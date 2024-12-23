6 health tips from Danestone mum who shed six stone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 health tips from Danestone mum who shed six stone

Hayley Webster shares her simple yet effective health and wellbeing tips.

By Rosemary Lowne
Hayley Webster, pictured with her son Lyall, has shared her top health tips.
Hayley Webster, pictured with her son Lyall, has shared her top health tips. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Whether it’s going out for a long walk with a friend, reading a good book or going to a fitness class, Hayley Webster says there are plenty of simple things you can do to improve your mental and physical health this winter.

Here, the inspirational mum who shed six stone by making simple changes to her lifestyle, shares her top tips to feel better and healthier…

Hayley says there are so many easy things you can do to feel better both mentally and physically. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

1: What are your top tips for health and wellbeing?

Take some time out of your day to do something you enjoy, whether it be reading a book, meeting friends or a form of exercise.

Even just 30 minutes of the day to focus on yourself and what you enjoy.

Also focus on eating good foods. I’m a strong believer that what you eat really affects how you feel.

I also believe that having a good laugh and chat with friends and family really helps your mental wellbeing.

I love having a good yap with my colleagues at work, meeting with my mum for coffee or catching up with friends for a walk and chat.

Hayley says there are simple changes you can make which will have a huge impact on your health. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

2: How do you like to de-stress?

A cup of coffee with a good book. I love reading thriller books. A tough gym session, fitness class or long walk also does the trick.

Hayley loves taking her so Lyall out for a walk or run in the buggy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

3: Do you have any daily habits which help your mental health?

Getting outside. Fresh air is the best thing for your mental health.

A daily walk will do so much more for you when you’re feeling low than sitting and stressing.

Any form of movement will also release endorphins that make you feel good so I absolutely love putting my headphones on and going to the gym or heading out for a run.

Hayley says there is no need to feel afraid of the gym. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

4: Have you read any inspiring health/wellbeing books or listened to any good podcasts recently?

I absolutely love the ‘Gym Girls Locker Room’ podcast by Sydney Cassidy. Her own fitness story is so inspiring and she covers so many topics about health and wellbeing.

She also brings on guests who share their own journey and it’s amazing to hear how fitness has helped so many people in so many different ways.

Hayley loves to go swimming with her son Lyall, pictured. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

5: Where do you shop for your workout gear?

Some of my favourite brands include Gymshark, AYBL, and Myprotein.

I also have a browse in JD sports when I’m in town and I love that Aberdeen have now opened a Footasylum.

Hayley wants to be the best example to her son Lyall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

6: What advice would you give new mums who are looking to get back into fitness?

Please don’t feel embarrassed about stepping foot in a gym. Everyone starts somewhere and everyone in a gym is more focused on themselves and their own goals than they are yours.

If you’re too afraid to go to a gym, try and head out for a daily walk with the buggy to increase steps or even try swimming.

Fitness classes are a great way to meet people and make friends with others who have similar interests and you can always take these classes at your own pace so don’t be afraid to give one a try.

Through simple changes, Hayley says she feels better than ever.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

