Paddleboarding safety tips: ‘Get as much experience as you can’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Paddleboarding safety tips: ‘Get as much experience as you can’

SUP instructor Jason Topley shares tips on how to stay safe on paddle boards this summer.

By Shanay Taylor
Shanay Taylor has a paddle board safety lesson with Jason Topley at Knockburn Sports Loch near Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Shanay Taylor has a paddle board safety lesson with Jason Topley at Knockburn Sports Loch near Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Whether you’re a paddling pro or are just starting out, there’s a lot to remember when taking to the water.

Stand up paddle boarding (SUP) is becoming increasingly popular – but that means our emergency services are now being regularly called out to help those who find themselves in difficulty.

Last month, coastguards were called out to five incidents in one windy day.

The P&J headed out to Knockburn Loch, near Banchory, to get some safety tips from instructor Jason Topley.

Paddle boarding is the fastest sport across the world.Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Paddle boarding is the fastest growing sport across the world. Here is reporter Shanay Taylor giving it a go. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Take it slowly – learn the basics

Mr Topley recommends anyone who is thinking about trying the sport to have a lesson with a dedicated instructor before heading out on their own.

“I always recommend that everybody goes and has a lesson first. Ideally, it would be great to go to a training centre that has a few boards to try.

“We are exceptionally lucky in the area we live, as there’s many people with SUP knowledge.”

Jason Topley at Knockburn Sports Loch near Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jason Topley at Knockburn Sports Loch near Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Finding the right board is also important.

However, as there are many different sizes and ranges to choose from, knowing which one to get can be tricky.

Mr Topley, who runs SUP school Element67, added: “It’s definitely worthwhile doing some research and trying a few different boards. Don’t just buy one your friend recommended, as that might not be suitable for you.”

Finding the right board is important.Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Finding the right board is important. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘You need a buoyancy aid’

After finding the right board, a wetsuit, buoyancy aid and first aid kit should be the next three things to invest in before heading out on the water.

A buoyancy aid is a necessity people often leave out. At a starting price of only £30, Mr Topley urges everyone to go out and buy one.

“It’s not always about you, it’s about the person you could be trying to save or look after. A buoyancy aid costs about £30 and it is a decent thing to invest in.

“I have a first aid kit on my board and a tow line to clip onto other peoples boards.”

Knockburn Loch offers training sessions. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Knockburn Loch offers training sessions. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Another factor to consider when out paddle boarding is having the correct leash.

Mr Topley recommends a coiled leash, rather than a straight one, as there is less chance of it getting caught on under water obstacles.

Some other essentials to invest in over time include a whistle, strobe light, waterproof phone case and tow line.

“You’re always going to have a birthday and a Christmas,” Mr Topley added. “That’s the perfect time to build on your kit.”

‘Be aware of what could happen’

Mr Topley stressed that is not just the kit that’s required – but also the time, and common sense, to research the trip properly before heading out.

Wind speed and tide times are just two of the factors to consider before hopping on the board.

“You need to have some responsibility and foresight into what might happen,” he said.

“The river and sea bring a lot more technical knowledge that you need to have, from tides to windspeed.

“Get out in a loch 10 or 12 times before you even consider going out in the sea.”

Jason Topley recommends a coiled leash. Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jason Topley recommends a coiled leash. Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Build up your experience slowly

Before heading out in the sea for the time time, book in a session with an instructor. Scot Surf in Aberdeen and Stonehaven Paddleboarding both offer such lessons.

Or, if it’s your first time out on a board completely, go somewhere more sheltered like Knockburn to learn the ropes.

“Get as much experience as you possibly can,” he said. “The social aspect and tranquility of paddle boarding is great.

“I take great pride in seeing someone progress. Seeing them again and again out on the water having fun, whilst being safe in the knowledge they have been taught is great.”

Shanay Taylor and Jason Topley at Knockburn Loch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Shanay Taylor and Jason Topley at Knockburn Loch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen photographer accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in public park
Jim Souter and Carole Duncan stepping off the tower
Gallery: Thrill-seekers take part in 130ft abseiling challenge for Archie Foundation
Cultural Harmony's founder Pete Preston and Cuba's general manager, Russell Davidson.
Cocktails and salsa dancing on the menu for Latino themed night in Aberdeen bar
Jamie Russo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stonehaven chipper owner, 22, dishing out free kid's suppers every Saturday for remainder of…
Richard Preston at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen man admits inviting underage girls to his flat and having sex with them
The Aberdeen Christmas village in 2021. Plans have been lodged for the 2023 event, with hopes of an opening date of November 16. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Christmas Village 2023: What's new this year?
A police car sits on the roadside of a remote road in Inverurie.
Three teenagers arrested after firefighters battle Inverurie barn blaze
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
SeaFest Peterhead chairman Jimmy Buchan
New Peterhead festival to champion north-east seafood
A centuries-old warehouse could be transformed into a Johnshaven dream home.
Derelict depot could become coastal Mearns dream home while locals battle new house at…