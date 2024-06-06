Stunning Victorian B&B lodge nestled in the Highlands goes on the market for £630,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Victorian B&B lodge nestled in the Highlands goes on the market for £630,000

Holly Lodge in Strathpeffer was built more than 130 years ago and retains many original features.

By Ross Hempseed
Holly Lodge in Strathpeffer. Image: ASG Commercial.
Holly Lodge in Strathpeffer. Image: ASG Commercial.

A spectacular and characterful Victorian B&B in the Highland spa town of Strathpeffer has gone on sale for £630,000.

Holly Lodge, nestled in the centre of the small town, is close to the NC500 and is a charming stop-off along the route.

Built more than 130 years ago, the property retains many original features that make it a desirable purchase.

The lodge comprises eight bedrooms, five of which are used as a bed and breakfast business.

Entrance hallway and staircase. Image: ASG Commercial.

Guests enter via the hallway and into the main reception area, flanked by two spacious lounge areas, perfect for an evening drink.

The bright sunroom on the right-hand side is fully glazed and commands an excellent view across the village.

The fully glazed doors lead to the breakfast area, which can comfortably accommodate 14 covers and is fitted with a wood-burning stove.

The lodge’s sunroom. Image: ASG Commercial.

Elegantly decorated, the living room has delightful period features like ornate cornicing, high ceilings, large windows and an open fire with an original mantlepiece.

There is a corridor leading to the owner’s accommodation to the left of the stairs, a double room with an ensuite.

The bright sitting room. Image: ASG Commercial.

The rented rooms are, the Sutherland Room (ensuite super king), Blue MacNeil Room (ensuite super king), Wyvis Room (king room with shared bathroom), Fraser Room (ensuite super king), twin room (ensuite twin) and a single room (ensuite).

The lodge has stunning period features dating back 130 years

On the second floor is the Tower, a single room with access to a shared bathroom downstairs.

Each room has a TV, electric blanket, dressing gown, and tea and coffee-making facilities.

The dining room. Image: ASG Commercial.

Also located on the grounds is Holly Cottage, which is finished in white over-lapped timber planks and has double-glazed windows, all under a slate roof.

The cottage is tastefully decorated and configured as a bedroom, lounge, well-appointed kitchen and spacious shower room and is used as self-catering accommodation.

One of the bedrooms. Image: ASG Commercial.

The current owners purchased Holly Lodge and Holly Cottage in 2013, but now wish to relocate and have decided to sell the property.

Holly Lodge is listed with ASG Commercial for £630,000.

