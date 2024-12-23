6 health tips from Danestone mum who shed six stone

Whether it’s going out for a long walk with a friend, reading a good book or going to a fitness class, Hayley Webster says there are plenty of simple things you can do to improve your mental and physical health this winter.

Here, the inspirational mum who shed six stone by making simple changes to her lifestyle, shares her top tips to feel better and healthier…

1: What are your top tips for health and wellbeing?

Take some time out of your day to do something you enjoy, whether it be reading a book, meeting friends or a form of exercise.

Even just 30 minutes of the day to focus on yourself and what you enjoy.

Also focus on eating good foods. I’m a strong believer that what you eat really affects how you feel.

I also believe that having a good laugh and chat with friends and family really helps your mental wellbeing.

I love having a good yap with my colleagues at work, meeting with my mum for coffee or catching up with friends for a walk and chat.

2: How do you like to de-stress?

A cup of coffee with a good book. I love reading thriller books. A tough gym session, fitness class or long walk also does the trick.

3: Do you have any daily habits which help your mental health?

Getting outside. Fresh air is the best thing for your mental health.

A daily walk will do so much more for you when you’re feeling low than sitting and stressing.

Any form of movement will also release endorphins that make you feel good so I absolutely love putting my headphones on and going to the gym or heading out for a run.

4: Have you read any inspiring health/wellbeing books or listened to any good podcasts recently?

I absolutely love the ‘Gym Girls Locker Room’ podcast by Sydney Cassidy. Her own fitness story is so inspiring and she covers so many topics about health and wellbeing.

She also brings on guests who share their own journey and it’s amazing to hear how fitness has helped so many people in so many different ways.

5: Where do you shop for your workout gear?

Some of my favourite brands include Gymshark, AYBL, and Myprotein.

I also have a browse in JD sports when I’m in town and I love that Aberdeen have now opened a Footasylum.

6: What advice would you give new mums who are looking to get back into fitness?

Please don’t feel embarrassed about stepping foot in a gym. Everyone starts somewhere and everyone in a gym is more focused on themselves and their own goals than they are yours.

If you’re too afraid to go to a gym, try and head out for a daily walk with the buggy to increase steps or even try swimming.

Fitness classes are a great way to meet people and make friends with others who have similar interests and you can always take these classes at your own pace so don’t be afraid to give one a try.

If you would like to read more about Hayley, check out her story:

Danestone mum’s incredible weight-loss journey: Here’s how she did it