Stunning Victorian B&B lodge nestled in the Highlands goes on the market for £630,000

A spectacular and characterful Victorian B&B in the Highland spa town of Strathpeffer has gone on sale for £630,000.

Holly Lodge, nestled in the centre of the small town, is close to the NC500 and is a charming stop-off along the route.

Built more than 130 years ago, the property retains many original features that make it a desirable purchase.

The lodge comprises eight bedrooms, five of which are used as a bed and breakfast business.

Guests enter via the hallway and into the main reception area, flanked by two spacious lounge areas, perfect for an evening drink.

The bright sunroom on the right-hand side is fully glazed and commands an excellent view across the village.

The fully glazed doors lead to the breakfast area, which can comfortably accommodate 14 covers and is fitted with a wood-burning stove.

Elegantly decorated, the living room has delightful period features like ornate cornicing, high ceilings, large windows and an open fire with an original mantlepiece.

There is a corridor leading to the owner’s accommodation to the left of the stairs, a double room with an ensuite.

The rented rooms are, the Sutherland Room (ensuite super king), Blue MacNeil Room (ensuite super king), Wyvis Room (king room with shared bathroom), Fraser Room (ensuite super king), twin room (ensuite twin) and a single room (ensuite).

The lodge has stunning period features dating back 130 years

On the second floor is the Tower, a single room with access to a shared bathroom downstairs.

Each room has a TV, electric blanket, dressing gown, and tea and coffee-making facilities.

Also located on the grounds is Holly Cottage, which is finished in white over-lapped timber planks and has double-glazed windows, all under a slate roof.

The cottage is tastefully decorated and configured as a bedroom, lounge, well-appointed kitchen and spacious shower room and is used as self-catering accommodation.

The current owners purchased Holly Lodge and Holly Cottage in 2013, but now wish to relocate and have decided to sell the property.

Holly Lodge is listed with ASG Commercial for £630,000.