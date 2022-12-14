City council rejects buffer zone byelaw, calling for national scheme instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
City council rejects buffer zone byelaw, calling for national scheme instead

By James Wyllie
December 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen councillors have rejected calls for buffer zones - saying a national policy should be imposed instead. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen councillors have rejected calls for buffer zones - saying a national policy should be imposed instead. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

City councillors have rejected calls for anti-protest buffer zones around abortion clinics in Aberdeen – hoping they’ll be rolled out nationally instead.

There have been calls to introduce safe areas around healthcare settings in order to ward off possible demonstrators.

Protest groups say these are vital to protect women’s rights – but questions have been raised as to how necessary they may be.

Council officers say there’s “insufficient evidence” to justify a local byelaw putting this in place – as the few events which have been held have passed without incident.

Instead, they’re now looking to the Scottish Government to implement a national policy.

What protests have taken place?

Between March 2020 and July 2022, police in Aberdeen were aware of three planned anti-abortion protests.

They say all of these were peaceful, with “no significant issues”.

NHS Grampian, which has previously voiced support for buffer zones, said there were no specific examples where patients or staff had been harassed at these events.

  • Maternity Hospital: 40 Days For Life Vigil

Police say these vigils – taking place daily for 40 days in spring 2021 and 2022, involved, at most, just a handful of people with placards.

Both passed “without confrontation”.

  • Old Aberdeen: Pro Life Protest

A total of 11 people were in attendance for a “static protest” using photographs outside the university’s Catholic chaplaincy on March 16 2020.

Additionally, there were two pro-choice women’s rights demonstrations held in the Castlegate in response to global events.

Between 300 and 400 demonstrators protested against a Polish decision to restrict some abortion rights on October 28 2020.

And around 70 gathered on July 9 2022 following the overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court.

National scheme could take over

Officers told councillors there are concerns that implementing a byelaw could open them up to a costly legal battle from campaigners – largely over the lack of evidence for its benefit.

They instead recommended that the matter is passed into the hands of the Scottish Government.

A potential law regarding this is currently making its way through parliament, with council officers expected to meet officials and share their views early next year.

The move was backed by 25 councillors at today’s meeting.

A further 18 voted instead for an amendment, calling for more time to gather evidence supporting a byelaw. One abstained.

