First Aberdeen Restaurant Week of 2023 hailed most successful yet as multiple venues continue with offers

If you missed out on the ninth instalment of Aberdeen Restaurant Week you're in for a treat as numerous businesses have committed to continuing their deals.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
February 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Terrace
Head chef of The Terrace at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen, Russell Jones. The venue was one of the participating restaurants of Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Esslemont, Mac’s Pizzeria, Namaste Delhi and Gidi Grill have publicised that they have extended their offers for an additional two weeks (until February 12) so hungry Aberdonian’s looking for a treat won’t miss out.

A record number of participating venues, a total of 51, drew thousands of diners into the city looking to take advantage of the special discounted menus.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week took place from January 16 to 29 and organisers Aberdeen Inspired have already confirmed a second event will take place later in the year.

Tasty treats were on offer at the Aberdeen Art Gallery cafe during Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Sean Clementson, the general manager of Elior, the catering company which runs the cafe on behalf of Aberdeen City Council. Image: Paul Glendell, DC Thomson

The city centre business improvement district (BID) reported that many of the cafes, restaurants and bars had enjoyed a huge increase in bookings during January, which would usually be quieter after a busy festive season.

Each participating venue had to curate a special offering for the festival which saw tasting menus to sharing platters with a glass of wine be served up.

Events and newbies a hit

Highlights included exclusive Burns Suppers at Siberia on Belmont Street and The Esslemont on Union Street, as well as a wide range of cuisines, from Scottish fare to sweet treats, street food, tapas, vegan, Thai, Indian, modern British and Italian dishes.

Several venues took part for the first time, including Six by Nico, Gidi Grill, PadThai Hot Pot and Grill on Union Street, Resident X, Olive Alexanders, Common Sense Cafe and The Terrace at His Majesty’s Theatre, which opened its doors in December.

From left: Gidi Grill chicken burger, Gidi Grill spiced mac and cheese and slow sizzling sticky smoked pork ribs. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Performing Arts hospitality manager Lynn Hackett said customers at The Terrace had been enjoying its small plates.

Aberdeen Restaurant Week created a fantastic atmosphere in The Terrace,” she said.

“The initiative has allowed us to showcase our menu and surroundings to a new audience and has been a great opportunity.”

The father and son duo behind The City Bar and Diner who both have the same name of Dave Anderson. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

The power of Aberdeen Restaurant Week 2023

Amore Italian Restaurant offered a set dinner with a drink for £20. Emad Elnawaisre of the Huntly Street eatery said it had been very busy.

He added: “It was very good to us and we were very busy, with many customers visiting us for dinner from the set menu. We are thrilled with the response and would recommend to other venues to take part in future,” he said.

Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Inspired first brought the concept to the city in 2018. The event takes place at traditionally quieter times of the year to help boost the hospitality sector and encourage people into the city centre.

Chief executive Adrian Watson said: “We have had fantastic feedback from the restaurants and cafes who took part, as well as customers who have taken the opportunity to eat out over the past two weeks.

“Attracting people into the city is a fundamental part of our work and this is a great way to increase footfall as well as supporting the hospitality industry through the traditionally quiet period after Christmas. We are delighted to see some of the venues have also chosen to extend their offers.”

