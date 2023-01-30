Where is your nearest Dickies Pharmacy in Aberdeen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As Dickies Pharmacy opens four new Aberdeen branches, we take a closer look at why local pharmacies are so important – and where your nearest one is!

Local pharmacies are important to their communities, offering healthcare advice and medication for everyone.

Dickies Pharmacy is well aware of its vital role in the community. They cater to a wide range of patients and can treat acute, non-life-threatening illnesses without the need to see a GP using ‘Pharmacy First’ service.

Why local pharmacies are so important

With GP surgeries under pressure, pharmacies are an essential first stop for patients seeking healthcare advice.

They are able to offer patients free, convenient consultations for minor illnesses and common conditions. Staff are trained to provide advice, free prescriptions and guidance on any essential next steps. It’s great for getting some peace of mind, especially if you’re not sure if you need to see a doctor.

Brian Arris, owner of Dickies Pharmacy, explains: “We offer easy access to healthcare. Take, for example, a child with earache. Rather than trying to make a doctor’s appointment, our qualified pharmacists can assess what the most appropriate course of action is, be it drops for wax, pain relief or a decongestant.

“Or you could take them to our Summerhill branch where our resident prescribing pharmacist can take a look in their ear.”

What services are on offer at local pharmacies

Dickies Pharmacy offers a range of services, including but not limited to:

Prescription collection from local GP practices

Free home delivery

Emergency contraception

Nicotine replacement therapy

Gluten Free food service

Flu vaccines

Substance missuse programme

Naloxone provision

Pharmacy First (previously minor ailments)

Independent pharmacist prescriber

Antibiotics for impetigo, skin infections and urinary tract infetions.

Treatment for shingles

Urgent supply of most medicines

Dosette box dispensing

Medicines care and review (previously CMS)

Serial prescriptions

Dickies Pharmacy has been recognised for its vital work by the Scottish Pharmacy awards, where they have presented fierce competition in the field of substance misuse for the past three years.

Like other local pharmacies, it also stayed open throughout the pandemic, with Brian adding: “We never closed for a minute during the pandemic, people could always come in for advice and prescriptions.”

With four new branches across Aberdeen, Dickies Pharmacy can provide support to even more patients.

New branches of Dickies Pharmacy in Aberdeen

Dickies Pharmacy first opened in Kingswells 25 years ago and over time expanded to include five branches, while still remaining an independent and family-run business.

Providing friendly, fast and efficient service is always the goal for Dickies Pharmacy, no matter which branch you visit. They offer free delivery of prescriptions within Aberdeen and utilise the latest state-of-the-art technology to fulfil prescriptions and compliance aids – he’s a robot called Rob and lives at their Torry branch.

Brian said: “We’re really pleased to have opened a further four branches of Dickies Pharmacy. We’ve now got a network across Aberdeen city, from north to south, providing patients with easy access to our services.”

As well as branches in Torry, Kingswells, Summerhill, Balmedie and Northfield, there are now four new Dickies Pharmacy locations in Aberdeen. These are:

Dickies Pharmacy, Dyce (108 Victoria Street)

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm

Saturday: 9am to 1pm

Telephone: 01224 722 275

Dickies Pharmacy, Waverly (3 Waverly Place)

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm

Telephone: 01224 635 300

Dickies Pharmacy, Rosemount (46 Rosemount Viaduct)

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am to 6pm

Telephone: 01224 642 436

Dickies Pharmacy, Torry (68 Victoria Road)

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Wednesday: 9am to 1pm

Saturday: 9am to 1pm

Telephone: 01224 879 446

