‘We were clapped – now we’re being slapped’: Why north and north-east NHS staff are ready to reject 5% pay rise

North and north-east NHS workers seem poised to reject what’s been described as a “record” 5% pay deal.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf made the offer yesterday to 160,000 members of staff across Scotland including nurses, paramedics and healthcare support workers.

But trade unions have reacted angrily to the move – saying it falls far short of their expectations, particularly during the cost-of-living crisis.

Making the announcement, Mr Yousaf described the offer as: “A demonstration of how much we value our NHS staff who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe during the course of the pandemic. ”

Following a 4% rise last year, it amounts to the largest pay offer to Scottish NHS staff since devolution.

What does a 5% rise look like?

Backdated to April 1, the Scottish Government gave the following examples of what the pay rise will look like:

Experienced porters: £1,000

Healthcare support worker: £1,200

Experienced nurses: £1,600

Advanced nurse practitioner: £2,400

Overall the offer will give all staff a 5% rise – apart from those on entry-level salaries, who will receive 5.36%.

It also ensures a minimum wage of £10.50 per hour.

Why are the unions calling for a better pay deal for the NHS?

Trade unions say the deal isn’t remotely good enough – and early signs suggest the majority of workers feel the same.

With the inflation rate soaring towards 10%, they want a wage rise that meets the current cost of living.

Dawn MacDonald, branch secretary of Unison Highland Healthcare, described the offer as a real-terms pay cut.

“We were asking for above-inflation, and that’s not what we’re being offered,” she added.

A snap poll of the union’s north-east health workers found more than three-quarters want a better deal.

Over the coming weeks, members will be formally balloted on their views before the union goes back to the Scottish Government with a decision.

We were being clapped – and now we’re being slapped.”

Mental health nurse Martin McKay, Aberdeen Unison’s health spokesman, said: “Over the last two-and-a-half years during the pandemic we’ve made exceptional efforts, above and beyond what everyone expected.

“We were being clapped – and now we feel we’re being slapped.

“Our staff – from the so-called front line and the porters, domestics, caterers and estates teams – kept everything ticking over and the lights on.

“Nothing stopped, and this feels like an insult.”