Garry Wood hails Deveronvale’s latest signing Keane Matheson

Deveronvale boss Garry Wood is pleased to have brought Keane Matheson back to Princess Royal Park on a permanent basis.

The midfielder joins the Banffers from Junior neighbours Deveronside.

Matheson featured as a trialist for Vale under interim manager Grant Noble in the latter part of the 2023-24 season.

Having done well in those games, Wood is looking forward to him stepping back up to the Breedon Highland League.

He said: “Keane is a very combative midfielder and he had a very good season with Deveronside.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about him, and when Grant came in as interim manager, Keane played a few games for the Vale as a trialist and by all accounts did really well.

“He’s someone that will fit into the group well and he’s another player stepping up to the level with a point to prove.

“That’s what we want from the players joining the club.

“When I spoke to Keane it wasn’t about money or anything about that, he was just wanting a chance to try to prove himself at this level and that’s great.”

Matheson is local to the Banff area and Wood also believes that is important.

He added: “It’s good to bring in local players who the community can identify with.

“It’s important to try to have ties with the local area and hopefully the community buys into what we’re trying to do at Deveronvale.”