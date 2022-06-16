Nairn Academy: The questions remaining ahead of much-needed rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn Academy: The questions remaining ahead of much-needed rebuild

By Garrett Stell
June 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:38 pm
Funding approved for new academy to replace Nairn school
Nairn Academy is inching closer to a long-awaited rebuild, and the town is excited about a modern building that’s safer and more efficient.

The project is still in early stages. Official plans won’t be drafted until later in the year and the expected delivery date is late in 2025.

But community members met with architects, contractors and Highland Council officers on Wednesday to share their thoughts and see what’s in store.

There are different opinions over the size and scope of the new project and what facilities it should include.

Some community members worry that the new school will soon be overflowing if families come to fill out the new developments planned nearby.

And others are against the proposal to move the town’s library from the high street onto the new academy campus.

But the one thing that students, staff and community representatives agree on is that the school is due for a fresh start.

Community members got their first taste of the Nairn Academy rebuild project.
Nairn Academy rebuild: How much and when?

Highland Council has approved the Nairn Academy rebuild project at a budget of £42 million.

A community stakeholder group has been meeting with project managers since summer 2021, and have visited other new build schools across the north.

Wednesday night’s public consultation was the first time the wider public had a chance to look over the preliminary plans.

Construction is scheduled to finish in time for the 2025 school year.

Better use of space

Depute Head Sarah Abenheimer said that there are some classrooms that get so hot or cold that students have taken ill.

Other classrooms are so awkwardly shaped that not every student can see the board, and air leaks constantly.

Design boards for the Nairn Academy rebuild project.
A new school has been a long time coming, she said.

“This is not fit for purpose. I’ve been here twelve years, and we’ve been pushing for it since before I arrived.

“We have various issues with asbestos, issues with leaks, with rooms being too cold or too hot.”

She said that the school community is thrilled by the promise of a new start.

But will it be enough space?

There are concerns among community members that the new school won’t be big enough.

Community councillor Mandy Lawson said that if Nairn sees a surge in housing developments, the new school might be too small for all the children in the area.

She also wants to make sure that the council learns from mistakes in previous projects, such as the one that contributed to major storm damage in Wick.

Exclusive: Safety calculations based on wrong school contributed to storm damage to Wick campus

The current plan for the rebuild will see Nairn Academy’s capacity reduced from 1,071 to about 760.

Highland Council records show that the current roll is 646 (60% capacity). Roll projections fluctuate over the next 15 years, but officers don’t expect it to come close to the stated 760 capacity.

Roll could peak at 693 in 2025 before dropping again to 649 in 2036.

A Highland Council spokesperson said that demolishing the only building will make room for another extension, if necessary.

She said that the council’s roll predictions take into account planned developments in the area.

Nairn Academy rebuild: Cutting-edge efficiency

The new build will be to Passivhaus standards, much like the future Tain 3-18 campus. This means the layout and construction will cut down on the need for artificial heating and cooling.

Passive House, or Passivhaus, design uses building shape, insulation and airflow to minimise energy usage and the need for artificial heating and cooling.
Reiach and Hall architect Keri Monaghan said this type of design redues energy usage, costs and meets net-zero carbon standards.

She likened building insulation to trying to hold water in your hands without it slipping between your fingers.

Every corner in a building is a place for air to leak away – along with energy and money.

Still work to do

Although the Nairn Academy rebuild will stop short of creating a full community hub, there are plans for a cafe, nursery provision and community spaces on site.

More controversially, the project vision currently includes moving Nairn Library to the new campus.

Local resident Pam Bochel is against the idea, and she isn’t alone. Her online petition to keep the library in the town centre has racked up almost 900 signatures.

She said that she worries moving the library will mean less people in the town centre every day, which could have an impact on local businesses.

But she also said that the move could make it harder for residents to access library resources.

Highland Council will update the project plans based on community feedback. You can check for the most up-to-date documentation online.

If you missed the consultation and want to let the council know what you think about the project, you can email feedback to CLestates@highland.gov.uk.

