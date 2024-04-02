Award-winning Macduff chipper up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Macduff chipper up for sale

The current owners bought the shop back in 2016 and have been constantly upgrading the venue.

By Ross Hempseed
The exterior front of the Dolphin chipper
The Dolphin Fish and Chip Shop in Macduff. Image: Cornerstone.

The popular Dolphin Fish and Chip Shop in Macduff has been listed for sale at £250,000.

The shop has been recently refurbished, with a sleek new frontage facing onto Skene Street in the coastal town.

Macduff is a popular tourist destination in the north-east with its busy working harbour and Macduff Marine Aquarium, which has just been awarded a funding boost.

The full counter of the chipper.
The customer area including full width countertop. Image: Cornerstone.

The town is also located on the North East 250, a famous road trip through Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The chipper itself is a popular with locals and tourists having been awarded the 2019 North Of Scotland best Fish & Chips.

Inside there is a large counter area with frying facilities as well as five flat-screen TVs above the service area to display the menu.

Behind the counter at the chipper.
Behind the counter with prep and cooking facilities. Image: Cornerstone.

Popular chipper on sale in scenic coastal town

Customers can also access a drinks fridge and seating is provided while they wait for their food.

In the back of the shop are washing facilities, a staff area and office space for the manager.

The staff area and washing facilities.
The staff area and washing facilities. Image: Cornerstone.

There is also a roller shutter entrance at the back with chip-making facilities and extensive drainage.

The current owners bought the shop in 2016 and have since continued to upgrade the fixtures and fittings to its current high standard.

The chip preparation area.
The chip preparation area. Image: Cornstone.

The owners have chosen to limit operating hours to seven days a week 4pm until 8pm.

They also operate a concise menu with traditional fried foods, including the classic fish supper, along with wraps and baked potatoes which are also available to order via the website.

A new owner could also expand the shop’s offering with deliveries and menu items such as pizza and kebabs.

The business is currently listed with Cornerstone.

