I review 5 pubs in Inverurie to find my favourite

Inverurie is packed with restaurants, takeaways and pubs. But which pub is worth a visit?

I set aside some time on a Sunday afternoon to visit a few Inverurie pubs, and find out which I like the best.

And don’t worry – I’m doing Dry January, so you can trust my scores aren’t impacted by the effects of alcohol.

Banks of Ury

The first pub on my review was the Banks of Ury, just along High Street from Market Place.

The Inverurie Bar and Hotel has a quirky wooden side entrance, which reminded me of some sort of cabin in the woods.

The interior, too, is heavy on the wood, but being a fan of cosy, earthy décor, I was a fan.

I also enjoyed the wee “be nice or leave” sign by the bar.

There was only one customer in here when we entered, but two more groups arrived during our visit. As a result, there wasn’t a bustling atmosphere, but it was a relaxed, friendly environment.

The customers are clearly close with the staff, catching up on each other’s news, which added to the living room atmosphere.

A friendly woman served me a non-alcoholic Guinness, and I resisted having a go on the pool table.

The TV was showing pool – or snooker, don’t ask me what the difference is – and the place was clean, if a little old-fashioned.

Address: 20 High St, Inverurie AB51 3XQ

Edwards

Next up, we made our way to Edwards.

There were more customers in here. The pretty, exposed light bulbs added a warmth to the ambience and gave the place a cosy atmosphere – at least visually.

However, I found the temperature a bit chilly.

Edwards did have more style to it, with leather patchwork seats that match the wall panelling in a dark orange hue.

I noted that the menu included a jam roly poly, and instead of snooker or darts, the television was showing what looked like an episode of Escape to the Country.

The staff here were friendly and attentive, and they had a lot of choices of drink, including Inverurie’s own Twice Buried rum.

Address: 2 W High St, Inverurie AB51 3SA

The Butchers Arms

Carrying on along the High Street, I nipped into The Butchers Arms.

I didn’t love the look of it from the outside, as the darkness through the windows made me assume that it was completely empty inside.

This place was quite unassuming from the outside, but the moment I opened the door, I could hear a roar of laughter from inside the pub.

I was served by a very friendly woman, with a fancy crystal glass for my soda water and lime. Colour me impressed!

Songs like Houdini by Eminem played, and there was a boisterous, chatty group who helped to create a fun, lively atmosphere in the place.

I felt comfortable here, and the number of customers made it clear that it is a firm favourite for Inverurie locals.

Address: 14 W High St, Inverurie AB51 3SA

The Gordon Highlander

Next I stopped for a soft drink at Wetherspoons pub The Gordon Highlander.

This was nice and toasty inside, as most Wetherspoons are. The menu was also absurdly cheap.

The staff were friendly here too, joking with me as I ordered my drink.

There were several couples, families and groups of friends in here, but not much of an atmosphere going on.

I did spot an abandoned pancake under my table. I had to wonder how long it had been there, since breakfast was several hours ago.

On my hike to the loo – why are the bathrooms are always miles away in Wetherspoons pubs? – I noticed that it was a little untidy, with stalls missing loo roll.

Address: W High St, Inverurie AB51 3QQ

The Drouthy Laird

Finally, I stopped off in The Drouthy Laird.

It was so busy I couldn’t even see a free seat.

There was live music going on, which gave the place a great atmosphere.

Friends were chatting, catching up, laughing and singing along.

Their motto “arrive as a stranger, leave as a friend” seemed apt.

The décor is modern and sleek, but with an air of cosiness too which keeps the grey and white from becoming too cold.

Address: Victoria House, Blackhall Rd, Inverurie AB51 3QT

Here’s the Inverurie pubs I visited ranked, starting with my favourite:

The Butchers Arms Drouthy Laird Edwards Banks of Ury The Gordon Highlander