Is the new reformer pilates studio in Aberdeen worth £15 a class? I go along to find out

As the most inflexible person in the world, to say I was a tad daunted to try out Aberdeen’s new reformer pilates would be an understatement.

Loved by celebrities and models alike, one quick scroll on Instagram will bring up millions of videos and photos of the trendy fitness class which is proving to be extremely popular in Aberdeen.

I’m not a Victoria Secrets model nor can I touch my toes are some of the negative thoughts swirling round my head as I arrive at The House Reformer Studio in the city’s Great Western Road to try out my first class.

So what is reformer pilates?

Reformer pilates is described as a low-impact exercise that uses a bed-like frame with springs to provide resistance and support while performing movements.

It combines the traditional principles of mat pilates with the reformer machine to improve muscle tone, strength, balance and posture.

The reformer machine itself is a very versatile piece of equipment and you can use it either lying down, standing, kneeling or on all fours.

The story behind Aberdeen’s new reformer studio?

Launched in November, the new pilates reformer studio is the brainchild of Dawn Middleton, her husband Gary and their daughter Brooke who run The House Spa.

It was while visiting her mum in the states that Dawn fell in love with reformer pilates.

“I just got hooked – I absolutely loved it,” says Dawn.

“I just loved everything about how it made me feel as you get a great workout, it tones you up and I really enjoyed going to the classes.”

After discovering the health and wellbeing benefits of reformer pilates, Dawn and her family decided to transform a disused area of their business into a reformer pilates studio.

“We had an area lying empty which used to be the spa before we closed it about four years ago and never reopened it after lockdown,” says Dawn.

“So we decided to open a reformer pilates studio.

“Since we’ve opened it has been absolutely amazing – the classes are booked out and I can’t believe how many people we have on our waiting list.”

In fact, the classes have proved so popular that Dawn has taken on five instructors with eight 50-minute classes a day for beginners, intermediate and advanced levels.

Cost and studio facilities…

Classes are priced at £15 and can be booked via their app.

When compared to the cost of reformer pilates classes in cities such as London and Edinburgh, where classes can cost anything from £20 to £45, it’s pretty reasonable.

So what are the studio facilities like?

As the name may suggest, every corner of The House Spa feels warm and homely.

Before or after the class you can relax and unwind in the sumptuous lounge area with a coffee from their newly installed machine.

Walking into the main studio, I instantly relax as it has been beautifully designed with herringbone flooring, floor-to-ceiling mirrors and decorative green foliage on the walls.

My eye is instantly drawn to the six reformer beds which look a bit daunting.

But as I soon discover, there was absolutely no need to be afraid.

Will I survive my first reformer pilates class?

Keen to find out what all the fuss is about, Eve Elsby, a mat pilates and reformer instructor who is teaching at The House Reformer Studio, kindly gave me a taster session.

First up, Eve gives me a pair of special pilates socks so my feet had a good grip and wouldn’t slide.

She then demonstrates a move on the machine that strengthens the hip flexors and asks me to perform the same move.

It involved me holding onto a bar at the front and placing one of my knees on the carriage behind before moving my knee back.

As I moved my knee further back, I could feel the stretch in my hips.

As a stiff runner, who is awful at stretching, this exercise felt like one I should be doing more often.

It wasn’t only my hip flexors getting worked though as Eve also asked me to raise the toes of my front leg off the floor to stretch my hamstring.

Upper body reformer exercises…

The next move that Eve showed me was how you can use the machine to build strength in your upper body.

I sat down on what is known as the short box and popped my arm through each black stirrup strap, which links in to the resistance springs.

Then, I brought both arms in together and opened them up again.

Each time I could really feel the resistance and I was amazed at how this worked your arms.

During the stretches, Eve guides me on my breathing, asking me to exhale when doing the hardest movement and breathe in when releasing the stretch.

Surprisingly, I also feel my abs engaging during the upper body work.

Feeling the burn…

Next up was the double leg circle, an exercise which works pretty much everything from the hamstrings and abs to glutes and the inner thigh.

Lying on my back on the machine, I placed each of my feet in a black stirrup and kept my hands by my sides.

I then slowly lowered both legs, opening them, and circling them around and up to the starting position.

Wow, I now know why reformer pilates is good for toning up as I could feel muscles I’ve not felt in a long time coming to life.

My verdict

As someone who is into running and good old-fashioned circuits, I’m always a bit skeptical about trendy new fitness classes.

But I have to say that reformer pilates lived up to its hype.

Not only does it help your core strength, balance, posture and flexibility but I also felt like I totally switched off from the outside world as I focused on my technique and my breathing.

Is it worth £15 a class?

Absolutely.

After just one class, I went home on a high, feeling both mentally and physically stronger.

So if you’re looking for an all body workout which is also very mindful, why not give reformer pilates a go?

What are the three benefits of reformer Pilates?

1: It strengthens your whole body with a huge focus on core strength.

2: It improves your flexibility and mobility.

3: It works to improve your posture and balance.

Can anyone do it?

Absolutely! The House Reformer teachers will make sure they look after you whatever level of class you join. They will take into account any injuries or restrictions and offer you progressions and regressions when needed. There are currently two levels – beginner and intermediate, to suit where you are on your reformer journey.

What do you wear at the class?

Gym clothing/active wear is perfect – something comfortable and, of course, grip socks.

Can reformer pilates help to boost your mental wellbeing?

Yes. Exercise releases the ‘feel good’ chemicals like endorphins and serotonin that help improve your mood. Improved fitness, which brings improved confidence, can also help lift your mood.

How do you feel after the class?

I think the sessions bring lots of confidence and a sense of achievement. I know our lovely clients feel strong and know that with regular sessions, they will see fantastic results.

