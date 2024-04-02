Award-winning Macduff chipper up for sale

The popular Dolphin Fish and Chip Shop in Macduff has been listed for sale at £250,000.

The shop has been recently refurbished, with a sleek new frontage facing onto Skene Street in the coastal town.

Macduff is a popular tourist destination in the north-east with its busy working harbour and Macduff Marine Aquarium, which has just been awarded a funding boost.

The town is also located on the North East 250, a famous road trip through Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The chipper itself is a popular with locals and tourists having been awarded the 2019 North Of Scotland best Fish & Chips.

Inside there is a large counter area with frying facilities as well as five flat-screen TVs above the service area to display the menu.

Popular chipper on sale in scenic coastal town

Customers can also access a drinks fridge and seating is provided while they wait for their food.

In the back of the shop are washing facilities, a staff area and office space for the manager.

There is also a roller shutter entrance at the back with chip-making facilities and extensive drainage.

The current owners bought the shop in 2016 and have since continued to upgrade the fixtures and fittings to its current high standard.

The owners have chosen to limit operating hours to seven days a week 4pm until 8pm.

They also operate a concise menu with traditional fried foods, including the classic fish supper, along with wraps and baked potatoes which are also available to order via the website.

A new owner could also expand the shop’s offering with deliveries and menu items such as pizza and kebabs.

The business is currently listed with Cornerstone.