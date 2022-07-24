Samaritans Aberdeen: What’s it like to volunteer?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the last year alone, listening volunteers at Samaritans’ base in Aberdeen spoke to more than 11,000 crisis callers.

They stayed on the line when nearly 2,500 people rang up but stayed silent, conscious that the person on the other end of the line may have been struggling for the words to say.

And when they weren’t on the phone, they were answering hundreds of emails from people in need across the country.

Every day, some of Samaritans’ 83 north-east volunteers work from the duty room at its office on Dee Street, Aberdeen.

But what’s it like to lend the charity a hand, and what’s expected of those who sign up?

How many volunteers do Samaritans have in Aberdeen?

The Samaritans run a 24/7 crisis call line (116 123), staffed by various offices throughout the UK.

Its Aberdeen branch – the sixth to be opened by the charity in 1960 – has listening volunteers taking calls across 23 three-hour shifts every week.

Over the year, each person is expected to sign up for 40 “normal” sessions, and 10 “twilights”, taking place overnight or early in the morning.

🌙⭐ It's never too late at night to call us. If there’s something on your mind, we’re here to talk 24/7 pic.twitter.com/P68M81ee9f — Samaritans (@samaritans) July 7, 2022

Two volunteers take calls and answer emails in the duty room at one time, assisted by a remote team leader – a sort of supervisor.

This means everyone will have a support network in place to chat to during the shift and debrief with after.

What does at shift with the Samaritans in Aberdeen look like?

Branch director Marie Cowie explains: “When we come on shift, we get out coffee and catch up.

“Then we sit in the duty room, let the leader know where here and get ready for the phone ringing.”

When Maria joined the charity 11 years ago, the majority of the calls she received were from locals.

But now, all 200-plus Samaritans branches are plugged into the same network.

Volunteers also have access to a live dashboard showing them where calls are being answered, how many people are on shift and if there are any emails requiring a reply.

“If your phone is the first available, you’ll get the call,” Maria says.

“That means all the branches now are constantly busy.”

In addition, more people are learning that Samaritans‘ phoneline isn’t just for those in crisis.

Maria added: “People are realising it isn’t just for suicidal people.

“The vision is that fewer people die from suicide, but we do talk to an awful lot of people that are suffering from mental health problems or loneliness.

“By talking to these people, we hope we can help them from getting to that point in life.”

How can I volunteer – and what if I don’t want to answer calls?

Alongside listening volunteers, Aberdeen Samaritans also have half-a-dozen people who support the charity in other ways.

These include property, health and safety, IT and recruitment.

And the charity is very keen for more people to sign up, either to help take calls or assist with the likes of social media, advertising and fundraising.

Just to let you know, we’re here for anyone who is struggling – you don't have to feel suicidal to talk to us. 📱 116 123 ✉️ jo@samaritans.org pic.twitter.com/4USYYCGxQX — Samaritans (@samaritans) July 7, 2022

Maria said: “We’re looking for people that know the importance of listening.

“We’re not all born listeners and the training we get certainly teaches you how.

“We need to be confidential and non-judgemental because, as soon as we start judging, we lose the caller.

“They’re there for us to listen to, and hopefully be able to explore their feelings.”

More information about volunteering for Samaritans in Aberdeen can be found on the charity’s website or by emailing volunteering@aberdeensamaritans.org