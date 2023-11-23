Taking the plunge: Rosemary tries out Aberdeen scuba dive taster session

Scuba diving may evoke images of azure waters, tropical fish and coral reefs.

But you don’t have to travel to a paradise island to reach new depths as the Grampian branch of the Scottish Sub Aqua Club (SSAC) are inviting people to take the plunge in Aberdeen.

Over the dark and dreary winter months, the local scuba diving club are bringing the sunshine to Aberdeen by hosting try-a-dive sessions for beginners every Tuesday night at the International School.

Digging out my swimming costume from the bottom of my drawer, I decided to join one of the group’s taster dive sessions.

Sink or swim – My experience at the try-a-dive class

Despite being a confident swimmer, I was slightly nervous about what to expect at my first ever scuba diving session.

But my worries soon washed away when I arrived at the school where I was greeted by the super friendly group.

Heading through to the changing room, I got chatting to Lilias Parks from Ellon, a pro scuba diver with 35 years of experience under her weight belt.

Asked why she loves scuba diving so much, Lilias says it’s a feeling like no other.

“I love everything about it,” says Lilias.

“You’re in a place underwater where not a lot of other people will see.

“You come out buzzing afterwards because you’ve seen so much.”

Buoyed by Lilias, I made my way to the poolside where an array of gas cylinders, breathing apparatus, flippers and masks had been laid out.

My instructor for the night was Lilias’s husband Andy Parks, a friendly former PE teacher whose cheery demeanour instantly put me at ease.

Before getting into the pool, Andy broke down how all the scuba gear works.

Although it was a lot to take in, I got the gist of it; the scuba tank is where the air a diver breathes is stored; regulators are the mouthpieces where the air is breathed in; a mask helps you to see;and a Buoyancy Control Device which is a vest which the tank is strapped on that can be inflated and deflated with a push of a button allowing you to control your depth in the water.

Flippers on and wearing an old T-shirt to stop the scuba equipment from chaffing, I slipped into the water and with Andy’s help, I put on my Buoyancy Control Device vest with the attached scuba tank.

Following Andy’s lead, I ducked under the water to practice breathing through the regulator mouthpiece.

At the same time, I used a couple of buttons to deflate and inflate my buoyancy vest.

Happy in the knowledge that I could gesture to Andy with a thumbs up that I wanted to resurface, I was ready to dive to new depths.

Calm and reassuring throughout, Andy suggested we take a swim around the pool watching out for his hand gestures as to which direction to turn.

Swimming along the bottom of the pool without having to come up for air was an exhilarating yet meditative experience.

Bar the odd bump along the bottom of the pool and a few dodgy turns, I felt a powerful sense of freedom as I swam.

Resurfacing, Andy says he was impressed by my aquatic efforts and set me the challenge of changing between two regulators (breathing mouthpieces) while under the water.

Determined to be a good student, I made my way back below the surface, taking my time when changing between my breathing mouthpieces.

Giving me the ok sign under the water was like getting a gold star at school.

In what felt like five minutes, an hour passed by and before I knew it, I was standing by the side of the pool wishing I was back in the water.

Feeling a sense of calmness and relaxation mixed with feel good endorphins and a real sense of achievement for going out of my comfort zone, I made my way to the changing rooms where I excitedly relived my first diving experience with Lilias.

Adding to my sense of achievement, the club presented me with a first dive certificate which I will proudly frame at home.

For anyone who, like me, is always up for trying new things and experiences, I would suggest giving diving a go.

The camaraderie and the feeling of swimming without having to keep coming up for air was empowering.

Afterwards, Andy told me her was genuinely impressed by how relaxed and calm I was during the session, encouraging me to take it up.

Watch this space.

Wellbeing diary with Andy Parks

What are your top three tips for health and wellbeing?

1. Stay active and keep doing things.

2. As much as possible keep good people around you.

3. Be positive, focus on what you can do and not on what you can’t. Don’t worry about failure, too many people miss out on things because they are scared to try something. If you are not successful at something so what, there are other things out there.

What is it about diving that you love?

It is a completely new and alien environment where I can move in three dimensions in a way I never could on the surface. As a photographer the underwater environment offers new challenges and some fantastic opportunities. I also love introducing new divers to being underwater and seeing their skills and confidence developing.

How do you like to de-stress?

Playing sport, pretty much any sport. Currently diving and golf take up most of my time. As an ex PE teacher sport has always been a major part of my life. If I am chilling out I love reading and playing guitar (badly).

Can you recommend any good books/podcasts/films on health and wellbeing?

I don’t take much notice of books on wellbeing, I just do what works for me.

Do you incorporate health and wellbeing into your diet?

My diet simply consists of eating a wide variety of things, not too much of any one thing, and not getting too worried about it. I love cooking and the majority of what we eat is home cooked, about 30% is vegetarian but the only thing I don’t eat is fish. Not because I am a diver, I just don’t like it.

Anyone who is interested in attending the try a dive sessions are asked to contact the club via their website

grampiandivers.net/contact