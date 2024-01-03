We spent 2023 testing out north and north-east fitness trends — here are our 7 favourites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We spent 2023 testing out north and north-east fitness trends — here are our 7 favourites

Looking for some inspiration to get more active next year? Take a look at our most enjoyable days out over the past 12 months.

P&J reporter Shanay Taylor on a paddle board on Knockburn Loch
The health desk at the P&J has been making waves this year. Shanay Taylor had a go at paddle boarding. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

From Pilates for men to Swedish aerobics, it’s been a busy year on the Press and Journal health desk.

We’ve spent the past 12 months trying out a host of weird, wonderful and sometimes exhausting activities all with the aim of showcasing the best the north and north-east has to offer.

So, as the year comes to an end, we have put together a list of 7 of our favourites. Perhaps you will see something you’d like to do in 2024.

Don’t see your favourite on the list? Get in touch with us at healthandwellbeing@ajl.co.uk and maybe we can give your top activity a tryout in the new year.

1. Pilates for men

Pilates is having a moment, thanks to top male celebs including Harry Styles discovering just how fantastic a workout it can give you.

Created in the 1920s by a German POW, Pilates has been more associated with women over the past few decades.

However, because it helps builds fantastic core strength and flexibility crucial to many elite sports it is increasingly being adopted by male athletes looking for an edge.

P&J reporter Andy Morton lying on his back in a Pilates class in Banchory
Andy strikes a pose at the Pilates Hut. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Having Harry Styles on board also hasn’t harmed its profile among men.

That’s how health reporter Andy Morton ended up in Banchory for a Pilates for men at the Pilates Hut, where he found people of all ages taking part.

Definitely not just something for Styles and co.

2. Paddle boarding on Knockburn Loch

In July, Shanay Taylor headed out to Knockburn Loch near Banchory for a paddle boarding lesson.

Stand up paddle boarding (SUP) is becoming increasingly popular – to the extent that coastguards are warning people of its dangers.

P&J reporter Shanay Taylor being taught how to paddle board
Shanay gets some expert tips at Knockburn Loch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Shanay learned how to safely navigate her board, under the watchful eye of instructor Jason Topley.

“Get as much experience as you possibly can,” Jason told Shanay as they sailed across the loch. “The social aspect and tranquility of paddle boarding is great.”

3. Taking a sound bath

If paddle boarding and Pilates sound like too much work, perhaps you need a sound bath.

Milena Skaloudova who takes sound bath meditations, to help with people’s mental health. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Rosemary Lowne took part in the holistic treatment that uses sound and vibrations to induce a calmer state of mind and a relaxed body.

No, it’s not a “peculiar cult”, Rosemary wrote. It was an “odd but beautiful sensation – you could literally feel the vibrations resonating through your entire body”.

4. A run through Inverness

In Inverness, Incredible Feet is a running club with a difference.

All of its members have been affected by cancer. They also refuse to let the disease define them so twice a week go for a run around the Highland capital.

Members of the Incredible Feet running group jogging at Ness Islands in Inverness
The runners of Incredible Feet in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson

Andy Morton joined them as they jogged around the beautiful Ness Islands and heard the group’s amazing stories of courage and determination.

5. Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

P&J reporter Lottie Hood showed courage and determination in December when she went toe-to-toe with a group of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fighters with the Aberdeen Martial Arts Academy.

They sent Lottie head over heels – literally – as they taught her the basics of the sport.

P&J reporter Lottie Hood practicing Jiu Jitsu with an instructor
Lottie gets to grips with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But though a lot of the chat was about things like how to safely choke or strangle someone, what stood out was the warm and welcoming atmosphere.

This was a roundhouse kick of a hit.

6. Scuba diving for beginners

Talk about diving in at the deep end.

In November, Rosemary tried out a beginners scuba diving class where she got a taste of the underwater realm – all from the safety of the swimming pool at the International School Aberdeen.

P&J reporter Rosemary Lowne in a swimming pool trying out scuba diving
Rosemary in the pool at the International School Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Rosemary walked away with a certificate for her first dive, and a sense of “calmness and relaxation mixed with feel good endorphins and a real sense of achievement”.

7. Getting sweaty with Friskis & Svettis

In Scandinavia, the name Friskis & Svettis is a byword for exercise and healthy living.

The Swedish non-profit organisation, which translates as Healthy and Sweaty, has hundreds of gyms across Sweden and Norway, but in the UK only Aberdeen has an outpost, thanks to Swedish expat that started the branch in the 1980s.

P&J reporter Andy Morton at a Friskis and Svettis class in Aberdeen
Andy is put through his paces at Friskis & Svettis in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Andy Morton gave the fun mix of aerobics and dancing a try in October, and though he had little idea what he was doing was quickly won over.

“I’m having a blast, though I do feel like the one person at a ceilidh who doesn’t know how to do the eightsome reel,” he wrote.

