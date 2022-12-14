City council rejects buffer zone byelaw, calling for national scheme instead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

City councillors have rejected calls for anti-protest buffer zones around abortion clinics in Aberdeen – hoping they’ll be rolled out nationally instead.

There have been calls to introduce safe areas around healthcare settings in order to ward off possible demonstrators.

Protest groups say these are vital to protect women’s rights – but questions have been raised as to how necessary they may be.

Council officers say there’s “insufficient evidence” to justify a local byelaw putting this in place – as the few events which have been held have passed without incident.

Instead, they’re now looking to the Scottish Government to implement a national policy.

What protests have taken place?

Between March 2020 and July 2022, police in Aberdeen were aware of three planned anti-abortion protests.

They say all of these were peaceful, with “no significant issues”.

NHS Grampian, which has previously voiced support for buffer zones, said there were no specific examples where patients or staff had been harassed at these events.

Maternity Hospital: 40 Days For Life Vigil

Police say these vigils – taking place daily for 40 days in spring 2021 and 2022, involved, at most, just a handful of people with placards.

Both passed “without confrontation”.

📍ABERDEEN MATERNITY HOSPITAL We’re looking to speak to anyone – patients, staff, members of the public – who have come across anti-choice groups like the one below at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Please share. DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/dI2Kye37PQ — Back Off Scotland (@backoffscotland) May 21, 2022

Old Aberdeen: Pro Life Protest

A total of 11 people were in attendance for a “static protest” using photographs outside the university’s Catholic chaplaincy on March 16 2020.

Additionally, there were two pro-choice women’s rights demonstrations held in the Castlegate in response to global events.

Between 300 and 400 demonstrators protested against a Polish decision to restrict some abortion rights on October 28 2020.

And around 70 gathered on July 9 2022 following the overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court.

We need buffer zones in Aberdeen. AND WE NEED THEM NOW‼️ pic.twitter.com/Y568mt15X8 — Deena Tissera (@deenatissera) July 9, 2022

National scheme could take over

Officers told councillors there are concerns that implementing a byelaw could open them up to a costly legal battle from campaigners – largely over the lack of evidence for its benefit.

They instead recommended that the matter is passed into the hands of the Scottish Government.

A potential law regarding this is currently making its way through parliament, with council officers expected to meet officials and share their views early next year.

The move was backed by 25 councillors at today’s meeting.

A further 18 voted instead for an amendment, calling for more time to gather evidence supporting a byelaw. One abstained.