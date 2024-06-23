New dining experience approved at Macallan Distillery

A new permanent dining experience is coming to Macallan Distillery.

Last November, we revealed the Edrington Group wanted to carry out £500,000 worth of work at the distillery which is cut into a slope above Craigellachie.

The well-known whisky attraction is only yards away from Easter Elchies House where the Macallan brand was founded 200 years ago.

The building warrant revealed about proposed alterations to create kitchens, whisky and wine rooms and dining areas.

What is the new dining experience?

This week, planning officials approved a building warrant for the work to be carried out.

The Glasgow-based international premium spirits company who owns the distillery were represented by Blyth And Blyth Consulting Engineers.

Now new details have emerged about the dining experience.

Brothers Joan, Jordi and Josep Roca are behind the three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Spain.

Now they have teamed up with Macallan to launch a permanent dining experience at the estate in Speyside.

TimeSpirit will serve a nine-course tasting menu as the whisky brand continues to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

The 30-cover dining room will be designed by architect David Thulstrup.

TimeSpirit will open to diners in late summer.

Journey of the Macallan Distillery

In June 2018, the £140m distillery first opened its doors to visitors.

Before its opening, details about the building were a closely guarded secret throughout six years of planning and building.

The distillery was designed by internationally-acclaimed architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners.

Watch their new distillery launch video in 2018:

