it had been there, since breakfast was several hours ago.

On my hike to the loo – why are the bathrooms are always miles away in Wetherspoons pubs? – I noticed that it was a little untidy, with stalls missing loo roll.

Address: W High St, Inverurie AB51 3QQ

The Drouthy Laird

Finally, I stopped off in The Drouthy Laird.

It was so busy I couldn’t even see a free seat.

There was live music going on, which gave the place a great atmosphere.

The Drouthy Laird was full of music and laughter on my visit.

Friends were chatting, catching up, laughing and singing along.

Their motto “arrive as a stranger, leave as a friend” seemed apt.

The décor is modern and sleek, but with an air of cosiness too which keeps the grey and white from becoming too cold.

Address: Victoria House, Blackhall Rd, Inverurie AB51 3QT

Here’s the Inverurie pubs I visited ranked, starting with my favourite:

  1. The Butchers Arms
  2. Drouthy Laird
  3. Edwards
  4. Banks of Ury
  5. The Gordon Highlander 

Do you agree with my rankings? What is your favourite Inverurie pub?

Conversation