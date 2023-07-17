How experts will complete monumental search for answers after 54 pilot whales die near Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

How experts will complete monumental search for answers after 54 pilot whales die near Stornoway

More whales died in the incident than in the previous 10 years of strandings in Scotland combined.

By David Mackay
View across beach with pilot whales stranded on sand with teams examining them.
Only one of the pilot whales was able to be returned to the sea. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.

Marine experts from across the UK are travelling to the Western Isles today after 55 pilot whales got stranded on a beach near Stornoway.

All-but-one of the mammals died amidst tragic scenes at Traigh Mhor on Lewis despite the best efforts of rescuers yesterday.

It has been revealed that the major incident is larger than all the marine strandings in Scotland for the last 10 years.

Today investigators will begin the massive task of examining the dozens of dead whales to determine what caused them to become stranded.

International interest in Western Isles incident

Huge pilot whale strandings have been reported across the world in recent years due to them being very sociable and forming strong bonds within pods that can cause them to follow each other into trouble.

In 2020, about 470 of them became stranded at Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania with a further 230 getting stuck in 2022 on the island’s west coast.

The mass pilot whale stranding at the weekend near Stornoway is believed to be one of the largest of its kind in Scotland since about 120 came ashore near Dornoch in the 1920s.

Several pilot whales laid out on the beach with the sea in the distance.
Conservation experts believe the 55-strong pod became stranded as a female whale tried to give birth. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.

Experts from Australia have already been in touch with Scottish teams to offer assistance and advice about the latest incident.

Investigators, however, now say they face a “race against time” to examine as many of the pilot whales as they can.

It is believed that one of the females may have become injured giving birth, which may have led to them coming close to the shore.

Andrew Brownlow, who heads up the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, told BBC Radio Scotland teams who are arriving from across the country are keeping an open mind about the cause but will be working to examine whether there has been any human impact.

Towels draped across two pilot whales on the sand.
Police, fire and British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) battled for more than eight hours to try and refloat the surviving mammals. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy

He said: “There are a number of reasons these animals strand. It has happened for centuries.

“It isn’t necessarily the case it’s because of human impact, but that’s one of the things we want to investigate and to rule out to see whether or not some of the things that can affect these animals such as underwater noise, interaction with fishing gear, accumulation of toxins or disease may have played a part.”

What will happen to pilot whales now?

The pilot whales that became stranded in the Western Isles have already been moved to the landfill site near Stonoway.

There investigators will become post-mortems on as many of them as possible to try and learn as much from them as possible.

Mr Brownlow said the teams already have a “fairly clear” idea about what happened but say there is still much to learn from them.

The Glasgow University academic said crews will take samples from whales that appear to represent a cross-section of the pod.

BDMLR confirmed some of the whales were euthanised on welfare grounds. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.

Due to the number of whales involved, a decision has been taken to move them from the beach for the investigations.

Mr Brownlow told BBC Radio Scotland: “There are other options in situations like this.

“They can be left on the beach to decompose, they form a really important part of the natural nutrients cycle, so wherever possible it’s good to bury them on the beach.

“In this particular case I think a decision has been made to take them to landfill, which is understandable because this is an amenity beach and there are lots of people who use it and burying 54 pilot whales is not a trivial undertaking.

“There are other things that can be done with them but here, now, with this situation, IS think we are looking at burial as the only option.”

More from Environment

Only one of the pilot whales was able to be returned to the sea. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.
Could linking schools to forests help tackle an industry workforce shortage?
Only one of the pilot whales was able to be returned to the sea. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.
SSEN to 'explore' alternative sites for new Fiddes substation after community backlash
The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and floods on roads, making journey times longer.
Heavy rain to hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands
Can new SNP 'green industrial revolution' power Scotland and keep rural communities onside?
Only one of the pilot whales was able to be returned to the sea. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.
Have you seen any? Moray and Aberdeenshire are big cat sighting hotspots says expert
Two dead birds amongst stones and seaweed on Stonehaven beach.
More than 1,000 dead birds cleared from Aberdeenshire beaches in just three days
Only one of the pilot whales was able to be returned to the sea. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.
Former Aberdeen Lord Provost says Bridge of Don grass the 'worst he has ever…
Dr Xavier Alexis Walter, a senior researcher in water and wastewater management in a circular economy at The James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen, feeding his experiment.
Could your wee help reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions?
A sea Gull in Inverness waiting for a shopper to emerge, as calls are made to allow the seagull to live and let live
Expert calls for people to 'live and let live' with gulls in Inverness
A mountain biker in mid air over a jump.
New bike park opens at Cairngorm Mountain Resort