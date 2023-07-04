Friends raise incredible £40,000 in tribute to Aberdeenshire mum who died from cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friends raise incredible £40,000 in tribute to Aberdeenshire mum who died from cancer

A team of 25 took part in the Race for Life Aberdeen in memory of Julie Williams.

By Chris Cromar
Three women standing together.
Julie’s sister Lynn Dawson (centre), with friends Emma Arundel (left) and Karen Finnie before the start of Race for Life. Image: Cancer Research UK.

Family and friends of an Aberdeenshire mum who died from cancer have raised more than £36,000 for Cancer Research UK.

A team of 25, including one who came all the way from Australia, ran and walked in memory of Julie Williams during the Race for Life on Sunday.

Julie, a devoted wife to Mark and loving mum to children Oliver, 12, and eight-year-old Lucy, was 46 when she passed away on May 30.

The Williams family standing together.
Mark and Julie Williams with son Oliver and daughter Lucy. Image: Paul Smith.

The team named “Walking 9 to 5” after Dolly Parton’s hit – Julie’s favourite song –  raised the largest total among the groups taking part in the Aberdeen event and included three of the top five individual fundraisers.

That total will rise to over £40,000 following backing from companies including BP, Expro, Gleneagles, Harbro and Shell.

Raised in Kennethmont and a pupil of the Gordon Schools in Huntly before settling in Banchory with her young family, hundreds gathered at Baldarroch Crematorium in Crathes for a ceremony of remembrance and celebration of Julie’s life on June 8.

‘Incredible strength and determination’

More than £2,600 raised at the ceremony of remembrance has been divided between Roxburghe House to help improve provision for family members staying on site, as well as Friends of Anchor and Glen O’ Dee Hospital.

Julie was first diagnosed with cancer four years ago, with her family saying she showed “incredible strength and determination” during long periods of treatment, including completing the Kiltwalk in between hospital stays last year.

Mark said: “Julie loved and lived life fully. The impact she had on me and on Oliver and Lucy is beyond measure, I wish everyone could have a Julie in their life. We were together for over 20 years and they were the best of my life. We all miss her immensely.

Group of people crossing the finish line of Race for Life Aberdeen.
The Walking 9 to 5 team cross the finish line at the Race for Life in Aberdeen, led by Julie’s daughter Lucy. Image: Paul Smith.

“The love and support shown to us over the past month has meant so much and the response to the Race for Life, from all those who took part as well as everyone who has been involved in fundraising and sending words of encouragement has been a big part of that.

“On behalf of the whole family, we’re very grateful to everyone who completed the course and who have donated in Julie’s name. We’re so proud of the team and were there to cheer them over the finish line on Sunday.”

Julie’s sister Lynn Dawson was part of the group that took part in this year’s Race for Life – which saw a total of over 1,600 turnout – with more than £10,000 donated by her supporters alone.

‘Showed how truly loved Julie was’

Her parents Phyllis and Ron Dawson were at the event to mark the occasion with the team, with 9 to 5 being played as the team of 25 walked over the finish line.

Lynn said: “Our hearts are broken after losing Julie. It was emotional to have so many of her closest friends together to pay tribute – but we know she was looking down on us with the big, beaming smile that brought so much joy to all of our lives.

“We took part in the Race for Life to remember my fabulous sister but also to support a fantastic cause in Cancer Research UK. The generosity from all who have donated is phenomenal and shows how truly loved Julie was by so many people.”

Group of people in two rows. The front row is holding a banner that says "Walking 9 to 5".
The team in Ireland who joined the fundraising effort, led by Julianne Veale (back row, second from right) and husband Scott Noble. Image: Paul Smith.

A further team led by another friend of Julie’s took part in a fundraising walk in Ireland to coincide with the Race for Life and added £600 to the total.

Further fundraising for a number of related causes is planned by Julie’s family, friends and colleagues.

‘Incredibly grateful’

A Cancer Research UK spokeswoman said: “We are incredibly grateful to all who knew and loved Julie for supporting our life-saving work.

“Our thoughts are with Julie’s family and our heartfelt thanks goes to everyone who contributed to raising a phenomenal amount in her memory at Race for Life Aberdeen.

“Funds raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can support the research that will beat it so people can live longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer.”

