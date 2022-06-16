‘We were clapped – now we’re being slapped’: Why north and north-east NHS staff are ready to reject 5% pay rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We were clapped – now we’re being slapped’: Why north and north-east NHS staff are ready to reject 5% pay rise

By James Wyllie
June 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:36 pm
NHS workers marched on Trafalgar Square, London, in 2020, threatening strike action and calling for better pay.
North and north-east NHS workers seem poised to reject what’s been described as a “record” 5% pay deal.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf made the offer yesterday to 160,000 members of staff across Scotland including nurses, paramedics and healthcare support workers.

But trade unions have reacted angrily to the move – saying it falls far short of their expectations, particularly during the cost-of-living crisis.

Making the announcement, Mr Yousaf described the offer as: “A demonstration of how much we value our NHS staff who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe during the course of the pandemic. ”

Humza Yousaf outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary earlier this year.
Following a 4% rise last year, it amounts to the largest pay offer to Scottish NHS staff since devolution.

What does a 5% rise look like?

Backdated to April 1, the Scottish Government gave the following examples of what the pay rise will look like:

  • Experienced porters: £1,000
  • Healthcare support worker: £1,200
  • Experienced nurses: £1,600
  • Advanced nurse practitioner: £2,400

Overall the offer will give all staff a 5% rise – apart from those on entry-level salaries, who will receive 5.36%.

It also ensures a minimum wage of £10.50 per hour.

Why are the unions calling for a better pay deal for the NHS?

Trade unions say the deal isn’t remotely good enough – and early signs suggest the majority of workers feel the same.

With the inflation rate soaring towards 10%, they want a wage rise that meets the current cost of living.

A placard from a 2020 march of NHS workers in London calling for better pay.
Dawn MacDonald, branch secretary of Unison Highland Healthcare, described the offer as a real-terms pay cut.

“We were asking for above-inflation, and that’s not what we’re being offered,” she added.

A snap poll of the union’s north-east health workers found more than three-quarters want a better deal.

Over the coming weeks, members will be formally balloted on their views before the union goes back to the Scottish Government with a decision.

We were being clapped – and now we’re being slapped.”

Mental health nurse Martin McKay, Aberdeen Unison’s health spokesman, said: “Over the last two-and-a-half years during the pandemic we’ve made exceptional efforts, above and beyond what everyone expected.

Martin McKay with Unison members during a 2017 demonstration.
“We were being clapped – and now we feel we’re being slapped.

“Our staff – from the so-called front line and the porters, domestics, caterers and estates teams – kept everything ticking over and the lights on.

“Nothing stopped, and this feels like an insult.”

