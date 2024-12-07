Man United’s James Nolan on Sir Alex Ferguson’s role in loan switch to Caley Thistle

Manchester United starlet James Nolan has no idea whether Sir Alex Ferguson helped seal his loan switch to Caley Thistle.

However, the versatile full-back/midfielder, said it wouldn’t surprise him, as he fully embraces everything Scottish League One can throw at him.

Former Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson said legendary ex-Aberdeen and Man United boss Sir Alex helped the loan agreement to be struck at the end of the summer transfer window.

It’s believed the English Premier League side are paying the player’s wages in a bid to help Inverness, who are in administration and second-bottom of the third tier.

Call came to make loan switch north

When asked whether that was all true as far as he knew, the 19-year-old said: “I genuinely haven’t got a clue. I haven’t been told anything; I just got a phone call to tell me I’d to come up here.

“But it wouldn’t surprise me if that was true. Sir Alex is a massive name in football and at Man United.”

Although he’s arrived in the Highlands from one of the biggest clubs in world football, Nolan has his feet firmly on the floor.

He’ll almost certainly make his 15th appearance for ICT at Montrose this Saturday as Scott Kellacher’s team continue their fight to stay up.

Back-to-back league victories over Cove Rangers and Alloa Athletic were followed by a 2-0 Scottish Cup loss at Cove last weekend.

They are 10 points behind eighth-place Annan, and three in front of Dumbarton, who were also punished with a 15-point penalty for going into administration.

Nolan’s ready to sample Montrose

Nolan is relishing the new experiences in Scotland, with Links Park his latest new venue.

He said: “To be honest, I have loved every minute of it and Montrose will be another one this Saturday.

“I like going to new grounds and exploring Scotland. It’s different, but I am really enjoying it.

“It’s not the same as playing under-21s.

“You get thrown about a bit up here, but it has helped me massively.

“I’m really grateful to the lads and the gaffer for the opportunity they have given me.”

Versatility is sometimes frustrating

On being able to fill a variety of positions in defence and midfield, Nolan said: “Even since I was a kid, I have always played where the manager needed me.

“It has been helpful, although sometimes it has frustrated me.

“I do want to get forward more, because I feel I’ve got a goal in me, but I can always get forward from the full-back position, where the gaffer likes me to play, so I feel I could chip in with a couple of goals here and there.

“But I think it is all positive. If the manager wants me to play somewhere, I can go and play in that position. It’s really good for me.”

Nolan predicts Caley Jags’ goal rush

Nolan believes the Caley Jags are as good as any team in the division, and it won’t be long before they show an even more clinical side to their game.

He said: “I think we can easily hold our own in this league.

“No disrespect to the other clubs, they are all good teams, but I believe we have one of the strongest squads in the league.

“It is in our hands to stay up. We have obviously got a few challenges.

“I’d say the competition is good in this league and anyone can beat anyone, but I feel we’ve got the best squad in the league, no disrespect to anyone else.

“We feel the wins and the goals can keep coming.

“The back four have done well and I think the goals will start to come even more than they are.

“I think we will soon start running over teams and put the ball in the back of the net.”

