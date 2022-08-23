Xeroderma pigmentosum: How north-east charity is helping people with ‘ultra-rare’ condition By James Wyllie August 23, 2022, 11:45 am 1 What is xeroderma pigmentosum, what do patients need to do, and how can a north-east charity help? [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Health & Wellbeing Sexual health doctor suspended after accessing north-east man's file - then posting the info… Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned Extra radiotherapy ‘boost’ could keep some breast cancers at bay – study NHS Grampian could use robot caterers and cleaners to help staff 0 Insch nurse looks back on career in hospital she holds 'dear to her heart' 0 Covid-19 death registrations fall for second week in a row Trial launched to find treatment for monkeypox Scottish Care chief warns care home residents face traumatic moves if units forced to… 0 How the 1980s Aids crisis left its mark on Aberdeen 0 More from Press and Journal Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity… 0 Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott… 0 Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high… 0 Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support 0