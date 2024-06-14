Garry Wood hails Deveronvale’s latest signing Keane Matheson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Garry Wood hails Deveronvale’s latest signing Keane Matheson

The midfielder arrives at Princess Royal Park from Deveronside.

By Callum Law
Keane Matheson has joined Deveronvale. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC.
Keane Matheson has joined Deveronvale. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC.

Deveronvale boss Garry Wood is pleased to have brought Keane Matheson back to Princess Royal Park on a permanent basis.

The midfielder joins the Banffers from Junior neighbours Deveronside.

Matheson featured as a trialist for Vale under interim manager Grant Noble in the latter part of the 2023-24 season.

Having done well in those games, Wood is looking forward to him stepping back up to the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “Keane is a very combative midfielder and he had a very good season with Deveronside.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about him, and when Grant came in as interim manager, Keane played a few games for the Vale as a trialist and by all accounts did really well.

“He’s someone that will fit into the group well and he’s another player stepping up to the level with a point to prove.

“That’s what we want from the players joining the club.

Deveronvale manager Garry Wood.

“When I spoke to Keane it wasn’t about money or anything about that, he was just wanting a chance to try to prove himself at this level and that’s great.”

Matheson is local to the Banff area and Wood also believes that is important.

He added: “It’s good to bring in local players who the community can identify with.

“It’s important to try to have ties with the local area and hopefully the community buys into what we’re trying to do at Deveronvale.”

Conversation