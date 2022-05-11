‘My heart breaks for my fellow doctors back home’: Aberdeen hospital delivers vital supplies to war-hit Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen medics have teamed up with their Ukrainian colleague to donate vital supplies to hospitals facing shortages during the Russian invasion.

Staff at Albyn Hospital are working with their colleague Sergey Tadtayev to deliver essential equipment.

Since the start of the war, Russian soldiers have carried out more than 160 attacks on health facilities and vehicles, killing at least 70 people.

These attacks, the World Health Organisation says, deprive people of “urgently needed care” while putting the lives of patients and health workers at risk.

‘Hospitals are struggling to get basic supplies’

So far 110 tonnes of ventilators, crutches, walking frames, respiratory masks, scrubs and bandages have been delivered.

Wound kits, operating tables and other medical supplies have also been sent by Albyn Hospital and other Circle medical facilities across the country.

Dr Tadtayev said: ‘My heart breaks for my fellow doctors back home who are fighting heroically to care for the sick and wounded – even as the bombs continue to fall.

“Hospitals are struggling to get basic supplies because transport and manufacturing have been so badly disrupted, so I knew I had to do something to help.”

Since March 15, a team of volunteer hauliers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine has made the weekly journey to deliver urgent supplies.

Navigating their way through war-torn regions and areas of intense conflict, they’ve managed to reach hospitals in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa and Lviv.

The latest delivery arrived at a Kharkiv hospital containing £185,500 of medical equipment.

Five ventilators, an operating table, patient monitors and chest drainage sets were loaded on to 35 pallets.

Deliveries from the Circle Health Group, which operates private hospitals across the UK, will continue for as long as they are needed.

How is Aberdeen hospital helping medics in Ukraine?

Medical supplies have been sent to Ukraine from Albyn Hospital to help health staff care for sick and injured patients.

Employees have also raised £1,823 for Ukrainian colleagues of Dr Tadtayev, a surgeon based at Circle Reading Hospital in Berkshire.

Bets Welman, executive director of Albyn Hospital, said: “Staff and consultants at Albyn Hospital are saddened by the terrible events taking place in Ukraine.

“Being part of the international healthcare community, we are committed to doing whatever we can to support those affected by the crisis.

“Further fundraising activities include organising bake sales and a sponsored walk, run and a cycling challenge the distance from Aberdeen to Kyiv.”

Ukraine has faced ‘enormous suffering’

Paolo Pieri, chief executive of Circle Health Group, also thanked the courageous drivers transporting equipment abroad.

He said: “We’re so grateful to the hundreds of people across the country who have contributed to this effort, from staff to partners and suppliers, and the brave drivers who have put themselves at considerable personal risk.”