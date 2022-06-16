Nairn Academy: The questions remaining ahead of much-needed rebuild

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn Academy is inching closer to a long-awaited rebuild, and the town is excited about a modern building that’s safer and more efficient.

The project is still in early stages. Official plans won’t be drafted until later in the year and the expected delivery date is late in 2025.

But community members met with architects, contractors and Highland Council officers on Wednesday to share their thoughts and see what’s in store.

There are different opinions over the size and scope of the new project and what facilities it should include.

Some community members worry that the new school will soon be overflowing if families come to fill out the new developments planned nearby.

And others are against the proposal to move the town’s library from the high street onto the new academy campus.

But the one thing that students, staff and community representatives agree on is that the school is due for a fresh start.

Nairn Academy rebuild: How much and when?

Highland Council has approved the Nairn Academy rebuild project at a budget of £42 million.

A community stakeholder group has been meeting with project managers since summer 2021, and have visited other new build schools across the north.

Wednesday night’s public consultation was the first time the wider public had a chance to look over the preliminary plans.

Construction is scheduled to finish in time for the 2025 school year.

Better use of space

Depute Head Sarah Abenheimer said that there are some classrooms that get so hot or cold that students have taken ill.

Other classrooms are so awkwardly shaped that not every student can see the board, and air leaks constantly.

A new school has been a long time coming, she said.

“This is not fit for purpose. I’ve been here twelve years, and we’ve been pushing for it since before I arrived.

“We have various issues with asbestos, issues with leaks, with rooms being too cold or too hot.”

She said that the school community is thrilled by the promise of a new start.

But will it be enough space?

There are concerns among community members that the new school won’t be big enough.

Community councillor Mandy Lawson said that if Nairn sees a surge in housing developments, the new school might be too small for all the children in the area.

She also wants to make sure that the council learns from mistakes in previous projects, such as the one that contributed to major storm damage in Wick.

The current plan for the rebuild will see Nairn Academy’s capacity reduced from 1,071 to about 760.

Highland Council records show that the current roll is 646 (60% capacity). Roll projections fluctuate over the next 15 years, but officers don’t expect it to come close to the stated 760 capacity.

Roll could peak at 693 in 2025 before dropping again to 649 in 2036.

A Highland Council spokesperson said that demolishing the only building will make room for another extension, if necessary.

She said that the council’s roll predictions take into account planned developments in the area.

Nairn Academy rebuild: Cutting-edge efficiency

The new build will be to Passivhaus standards, much like the future Tain 3-18 campus. This means the layout and construction will cut down on the need for artificial heating and cooling.

Reiach and Hall architect Keri Monaghan said this type of design redues energy usage, costs and meets net-zero carbon standards.

She likened building insulation to trying to hold water in your hands without it slipping between your fingers.

Every corner in a building is a place for air to leak away – along with energy and money.

Still work to do

Although the Nairn Academy rebuild will stop short of creating a full community hub, there are plans for a cafe, nursery provision and community spaces on site.

More controversially, the project vision currently includes moving Nairn Library to the new campus.

Local resident Pam Bochel is against the idea, and she isn’t alone. Her online petition to keep the library in the town centre has racked up almost 900 signatures.

She said that she worries moving the library will mean less people in the town centre every day, which could have an impact on local businesses.

But she also said that the move could make it harder for residents to access library resources.

Highland Council will update the project plans based on community feedback. You can check for the most up-to-date documentation online.

If you missed the consultation and want to let the council know what you think about the project, you can email feedback to CLestates@highland.gov.uk.

Read more from the Schools & Family team

Is this road safe for a 12-year-old to walk on in winter? Highland Council says yes, local dad says absolutely not

Tain 3-18 Campus: How we got here

Ness Castle: Everything you need to know about Inverness’s newest school