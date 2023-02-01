Midweek meal: Pick a winner for dinner with spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you are looking for a quick and easy meal that will delight the whole family then tuck into these spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas.

A sure-fire winner at the dinner table, pizza is the go-to meal for busy people.

Add vegetables in place of meats and you have a versatile meal that is not laden down with calories.

This recipe also uses feta cheese along with mozzarella to make it even lighter – and delicious.

The recipe comes from Cooks&Co, a brand of olives, antipasti, ingredients, oils and sauces.

Cooks&Co yellow and red peppers and jalapeno slices are an easy way to add extra flavour to the pizza, as well as a bit of heat.

Overall, this is a simple kitchen recipe that will have everyone in the household coming back for more.

Spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2 x 220g frozen pizza dough balls, defrosted

100g pizza sauce

200g grated mozzarella

1 courgette, cut into ribbons

150g Cooks&Co Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, quartered

25g Cooks&Co Tri-Colour Jalapeno Slices

100g feta

Drizzle extra virgin olive oil and basil leaves to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 240C/220 Fan/475F/Gas Mark 9. On a floured surface, roll out each dough ball into a rough 30cm round and place on 2 large lightly floured baking trays. Spread with the pizza sauce leaving a 2cm border.

Sprinkle with cheese and top with courgette ribbons, peppers and jalapenos. Crumble over the feta and drizzle with a little olive oil. Bake for 12-15 minutes. Drizzle with extra oil and scatter over a few basil leaves to serve.

Cook’s tip: Add spoonfuls of mascarpone instead of feta.