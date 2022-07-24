Samaritans Aberdeen: What’s it like to volunteer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Samaritans Aberdeen: What’s it like to volunteer?

By James Wyllie
July 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Maria Cowie, Aberdeen Samaritans branch director, is hopeful more people will sign up to volunteer. Picture by Kath Flannery
In the last year alone, listening volunteers at Samaritans’ base in Aberdeen spoke to more than 11,000 crisis callers.

They stayed on the line when nearly 2,500 people rang up but stayed silent, conscious that the person on the other end of the line may have been struggling for the words to say.

And when they weren’t on the phone, they were answering hundreds of emails from people in need across the country.

Every day, some of Samaritans’ 83 north-east volunteers work from the duty room at its office on Dee Street, Aberdeen.

But what’s it like to lend the charity a hand, and what’s expected of those who sign up?

How many volunteers do Samaritans have in Aberdeen?

The Samaritans run a 24/7 crisis call line (116 123), staffed by various offices throughout the UK.

Its Aberdeen branch – the sixth to be opened by the charity in 1960 – has listening volunteers taking calls across 23 three-hour shifts every week.

Over the year, each person is expected to sign up for 40 “normal” sessions, and 10 “twilights”, taking place overnight or early in the morning.

Two volunteers take calls and answer emails in the duty room at one time, assisted by a remote team leader – a sort of supervisor.

This means everyone will have a support network in place to chat to during the shift and debrief with after.

What does at shift with the Samaritans in Aberdeen look like?

Branch director Marie Cowie explains: “When we come on shift, we get out coffee and catch up.

“Then we sit in the duty room, let the leader know where here and get ready for the phone ringing.”

When Maria joined the charity 11 years ago, the majority of the calls she received were from locals.

But now, all 200-plus Samaritans branches are plugged into the same network.

Volunteers also have access to a live dashboard showing them where calls are being answered, how many people are on shift and if there are any emails requiring a reply.

“If your phone is the first available, you’ll get the call,” Maria says.

“That means all the branches now are constantly busy.”

Branch director Maria has volunteered with Samaritans in Aberdeen for the last 11 years. Picture by Kath Flannery
In addition, more people are learning that Samaritans‘ phoneline isn’t just for those in crisis.

Maria added: “People are realising it isn’t just for suicidal people.

“The vision is that fewer people die from suicide, but we do talk to an awful lot of people that are suffering from mental health problems or loneliness.

“By talking to these people, we hope we can help them from getting to that point in life.”

How can I volunteer – and what if I don’t want to answer calls?

Alongside listening volunteers, Aberdeen Samaritans also have half-a-dozen people who support the charity in other ways.

These include property, health and safety, IT and recruitment.

And the charity is very keen for more people to sign up, either to help take calls or assist with the likes of social media, advertising and fundraising.

Maria said: “We’re looking for people that know the importance of listening.

“We’re not all born listeners and the training we get certainly teaches you how.

“We need to be confidential and non-judgemental because, as soon as we start judging, we lose the caller.

“They’re there for us to listen to, and hopefully be able to explore their feelings.”

More information about volunteering for Samaritans in Aberdeen can be found on the charity’s website or by emailing volunteering@aberdeensamaritans.org 

More about the Samaritans in Aberdeen:

