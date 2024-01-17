Transform your smile in 2024 with the team at Andrew Scott Dental Care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transform your smile in 2024 with the team at Andrew Scott Dental Care

As the New Year unfolds, many individuals seek ways to enhance their health and well-being, and what better way to start afresh than by taking a closer look at your dental health?

In partnership with Andrew Scott Dental Care
Woman getting her teeth checked at a dentist.
A leading dental clinic in Aberdeen is leading the way in a range of dental procedures.

Andrew Scott Dental Care is a leading dental clinic in Aberdeen and encourages you to make a commitment to your oral health this year, emphasising the myriad of benefits that a dental check-up can bring.

Unlocking the secrets of a radiant smile

With patients at the centre, the team strive for clinical excellence. This means that they never stop investing in their education, training and technical skills.

Dentist, Dr Rachel Jackson says: “I am proud to have been able to provide a variety of dental treatments within a timely manner for my patients at ASDC. Particularly as many people are finding access to dental care challenging at the moment. Many of our new patients have booked in to gain continuity of care and build a trusting relationship.”

Embarking on a dental journey at the beginning of the year holds immense potential. Further to addressing pain and infection, a dental check-up sets the stage for cultivating healthy habits, improving your ability to eat comfortably, and addressing aesthetic concerns that may have been lingering for too long. Among the most sought-after treatments are guided biofilm therapy, ceramic veneers, composite bonding and tooth whitening.

A Gleaming smile: The wonders of Guided Biofilm Therapy and Tooth Whitening

Guided Biofilm Therapy (GBT) is a modern evidenced based method of professional plaque removal that enables dental professionals to remove harmful bacteria present in plaque that are responsible for dental decay and gum disease.

The clinician begins by disclosing the teeth with a purple dye which reveals precisely where the patients is struggling to clean, enabling detailed and bespoke oral hygiene instruction. The dyed biofilm (or plaque) is gently removed with a combination of heated water, specially formulated powder and air.

For those looking to enhance their smiles without resorting to veneers or resin bonding, GBT combined with the latest in-house tooth whitening system Blanc One can yield fantastic results. This provides a less abrasive, more comfortable and advanced level of stain removal than traditional methods and also softens tartar which facilitates a gentler and easier clean.

Blanc One Whitening has a unique selling point in that it does not cause sensitivity. Patients at this dental clinic in Aberdeen have been delighted with the results and it continues to be a convenient, pain free procedure.

Alternatively, the at-home tooth whitening process spans four to six weeks, offering longer-lasting results compared to Blanc One, and is ideal for individuals with darker teeth. Tooth whitening must always be prescribed by a dentist following a comprehensive dental examination, ensuring dental fitness and suitability.

Transforming Smiles; Ceramics vs Resin bonding

Ceramic veneers and composite resin bonding stand out as premier cosmetic treatments, designed to address a range of dental imperfections. Whether your teeth are damaged, misshaped, or discoloured, these options can transform your smile.

Resin bonding and ceramic veneers work most effectively on straight teeth. Individuals with existing crowns, severely broken teeth or missing teeth may not be suitable candidates.  Furthermore, resin requires ongoing maintenance, such as polishing and repair, and may not offer the longevity that ceramic veneers do. Neither are reversible procedures which is why during a comprehensive dental assessment, the experienced team at Andrew Scott Dental Care can talk you through the risks and benefits of each treatment, helping you choose the option that best suits your needs. Costs start at £230 per tooth for resin and £795 per tooth for ceramic veneers.

Some clients benefit from a combination of resin, ceramics, bridges, implants etc to achieve function and aesthetics.

Dentist Dr Rachel Jackson, utilises the latest dental materials, technologies and techniques, aiming to strike a balance between preserving healthy tooth tissue and enhancing smile aesthetics. “I want people to compliment you on your smile, not on your dental work”.  During a consultation at Andrew Scott Dental Care, you can discuss your budget, expectations, timeframe and current dental condition. This personalised approach ensures that your dental journey aligns seamlessly with your individual needs.

Make this year the one where you prioritise your smile – a symbol of confidence, health and a new you!

As you embark on your dental transformation in 2024, Andrew Scott Dental Care invites you to explore more about the services on its website

For the latest updates and insights, follow @andrewscottdentalcare on Instagram

