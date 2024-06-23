New dining experience approved at Macallan Distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New dining experience approved at Macallan Distillery

Last November, we exclusively revealed plans for new and unique dining experiences at Macallan Distillery.

By Sean McAngus
Macallan distillery exterior at dusk
Macallan Distillery pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A new permanent dining experience is coming to Macallan Distillery.

Last November, we revealed the Edrington Group wanted to carry out £500,000 worth of work at the distillery which is cut into a slope above Craigellachie.

The well-known whisky attraction is only yards away from Easter Elchies House where the Macallan brand was founded 200 years ago.

The building warrant revealed about proposed alterations to create kitchens, whisky and wine rooms and dining areas.

The Macallan distillery.
The distinctive Macallan roof.

What is the new dining experience?

The Macallan Distillery.
The Macallan Distillery is located in Moray. Image: The Macallan Estate.

This week, planning officials approved a building warrant for the work to be carried out.

The Glasgow-based international premium spirits company who owns the distillery were represented by Blyth And Blyth Consulting Engineers.

Now new details have emerged about the dining experience.

The brothers Joan, Jordi and Josep Roca behind the three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Spain.

Brothers Joan, Jordi and Josep Roca are behind the three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Spain.

Now they have teamed up with Macallan to launch a permanent dining experience at the estate in Speyside.

TimeSpirit will serve a nine-course tasting menu as the whisky brand continues to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

The 30-cover dining room will be designed by architect David Thulstrup.

TimeSpirit will open to diners in late summer.

Journey of the Macallan Distillery

The Macallan Distillery in Craigellachie. Moray.
The Macallan Distillery at Craigellachie opened in 2018. Image: Edrington Group

In June 2018, the £140m distillery first opened its doors to visitors.

Before its opening, details about the building were a closely guarded secret throughout six years of planning and building.

The distillery was designed by internationally-acclaimed architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners.

Watch their new distillery launch video in 2018:

Conversation