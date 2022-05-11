‘My heart breaks for my fellow doctors back home’: Aberdeen hospital delivers vital supplies to war-hit Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘My heart breaks for my fellow doctors back home’: Aberdeen hospital delivers vital supplies to war-hit Ukraine

By Charlotte Thomson
May 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:52 am
Volunteer drivers are facing difficult conditions getting access to hospitals in Ukraine.
Aberdeen medics have teamed up with their Ukrainian colleague to donate vital supplies to hospitals facing shortages during the Russian invasion.

Staff at Albyn Hospital are working with their colleague Sergey Tadtayev to deliver essential equipment.

Since the start of the war, Russian soldiers have carried out more than 160 attacks on health facilities and vehicles, killing at least 70 people.

These attacks, the World Health Organisation says, deprive people of “urgently needed care” while putting the lives of patients and health workers at risk.

‘Hospitals are struggling to get basic supplies’

So far 110 tonnes of ventilators, crutches, walking frames, respiratory masks, scrubs and bandages have been delivered.

Wound kits, operating tables and other medical supplies have also been sent by Albyn Hospital and other Circle medical facilities across the country.

A medical worker holds a newborn girl in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Her mother had to be evacuated from another maternity hospital and lost some of her toes after it was shelled.

Dr Tadtayev said: ‘My heart breaks for my fellow doctors back home who are fighting heroically to care for the sick and wounded – even as the bombs continue to fall.

“Hospitals are struggling to get basic supplies because transport and manufacturing have been so badly disrupted, so I knew I had to do something to help.”

Since March 15, a team of volunteer hauliers from the UK, Poland and Ukraine has made the weekly journey to deliver urgent supplies.

Navigating their way through war-torn regions and areas of intense conflict, they’ve managed to reach hospitals in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa and Lviv.

Dr Sergey Tadtayev and lorry heading to Ukraine with medical supplies.

The latest delivery arrived at a Kharkiv hospital containing £185,500 of medical equipment.

Five ventilators, an operating table, patient monitors and chest drainage sets were loaded on to 35 pallets.

Deliveries from the Circle Health Group, which operates private hospitals across the UK, will continue for as long as they are needed.

How is Aberdeen hospital helping medics in Ukraine?

Medical supplies have been sent to Ukraine from Albyn Hospital to help health staff care for sick and injured patients.

Employees have also raised £1,823 for Ukrainian colleagues of Dr Tadtayev, a surgeon based at Circle Reading Hospital in Berkshire.

Albyn Hospital executive director Bets Welman and director of operations, Euan Mcintyre taking part in the cycling challenge to raise money for Ukraine.

Bets Welman, executive director of Albyn Hospital, said: “Staff and consultants at Albyn Hospital are saddened by the terrible events taking place in Ukraine.

“Being part of the international healthcare community, we are committed to doing whatever we can to support those affected by the crisis.

“Further fundraising activities include organising bake sales and a sponsored walk, run and a cycling challenge the distance from Aberdeen to Kyiv.”

Ukraine has faced ‘enormous suffering’

Paolo Pieri, chief executive of Circle Health Group, also thanked the courageous drivers transporting equipment abroad.

He said: “We’re so grateful to the hundreds of people across the country who have contributed to this effort, from staff to partners and suppliers, and the brave drivers who have put themselves at considerable personal risk.”

