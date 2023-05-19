GPs to now keep Inverurie Medical Practice contract after warning they would hand contract back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GPs to now keep Inverurie Medical Practice contract after warning they would hand contract back

The GP partnership has carried out a review after previously saying national recruitment issues made maintaining services impossible.

By David Mackay
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice had been due to hand back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View

Inverurie Medical Practice has performed a sensational u-turn and has decided it will now continue to run GP services in the town – after previously saying there was not enough GPs.

The practice was the latest to hand back its contract to Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership in March, adding to the six that already had.

Concerns had been raised by the Inverurie partnership that they would be unable to deliver what’s required of them due to a nationwide shortage in GPs.

However, after carrying out a review, they have told health bosses they now intend to continue with the contract.

What’s changed at Inverurie Medical Practice?

Inverurie Medical Practice partners stressed the initial decision to withdraw from the contract was “extremely difficult” to make.

However, they stressed the doctors were not satisfied they could continue to provide the level of care they wanted without extra recruitment.

Since that decision, new methods of working have been investigated with plans to bolster a multidisciplinary team that can fulfil a variety of roles.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon unveiled a plaque at the Inverurie Health Centre to mark its opening in 2019. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Dr Sheeja Kolangara, a partner at Inverurie Medical Practice, said: “The decision to end our contract was incredibly difficult and as a partnership of GPs we really felt that we had done all that we could, however, we have come to realise that there is so much more that we can do.

“We have developed a new business plan for the practice which will see us further develop our multidisciplinary team and improve our internal working practices to ensure continued and sustainable, excellent care for our patients.

“Whilst GP recruitment will remain challenging we believe that making the changes we have identified we will be in a good position to continue into the future.”

Dr Chris Wilkins, another partner, explained the practice had been operating under “significant and sustained” pressure in recent years.

He added: “The last few months have acted as a catalyst for all of us to take a long hard look at how we are working and how we might change to ensure that we can continue to deliver high quality care to our patients long into the future.

“I can honestly say that I, along with my partners, am really excited and looking froward to the future.”

GP surgeries under pressure across Scotland

Inverurie Medical Practice is one of the largest in Scotland with a register of about 25,000 patients.

Nationally, GP surgeries are struggling to recruit and retain the doctors needed to fulfil increasing demand from patients.

In November last year the British Medical Association estimated there may be as many as 312 full-time GP vacancies in Scotland.

Dr Andrew Buist, BMA Scotland’s GP committee chairman, warned the system was not designed to cope with the 500,000 weekly appointments now issued nationally.

Dr Andrew Buist, chairman of the BMA’s GP committee in Scotland.

He added: “We’re not putting the resources into primary care into GP where it’s most needed. It is the foundation of the NHS, and if we undervalue it and under-resource it, it will crumble.

“And the rest of the healthcare system will come tumbling down.”

North East MSP Tess White has welcomed the change of decision from the GPs but continues to fear for the future of local services.

She said: “Residents want to be treated as close to home as possible and securing the future of Inverurie will provide comfort to patients knowing they can still be seen locally.

“But the wider picture for the north-east shows our GP surgeries are in a deep crisis.

“Our exhausted doctors are demoralised as the numbers recruited are not matching those leaving the sector while patient demand is growing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]