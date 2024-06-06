Aberdeen’s ‘experimental’ bus gates could become permanent next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s ‘experimental’ bus gates could become permanent next week

Hundreds have objected to the bus priority measures in Aberdeen city centre - but they could be here to stay.

Aberdeen City Council received 591 letters of objection for the new bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor & Alastair Gossip

Aberdeen’s controversial city centre bus gates could be made permanent next week — despite more than 550 public objections.

On August 22 last year, new bus gates on Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street were switched on, and a raft of other new traffic measures have been implemented over the past year.

All the works are intended to make the city centre more bus-friendly, and reduce the number of cars on roads by creating a “bus priority route” around the central part of Union Street.

A bus passing through the Union Street bus gate in Aberdeen city centre in February.
Aberdeen City Council used experimental road rules to bring about the changes, only having to consult the public once it was in place.

And thousands of people have shared their fury online since, slamming the new measures as “another nail in the coffin” for the city centre.

Drivers have bemoaned the new bus gates, with many believing they are a “cash cow” for the council.

Decision time: Will Aberdeen’s city centre bus gates be made permanent?

And now, despite the mass protest at the bus gates and changes in Union Terrace and Schoolhill, councillors could be set to make it all permanent.

Hundreds of pages of objections from the public and business owners have been published ahead of the decision.

Council operations chief Mark Reilly is urging the city transport committee to “note the benefits highlighted by bus operators” at a meeting on Tuesday.

New bus gates in Aberdeen went live this week. Image: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson
First Bus and Stagecoach have reported improved journey times since the bus priority measures were installed.

And they have even made travel free at times to show off how well public transport is working with the bus gates in place.

Mr Reilly briefed: “The recommendation is the experimental order should be made permanent.

“Albeit with a caveat the measures continue to be monitored and assessed as the City Centre Masterplan progresses.

“Any decision to abandon the measures at this early stage of operation would
be a retrograde step.”

‘Very rarely used’ experimental rules used to introduce Aberdeen city centre bus gates

Transport Scotland says experimental road rules that were used to introduce the bus gates are “very rarely used” — in part due to the lack of consultation.

The Etro meant that before the new bus gates were installed, only certain groups like the emergency services, bus and taxi firms had to be officially consulted.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The city council only opened its official consultation to let the wider public have their say on July 24 last year, after work to implement the bus gates and other road changes had already started.

