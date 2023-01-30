Where is your nearest Dickies Pharmacy in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Where is your nearest Dickies Pharmacy in Aberdeen?

In partnership with Dickies Pharmacy
January 30, 2023, 9:00 am
Sign pointing to local Dickies Pharmacy in Aberdeen
Dickies Pharmacy first opened in Kingswells 25 years ago and has since expanded.

As Dickies Pharmacy opens four new Aberdeen branches, we take a closer look at why local pharmacies are so important – and where your nearest one is!

Local pharmacies are important to their communities, offering healthcare advice and medication for everyone.

Dickies Pharmacy is well aware of its vital role in the community. They cater to a wide range of patients and can treat acute, non-life-threatening illnesses without the need to see a GP using ‘Pharmacy First’ service.

Why local pharmacies are so important

With GP surgeries under pressure, pharmacies are an essential first stop for patients seeking healthcare advice.

They are able to offer patients free, convenient consultations for minor illnesses and common conditions. Staff are trained to provide advice, free prescriptions and guidance on any essential next steps. It’s great for getting some peace of mind, especially if you’re not sure if you need to see a doctor.

Brian Arris, owner of Dickies Pharmacy, explains: “We offer easy access to healthcare. Take, for example, a child with earache. Rather than trying to make a doctor’s appointment, our qualified pharmacists can assess what the most appropriate course of action is, be it drops for wax, pain relief or a decongestant.

“Or you could take them to our Summerhill branch where our resident prescribing pharmacist can take a look in their ear.”

What services are on offer at local pharmacies

Female pharmacist discusses prescription medication with customer
Local pharmacies offer healthcare advice and medication for everyone.

Dickies Pharmacy offers a range of services, including but not limited to:

  • Prescription collection from local GP practices
  • Free home delivery
  • Emergency contraception
  • Nicotine replacement therapy
  • Gluten Free food service
  • Flu vaccines
  • Substance missuse programme
  • Naloxone provision
  • Pharmacy First (previously minor ailments)
  • Independent pharmacist prescriber
  • Antibiotics for impetigo, skin infections and urinary tract infetions.
  • Treatment for shingles
  • Urgent supply of most medicines
  • Dosette box dispensing
  • Medicines care and review (previously CMS)
  • Serial prescriptions

Dickies Pharmacy has been recognised for its vital work by the Scottish Pharmacy awards, where they have presented fierce competition in the field of substance misuse for the past three years.

Like other local pharmacies, it also stayed open throughout the pandemic, with Brian adding: “We never closed for a minute during the pandemic, people could always come in for advice and prescriptions.”

With four new branches across Aberdeen, Dickies Pharmacy can provide support to even more patients.

New branches of Dickies Pharmacy in Aberdeen

Pharmacist with tablet
Dickies Pharmacy offers free delivery of prescriptions within Aberdeen.

Dickies Pharmacy first opened in Kingswells 25 years ago and over time expanded to include five branches, while still remaining an independent and family-run business.

Providing friendly, fast and efficient service is always the goal for Dickies Pharmacy, no matter which branch you visit. They offer free delivery of prescriptions within Aberdeen and utilise the latest state-of-the-art technology to fulfil prescriptions and compliance aids – he’s a robot called Rob and lives at their Torry branch.

Brian said: “We’re really pleased to have opened a further four branches of Dickies Pharmacy. We’ve now got a network across Aberdeen city, from north to south, providing patients with easy access to our services.”

As well as branches in Torry, Kingswells, Summerhill, Balmedie and Northfield, there are now four new Dickies Pharmacy locations in Aberdeen. These are:

Dickies Pharmacy, Dyce (108 Victoria Street)

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm

Saturday: 9am to 1pm

Telephone: 01224 722 275

Dickies Pharmacy, Waverly (3 Waverly Place)

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6pm

Telephone: 01224 635 300

Dickies Pharmacy, Rosemount (46 Rosemount Viaduct)

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am to 6pm

Telephone: 01224 642 436

Dickies Pharmacy, Torry (68 Victoria Road)

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 9am to 5.30pm

Wednesday: 9am to 1pm

Saturday: 9am to 1pm

Telephone: 01224 879 446

Pop in to Dickies Pharmacy for expert advice. Find out more about your nearest local Dickies Pharmacy in Aberdeen.

