Danestone mum’s incredible weight-loss journey: Here’s how she did it

Hayley Webster says joining the gym has been the best decision she's ever made after shedding six stone.

By Rosemary Lowne
Hayley Webster says joining the gym has changed her life and she's now on a mission to help other mums.
Hayley Webster says joining the gym has changed her life and she's now on a mission to help other mums. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

When young mum Hayley Webster bravely posted a before and after photo of her incredible body transformation on social media she was absolutely petrified about what the reaction would be.

But the 26-year-old from Danestone need not have worried as her honesty was met with nothing but kind comments from people applauding her inspiring weight-loss journey.

“I was so nervous about making my first post but it’s been super reassuring,” says Hayley.

“The comments have been lovely.”

Hayley's before and after weight loss photos.
Hayley bravely posted up this before and after photo online and was grateful for the positive comments. Image: Hayley Webster

Forever sporty, Hayley, who works as a supervisor at Pets at Home, grew up playing competitive basketball and leading an active life.

Everything changed though when she fell pregnant in 2022.

“During pregnancy I seriously neglected my health which resulted in a weight gain of around six stone which is crazy,” says Hayley.

‘I went from 10 to 16 stone’

“I just let myself go and got into bad habit of eating McDonald’s for breakfast.

“I also work next to a Costa Coffee so I would always nip in there for a toastie or a fine piece.

“So I went from 10 stone to 16 stone during my pregnancy which is nuts.”

Hayley has found a new lease of life after embarking on a health and fitness journey. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

After having her happy and healthy little boy Lyall, Hayley knew something had to change.

“Postpartum, I felt extremely weak and miserable within myself both physically and mentally,” says Hayley.

“I also felt out of breath so easily – it was horrible.

“It was just uncomfortable and I didn’t feel like myself.”

Hayley says she was miserable after putting on six stone. Image: Hayley Webster

Three months after having Lyall, Hayley joined a gym and hasn’t looked back since.

“Joining a gym has been one of my best decisions,” says Hayley.

“I truly believe that the gym is what got me through my hardest moments when I was feeling down postpartum.”

Since joining the Get Active @ Jesmond gym in Bridge of Don, Hayley has discovered a love of weightlifting.

Hayley and her partner Jack
Hayley says her partner Jack has been a great support. Image: Hayley Webster

“I’ve been mostly doing weightlifting,” says Hayley.

“When I first started, I was doing everything wrong but you learn as you go along and I also learned a lot online.

“So now I’m fully confident about walking in and lifting weights.

“You soon realise that nobody in the gym actually cares what you’re doing.”

Hayley now does weightlifting four times a week. Image: Hayley Webster

As well as lifting weights four times a week, Hayley also does a circuits class and enjoys long walks and runs.

“Long walks with Lyall definitely helped with the weightloss,” says Hayley.

“I also got a running buggy which has been a game changer as it means I can go out running with Lyall in the pram at any time.”

Hayley changed her eating habits

Throughout her fitness journey, Hayley has also made changes to her eating habits.

“To start with I tracked calories so I done that for the first year,” says Hayley.

“Now, I just focus on having a high protein diet.

“I also meal prep my lunch for the week so I can easily grab something easy, quick and healthy to eat.

“For supper we actually do Hello Fresh so I try and do the higher protein options.

“I try not to restrict myself but I try to chose slightly better options.”

Hayley says she now has more energy to run around after her son Lyall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Since switching up her diet, Hayley says she can feel the difference.

“I feel rubbish after I’ve had a takeaway now,” says Hayley.

“The next day I feel sluggish.

“So now I make my own versions of takeaways at home and it’s healthier.”

Hayley loves running with her son Lyall in the buggy. Image: Hayley Webster

Perseverance has paid off for Hayley who has shed about six stone

“I’m back down to pre pregnancy weight,” says Hayley.

“Now I don’t go to the gym for losing weight, it’s about focusing on building muscle and getting fitter.

“I feel more mentally and physically stronger and more confident as well.”

Hayley has more energy for her son

Hayley says she also has more energy to run around after her toddler Lyall.

“If I was still the weight I was there’s no way I could keep up with Lyall,” says Hayley.

“It benefits him as he’s such an outdoors kid so I’m always running after him in parks and at soft play.”

Hayley says a running buggy has been a game changer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Hayley’s own journey has now inspired her to become a personal trainer with a focus on pre and post natal fitness.

“Fitness has helped me in more ways than one since having my little boy and that is why I’ve decided to begin studying for my PT qualifications,” says Hayley.

“I have such a strong interest in helping women pre and post-natal.

“I want to focus on helping other women who are perhaps feeling a bit rubbish after having a baby.

Hayley hopes that leading a healthy life will inspire her son Lyall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“It’s not necessarily about losing weight but it’s about helping them to build confidence and feel better about themselves.

“It’s also about getting a hobby that they can enjoy which is outwith being a mum.

“I know how good exercise can make you feel so I want other women to know how good it can make them feel.”

Excited about the future, Hayley, who is being mentored by Aberdeen PT Lois Simpson, hopes to start her PT venture next year when Lyall starts nursery.

“The goal for next year is to get the majority of my qualifications done so that once the little one is in nursery, it’s a good time for me to set everything up,” says Hayley.

“Right now I’m really lucky with the retail job that I have as it’s flexible and I have a lovely boss.”

Hayley feels stronger and fitter than ever. Image: Hayley Webster

Happy, healthy and with her supportive partner Jack by her side, Hayley is proud of how far she’s come.

“Making better choices for my health is quite honestly the best thing I’ve done for myself,” says Hayley.

“Here’s to getting stronger and becoming the best version of myself.”

Hayley shares her top health and wellbeing tips. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

To follow Hayley’s fitness journey, check out her Instagram page @hayley.fiitness

 

