Santa arrives early! Teenager goes on £1,700 shopping spree to help Aberdeen foodbank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you ever wanted to go on a Christmas shopping spree?

Well, that is exactly what 19-year-old Lewis McGregor did today when he spent £1,780 at an Aberdeen Tesco.

He raised the money over the course of the year, but has now decided it was time to spend it in style – on a local foodbank.

After dressing up in his festive gear, he headed along to Tesco Woodend on the Lang Stracht to try and encourage other young people to get involved in fundraising.

He hopes his donation to Tillydrone Community Flat Foodbank will make a difference to struggling families this winter.

In total, he has raised £2,500, but has already spent £500 on blankets to keep people warm during the winter chill. Another £220 was spent on toiletries from Home Bargains.

‘I want to inspire people to fundraise’

Mr McGregor said: “Last year I took a load of shopping to the Tillydrone Community Flat Foodbank and saw the good it did when people came to collect the food.

“It will help a lot of people.

“I want to inspire other young people to help and get them into fundraising too.”

The Northfield teenager fundraises throughout the year, holding lots of little events like raffles. But, despite many people watching their spending this year, this is the most he’s ever raised – at a time when it’s needed the most.

When he told Fiona Young, the Tillydrone Community Flat Foodbank organiser, how much he had raised, she asked him – “are you joking?”.

But once he confirmed the money was real, she said she was “really delighted”.

Mr McGregor is also a committee member for charity Future Choices, which supports people with disabilities by helping them get out and about to build confidence and feel part of the community.

‘I could not be more proud’

It was charity chairman David Forbes who suggested the teen put the money he raised to Tillydrone Community Flat Foodbank.

Mr Forbes, 40, said: “I think it’s incredible a 19-year-old has managed to raise £2,500.

“It’s staggering especially during the cost of living crisis.

“I could not be more proud of him if I tired.

“I get emotional because I just know how many people the foodbank will now be able to help.”

In the future, Mr McGregor hopes to continue raising even more money.

He is planning on getting his ice hockey team, the Aberdeen Predators, involved to try and host a charity match.

Mr McGregor’s efforts are exactly what The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to highlight as part of The Big Christmas Food Appeal.

As well as signposting people to the help that’s out there, and debunking some of the myths around food poverty, we want to showcase the work volunteers are doing to support their local community.

We’re also working with Cfine, which supports many foodbanks and organisations across the north and north-east, to raise money and boost their supplies of food.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal