‘I can do this’: One-legged Lorna, 69, ready for 160ft Loch Ness bungee jump

Lorna Mackenzie had her right leg amputated seven years ago, but the proud Highlander refuses to let a little thing like that slow her down.

Amputee Lorna Mackenzie, from Culloden, will attempt a bungee jump from a 160-foot crane in September. Image: DC Thomson/Highland Hospice
Amputee Lorna Mackenzie, from Culloden, will attempt a bungee jump from a 160-foot crane in September. Image: DC Thomson/Highland Hospice
By Andy Morton

Ask Lorna Mackenzie what she thinks about having her leg amputated seven years ago and she doesn’t miss a beat.

“Best thing I ever did,” says the 69-year-old, who had her right leg removed at mid-thigh after developing painful rheumatoid arthritis.

“I’m free from pain and I can do what I want.”

Losing a leg hasn’t slowed the proud Highlander down.

She’s more active now than before the amputation, swimming in the local pool and out walking in the countryside.

Lorna Mackenzie proudly wears a Highland Hospice t-shirt ahead of her Loch Ness bungee jump
Lorna is thrilled to be doing the bungee jump at Loch Ness. Image: Highland Hospice

But Lorna wants more.

So, in honour of her 70th birthday next month, she will realise a long-held ambition to do a bungee jump.

“I just want to say I can do this,” says the former nursing assistant from her home in Culloden.

“Just because I have a piece of my body amputated, I’m not dead and lying down and moaning and groaning about life. Get on with life and make the most of it.”

Lorna at her home in Culloden. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lorna is so thrilled about the bungee jump, which will take place on the banks of Loch Ness in September, she’s been practicing in her garden.

Earlier this month, as she trimmed trees from a ladder, she jumped off the top.

“Crazy, crazy, crazy!” she says with a laugh.

Thrill-seeker Lorna says ‘sign me up’ to Loch Ness bungee jump

When Lorna tackles the real thing on September 17 – a 160-foot drop from the top of a crane – she will be jumping on behalf of the Highland Hospice.

The palliative care centre in Inverness is raising funds by inviting daredevils to Loch Ness to attempt the bungee jump. People can also try the ‘reverse’ bungee, which launches willing participants from the ground up into the air.

It’s a prospect that would make many shrink in terror. But when Lorna heard about the challenge, she only had one thought: “Sign me up!”

Lorna is raring to go for her Loch Ness bungee jump. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Lorna will leave her leg safely on Loch Ness terra firma when she attempts the bungee jump.

Staff will attach her to the elastic cord with a waist harness instead of the usual ankle attachment – to be on the safe side.

But it’s set to be an important occasion for Lorna, who endured tough years with rheumatoid arthritis, and the subsequent infection that claimed her leg.

“It was terrible,” she says. “I’ve never experienced pain like it in my life.

“When they told me it was to be amputated, I was very happy.”

Collecting new legs and 13 tattoos

Lorna has two prosthetic legs – a saltire-emblazoned one for walking and a second that she uses when swimming.

But the legs are not the only accessories she’s picked up since the amputation.

Three years ago, she started getting tattoos.

She now has 13, including one of a shark at the top of her amputated leg with the words “Got ya!”

The tattoos will be on display when Lorna jumps off the top of the crane. But she’s yet to decide on the rest of her wardrobe.

“I don’t know what to wear,” she says. “But it certainly won’t be high heels.”

Want to help Lorna raise money for Highland Hospice? You can sponsor her here.

