Do you have insomnia? Try this Banchory hypnotherapist’s checklist for getting to sleep By Chloe Irvine August 30, 2022, 11:45 am 0 Finding it hard to sleep? Banchory hypnotherapist shares tips to get some shut eye [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Health & Wellbeing Some steroids ‘may change brain structure’ – study HRT taskforce concluded as supply improves More than a quarter of patients not being treated within 18-week target Health leaders urged to prepare ‘agile response’ for impending flu season NHS ‘has never seen this level of demand’ – expert Woman survives cancer against the odds thanks to experimental drug Tea associated with a lower risk of mortality, research suggests Statins do not commonly cause muscle pain, research suggests North man to unicycle NC500 so he can help recovering alcoholics 1 Grampian flu and Covid jabs: What you need to know for autumn/winter 2022 3 More from Press and Journal Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan… 0 Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports… 0 Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road 0 EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month 0