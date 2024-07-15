Newly-refurbished clifftop hotel on the NC500 up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newly-refurbished clifftop hotel on the NC500 up for sale

The Navidale House Hotel - which offers panoramic views of the North Sea - is on the market for £800,000.

By Ross Hempseed
The back patio overlooks the North Sea. Image: CCL Property.
The back patio overlooks the North Sea. Image: CCL Property.

A hotel which sits along the rugged Sutherland coastline close to the famous NC500 driving route has been put up for sale.

Navidale House Hotel is close to the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, which forms part of the NC500.

The driving route attracts thousands of visitors and tourists who want to see the best scenery throughout the Highlands.

Navidale House Hotel. Image: CCL Property.

Businesses along the road are often busy with visitors during the tourist season, and Navidale Hotel is no exception.

The dining room. Image: CCL Property.

The hotel is a charming mix of old and modern finishings, with a light and airy breakfast area and a cosy, dark wood-finished bar area.

The bar area. Image: CCL Property.

It has 10 bedrooms, all large light-filled spaces with some of the best coastal views anywhere and are all named after local species of birds

These include the Kingfisher, Osprey, Auklet, Dove, Swan and Sandpiper.

The Sandpiper Room. Image: CCL Property.
The Woodpecker Room. Image: CCL Property.

Each bedroom has a muted colour scheme as well as plush carpets, each with access to its own ensuite, or for some, the stand-alone roll-top tub is actually in the bedroom itself.

Navidale Hotel is ‘newly refurbished’ with ‘picturesque views’

Public areas include the reception area, cosy bar, dining room, and gaming room.

The hotel can also host weddings via its large function room.

The function room set up for a wedding ceremony. Image: CCL Property.

The entire hotel has recently undergone a major refurbishment with modern bathrooms and a commercial kitchen.

Set on a five-acre site, the property offers panoramic coastal vistas, multiple garden paths, and a newly laid patio, perfect for an evening drink.

According to listing agents CCL Property, the new hotel owner could reintroduce restaurant services and convert the detached annexe into a self-catering unit.

Coastal views from the hotel. Image: CCL Property.

David Pickering, CCL Property director, said: “The Navidale House Hotel is an exciting opportunity for someone to acquire a high-potential hospitality business.

“With a combination of the picturesque views and the newly refurbished interior we expect high levels of interest from buyers who are interested in owning a hotel in one of the hotspots on the North Coast 500 in Scotland”.

The Navidale House Hotel is currently on the market for £800,000.

