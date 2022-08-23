Golf: Away ties no obstacle for Insch’s Rhona Cocker as she battles through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies handicap final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf: Away ties no obstacle for Insch’s Rhona Cocker as she battles through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies handicap final

By Alan Brown
August 23, 2022, 11:45 am
Evening Express Champion of Champions competitor Rhona Cocker of Insch Golf Club.

Rhona Cocker has booked her place in the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies handicap final by winning all her ties away from home.

Insch member Rhona will now play Dunecht’s Karen Anderson at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11.

Rhona, a retired nursing home carer, said: “All my opponents made me very welcome on their course and, after I settled, I enjoyed all my games.

“The format suits me as I prefer matchplay to strokeplay.

“It was just a shame that I was unable to welcome anyone to Insch.”

Rhona, who has a handicap index of 21.9, received a first-round walk-over after Westhill’s Joyce Boyd had a knee injury, before she carded victories against Helen Gordon at Peterhead, Susan Davies at Aboyne and Rachel Smith at Meldrum House.

Rhona added: “I started playing golf at Insch about 28 years ago after my husband Ron took up the game. My lowest handicap is 20.8.

“I have played more since I stopped working at the nursing home five years ago and that has made a difference to my game.”

Rhona qualified for the tournament after winning the Division 1 handicap title at Insch last season.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

LADIES HANDICAP

RESULTS

QUARTER-FINALS

Amanda Farquhar (22) McDonald Ellon lost to Rachel Smith (8) Meldrum House 3&1.

Susan Davies (17) Aboyne lost to Rhona Cocker (21) Insch.

Marie McIntosh (20) Strathlene lost to Karen Anderson (23) Dunecht House 5&4.

Maureen Walker (19) Oldmeldrum beat Elizabeth Fowler (24) Newmachar 2&1.

SEMI-FINALS

Rachel Smith (8) Meldrum House lost to Rhona Cocker (21) Insch 5&4.

Karen Anderson (23) Dunecht House beat Maureen Walker (19) Oldmeldrum 4&3.

FINAL at Kemnay on Sunday, September 11 at 1.30pm.

Karen Anderson (23) Dunecht House v Rhona Cocker (21) Insch.

Portlethen’s Sarah into Evening Express Champion of Champions showpiece

Sarah Ritchie stormed into the Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies scratch final.

Portlethen member Sarah played the last seven holes of her semi-final against Fiona Campbell at Ellon McDonald in only 23 strokes.

Sarah’s two-hole victory booked her place in this year’s final against Emma Logie, of Keith.

Police motorcyclist Sarah said: “Fiona got into a good rhythm and was 2up after a good par save at the 7th.

“Unfortunately, Fiona’s ball went out of bounds over the old railway at the ninth and I squared the match with a birdie three at the 10th.

“I won the 13th with a par before I hit the sweetest drive at the 236-yard par four 14th.

“I was lucky with the bounce and my ball finished on the green.

“I made a two-putt birdie to go 2up and had a birdie three at the 15th which gave me a three-hole lead with just three holes remaining.

“I just missed a birdie putt at the 16th, annoyingly leaving it short, but a par four was sufficient for a halve to seal the win.

“It was an excellent match and Fiona, who is the club’s lady captain, was great company.

“I’m really looking forward to the final and I’m hoping there is a lot of support and followers as it creates a good atmosphere.

“I haven’t played Emma before, so we will have to wait and see what happens on the day.

“I hope it’s another good match.”

Sarah, who plays off six, had earlier secured her semi-final place with a 4&2 home success over Newburgh’s Lynda Carnie.

Sarah, 32, opened her campaign with a 7&5 victory over Ashley Lovie, of Duff House Royal, ahead of beating Linda Kinsella by 6&4 at Turriff.

The six finals of the Evening Express Champion of Champions, which is sponsored by Aberdein Considine, will be held at Kemnay on Sunday, September  11.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

LADIES SCRATCH

RESULTS

QUARTER-FINALS

Lauren Whyte (6) Aberdeen Ladies beat Suzanne Robertson (6) Fraserburgh 1 hole.

Sarah Ritchie (6) Portlethen beat Lynda Carnie (7) Newburgh 4&2.

Emma Logie (2) Keith beat Julie Henderson (scr) defending champion from Inverurie 5&3.

Fiona Campbell (3) McDonald Ellon beat Denise Elrick (9) Auchmill 4&2.

SEMI-FINALS

Emma Logie (2) Keith beat Lauren Whyte (6) Aberdeen Ladies 3&2.

Fiona Campbell (3) McDonald Ellon lost to Sarah Ritchie (6) Portlethen 3&2.

FINAL at Kemnay, on Sunday, September 11 at 1.50pm.

Emma Logie (2) Keith v Sarah Ritchie (6) Portlethen.

Pennant finalists revealed

Banchory will face Royal Aberdeen in the final of this year’s Aberdeen Pennant League at Newmachar on Sunday, September 11 (noon).

A 4-1 semi-final victory over Hazlehead at Portlethen saw the Banchory lads book their spot.

Jack Pirie and Greg Ingram drew first blood for Hazlehead with a 3&2 win over Blair Milne and Alasdair Ramage.

But it was one-way traffic for Banchory after that – Adam Lindsay and Dave Brand hauling Banchory level with a 4&3 success over Doug Elrick and Bryan Robson.

Ben Read and Rhys Sim put Banchory ahead with a 5&3 victory over Kevin Walker and Jeff Killman.

Banchory Pennant team. Back, from left, Roy Black, Ali Ramage, Craig Lindsay, Davie Brand, Jamie Gardiner, Ben Read. Front, Marc Lawrence, Blair Milne, Rhys Sim, Adam Lindsay.

Jamie Gardiner and Marc Lawrence then doubled Banchory’s advantage by beating Scott Robertson and Scott Main 2&1, before Adam’s brother Craig and Roy Black completed the scoreline by defeating Chris Simpson and Ruaridh Fenwick in the final match.

Royal Aberdeen clinched their place with the same scoreline over neighbours Murcar Links.

Nick Macandrew and Craig Leith put the first point on the board for Royal Aberdeen with a 4&2 against Adrian Styles and Anthony Bews.

Murcar’s Dave McCormack and Euan Macdonald squared the tie with a 4&3 triumph over Donald Macandrew and Niall Young.

However, Grant Joss and Fintan McKenna put Royal Aberdeen ahead with a win over Iain Galbraith and Neil McKinnon, as Royal Aberdeen ran out 4&3 winners in the last three remaining matches.

Liam Waldron and Jonathan Bell defeated Greg Walker and Ross Kane, ahead of Blair Moir and Steven Buchan overcoming Ronnie Brechin and Corin Stewart.

