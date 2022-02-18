NHS Grampian’s workforce has grown 20% in two years – so why do staff feel like nothing’s changed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Grampian’s workforce has grown 20% in two years – so why do staff feel like nothing’s changed?

By James Wyllie
February 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
NHS Grampian bosses have answered staff questions about the state of the workforce.
NHS Grampian bosses have answered staff questions about the state of the workforce. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Despite NHS Grampian hiring 20% more staff during the pandemic, some workers feel as though nothing has changed.

Questions on the topic were put to the health board’s chief executive and director of people and culture during a briefing for staff this week.

And top of the list of concerns were that employees are feeling just as stressed and exhausted as before – despite the major boost to recruitment.

Bosses were also asked about how well these new workers are being trained, and why some temporary contracts are coming to an end when there are still vacancies to fill.

A 20% increase, but it’s not felt ‘on the ground’

NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox said the issue is one being felt across the country – for a multitude of reasons.

“I’m not sure we’re absolutely clear why it feels the way it feels, and it is the way it is just now,” she said.

Caroline Hiscox, the chief executive of NHS Grampian. Picture by Paul Glendell
Caroline Hiscox, the chief executive of NHS Grampian. Picture by Paul Glendell

“We absolutely have more people working in the system now than we did before the pandemic but, on top of that, we’ve got a whole lot of new services that have been started.”

Prof Hiscox pointed to the vaccination and contact tracing services required to tackle Covid – which had never been established at such a large scale before.

Signs of a ‘potential end’ to pandemic

She said the types and severity of illnesses they are treating have also changed, which is having an effect on the entire workforce.

“There has to be an element of the physical and psychological exhaustion,” she added.

“When you’re exhausted, everything seems like a bigger effort and any ask seems enormous, however despite that people still respond and do the best they can.

“One of the positive things I’ve heard is people are starting to see there is a way of out of this, a potential end, and that gives a level of energy.

“But there are other people in this system who are still experiencing extreme pressure and demand, so they don’t have that hope.”

‘Fast-track’ recruitment boosting NHS Grampian workforce

Meanwhile, efforts have been made to “fast-track” the recruitment process to further ease these pressures.

This has already taken the average time from identifying a vacancy to having someone starting the role from more than 100 days to around 96.

Further work, cementing the north of Scotland as an attracting region to live and work in, is also proving successful with more staff expected to join the service in the coming months.

And NHS Grampian has been holding talks with universities to see how graduates entering the workforce for the first time can be better supported.

Why are temp contracts expiring when there are vacancies to fill?

Meanwhile, the health board’s director of people and culture, Tom Power, explained during the briefing why some temporary contracts are expiring, even though vacancies are still being advertised.

“We’re not always recruiting to exactly the same (role) as what we have in place now,” he said.

“And where something is permanent where previously it’s been a fixed-term opportunity, we have to advertise.”

