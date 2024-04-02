Meet the staff from Aspire Aesthetics who help you look – and feel – your best

When you feel your best, you look your best. And with the qualified, welcoming staff at Aspire Aesthetics in Inverurie, you’re in great hands.

A warm welcome awaits in Inverurie

Have you ever visited a medical aesthetician’s practice? Well, no need to worry about a stuffy, unapproachable front desk and judgmental atmosphere here. At Aspire Aesthetics in Inverurie, you’ll instantly feel at ease as you’re greeted by friendly faces and trusted professionals.

Aspire Aesthetics is a Nurse led medical aesthetic practice offering a wide range of treatments and services to help you look your best, improve your confidence and feel good about yourself. From insecurities around ageing or worries over skin concerns, the team at Aspire Aesthetics is ready to help you discover which medical aesthetic treatments will work for you. Neil Strachan, managing director of Aspire Aesthetics, said:

“We are an ethical practice, so we won’t upsell you. We just want to honour your expectations. We make a plan with you and we agree goals that are realistic. If we think something won’t achieve the goal, we won’t do it. That’s something that people have told us feels different from other places.”

Indeed, the branch has a commitment to offering ethical services and products. Aspire Aesthetics’ own skincare line called Aspire Derma is comprised of serums, washes, moisturisers and more. The line is manufactured in Brighton so you can trust that everything is UK-made, adhering to UK medical standards and ethically packaged.

Curious about booking your next medical aesthetic treatment or searching for some new skincare products? Get to know the staff who will help you put your best face forward.

Trusted professionals with a glowing track record

When you’re booking a medical aesthetic treatment or looking for that perfect skin care regime, you want to be sure you’re following the advice of trusted professionals. Read on to learn more about the team at Aspire Aesthetics.

Linda Strachan, clinical director and aesthetic nurse practitioner

Recently awarded the Aesthetic Excellence Awards 2024 Scotland nurse practitioner of the year, Linda Strachan is the clinical director of Aspire Aesthetics.

Linda, qualified with a first-class BSc (Hons) in Nursing, has been developing her skills and expertise in the field of facial medical aesthetics since 2009 and is a fully-insured independent nurse prescriber. She was one of the first practitioners in the UK to attain a MSc in Aesthetics and has an impressive array of awards: Linda is also Scotland’s regional lead for the British Association for Cosmetic Nurses (BACN) and won Aesthetic Nurse of the Year in 2017 & 2018 in the Scottish Medical Cosmetic Awards.

Linda said: “At Aspire Aesthetics, a warm and welcoming environment is what we strive to offer. We have a focus on safety, trust, inclusivity and on fostering mutual respect. Here, realistic expectations meet expert guidance.

“We ensure individuals are in the driving seat in developing their own bespoke treatment plans, crafted with regulated nursing professionals. Value for money is about much more than only cost, it’s an investment in both confidence and well-being here at Aspire Aesthetics.”

Rachel Morrison, aesthetic nurse practitioner

Rachel Morrison started her career as a qualified beauty therapist and in 2003 was awarded a BA in nursing from Robert Gordon University. Rachael has always held a passion for all things skin and so naturally progressed into the world of aesthetics, working at the nearby Grampian Cosmetic Clinic in Inverurie for many years. Since Rachael has joined the Aspire team, she has proven to be a huge asset, achieving excellent patient feedback.

Rachel said: “I have been working with Linda for 3 years and absolutely love working with her and all the team it feels like a family. We are both on the same page with wanting to make people feel good and confident about themselves and its a privilege to be a small part of that.

“Our work is all about building confidence and self-esteem and the best part of my job is seeing the difference I can make. People can genuinely change from consultation to after a treatment, happier and more confident. People get Aesthetics treatment for themselves not for other people.”

Rachel is currently undergoing independent nurse prescriber training with the support and encouragement of the rest of the team at Aspire Aesthetics.

Fiona Cheyne, clinic coordinator

Fiona Cheyne, clinic coordinator, is the friendly face that will greet you when you visit Aspire Aesthetics. Fiona leads the small front of house team and plays a key role in ensuring that patients have the information they need before and after any treatments. She also ensures that individualised treatment plans are supported through efficient booking and responsive communication.

Neil Strachan is managing director of this family business. With around 30 years of experience in healthcare, his journey started as a nurse and later expanded into project, strategic and operational management. Having led large services in the past, Neil now feels privileged to support the small yet dedicated team.

Learn more about the team of trusted professionals at Aspire Aesthetics today.