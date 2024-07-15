Newly-refurbished clifftop hotel on the NC500 up for sale

A hotel which sits along the rugged Sutherland coastline close to the famous NC500 driving route has been put up for sale.

Navidale House Hotel is close to the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, which forms part of the NC500.

The driving route attracts thousands of visitors and tourists who want to see the best scenery throughout the Highlands.

Businesses along the road are often busy with visitors during the tourist season, and Navidale Hotel is no exception.

The hotel is a charming mix of old and modern finishings, with a light and airy breakfast area and a cosy, dark wood-finished bar area.

It has 10 bedrooms, all large light-filled spaces with some of the best coastal views anywhere and are all named after local species of birds

These include the Kingfisher, Osprey, Auklet, Dove, Swan and Sandpiper.

Each bedroom has a muted colour scheme as well as plush carpets, each with access to its own ensuite, or for some, the stand-alone roll-top tub is actually in the bedroom itself.

Navidale Hotel is ‘newly refurbished’ with ‘picturesque views’

Public areas include the reception area, cosy bar, dining room, and gaming room.

The hotel can also host weddings via its large function room.

The entire hotel has recently undergone a major refurbishment with modern bathrooms and a commercial kitchen.

Set on a five-acre site, the property offers panoramic coastal vistas, multiple garden paths, and a newly laid patio, perfect for an evening drink.

According to listing agents CCL Property, the new hotel owner could reintroduce restaurant services and convert the detached annexe into a self-catering unit.

David Pickering, CCL Property director, said: “The Navidale House Hotel is an exciting opportunity for someone to acquire a high-potential hospitality business.

“With a combination of the picturesque views and the newly refurbished interior we expect high levels of interest from buyers who are interested in owning a hotel in one of the hotspots on the North Coast 500 in Scotland”.

The Navidale House Hotel is currently on the market for £800,000.